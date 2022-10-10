ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals should inquire about Pro-Bowl DE Brian Burns' availability

By Alex Sutton
 2 days ago
While the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 5 loss was heartbreaking, things could be much worse. The Carolina Panthers, whom the Cardinals beat in Week 4, appear to be set for a full rebuild following the early firing of head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow. Former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks takes over on an interim basis.

With the coaching move and change of direction, the natural thing is to ask which players might be headed out in a rebuild.

That brings us to edge rusher Brian Burns, who is just 24 years old and is in line for a contract extension. The Panthers could possibly move Burns if a team like the Cardinals were willing to part with a premium draft pick.

Burns had nine sacks last season and was selected to the Pro Bowl. He is a disruptive edge rusher whose impact in 2021 goes beyond his sack numbers. Any team who is acquiring Burns is getting a talented edge rusher for the next half-decade.

Under Steve Keim, the Cardinals have acquired a starting-caliber player before the trade deadline in each of the past three seasons. If the Panthers are willing to part ways with Burns, it gives this front office a chance to find their long-term heir apparent to Chandler Jones.

Burns has his fifth-year option picked up for next season and is then set to be a free agent in 2023. The Cardinals would need to give him a long-term extension as part of the trade or this upcoming offseason.

There are some who believe the Los Angeles Rams would be in play for Burns if he is indeed available. That would only make beating their division rival more difficult.

The Cardinals have a short and long-term need at edge rusher. They have the draft picks (unlike the Rams) and the long-term cap for an extension. Acquiring Burns also blocks him from going to another NFC contender. It seems too perfect to be true.

The asking price is likely very high for Burns. It’s possible the Cardinals would have to part ways with their first-round pick for the Pro Bowl edge rusher.

If the Cardinals can make their way back to 3-3 this weekend and then add DeAndre Hopkins and Brian Burns to the mix, they could be in for some major improvements.

