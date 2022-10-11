Read full article on original website
Bay County Juvenile Courthouse will be for sale nationally
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay county officials are expanding their efforts to sell the Bay County Juvenile Courthouse on east 11th street. It’s been closed since Hurricane Michael heavily damaged it in 2018. County officials are launching a national effort to find a buyer. Before Hurricane Michael hit, Bay County officials were close to […]
WJHG-TV
New aviation company breaks ground at ECP airport
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County’s economic growth is soaring, and the development at the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is soaring along with it. Wednesday, private company Southern Sky Aviation broke ground at the ECP airport, marking the beginning of construction for a new service center. The facility called a fixed-base operation center, or FBO, acts as a gas station and maintenance center for non-commercial planes.
iheart.com
Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Florida
When it comes to finding the next home, people are thinking about how to stretch their dollar. With a rapidly-changing housing market, Americans are on the hunt for comfortable places for both their lifestyle and their budget. That's why HomeSnacks unveiled their 2022 lists of the cheapest places to live for every state.
WJHG-TV
Bay EDA calls 2022 a banner year for Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Economic Development Alliance is calling 2022 a banner year for Bay County. Project after project, the Bay EDA has been reeling in big businesses into the area. “It’s unprecedented to have five new company project announcements,” Becca Hardin, President of the Bay Economic...
WJHG-TV
Bay County school zone speed limits changing
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Speed limits in the majority of Bay County school zones are changing and new signs are beginning to go up. A guideline passed by the state legislature in 2019 is starting to take effect. By 2023, the majority of the school zones will be required to be 15 miles per hour.
Florida Property Insurance Crises Escalating
Florida property insurance skyrocketing/Photo by designer491/iStock photo. Property insurance was high before Hurricane Ian, so now what?. If you are a homeowner or property manager, then you likely know the cost of property insurance was off the charts before the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian. The Florida property insurance industry was quickly becoming untenable. Homeowners were paying $4,231 a year for insurance. That's nearly triple what folks in other states pay. Furthermore, insurance companies in Florida are either going bankrupt or leaving the state because they can no longer afford to pay off legitimate claims. As an example, FedNat Insurance Company canceled 56,000 policies in May 2022. Recently, the company arranged to have 83,000 more policies transferred to another company. Still, with Hurricane Ian's impact hanging over everything like the Sword of Damocles, it remains to be seen if these policies will remain in effect. According to current stats, the damages from Hurricane Ian will exceed $42 billion and possibly rise to $57 billion.
WJHG-TV
Panama City increases homebuying assistance program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners voted to make changes to the city’s local housing assistance program on Tuesday. The program provides down-payment assistance and other financial resources to people who qualify. Commissioners voted on Tuesday to increase the home purchasing price to $300,000 and increase disaster assistance funding to $85,000. The program provides up to $50,000 to eligible individuals and families to lower up-front costs, like down payment and closing costs.
marinebusinessworld.com
Suntex Marinas expands into the Florida Panhandle with acquisition of iconic Legendary Marina
Suntex Marina Investors, LLC (Suntex), the premier owner and operator of best-in-class marina properties, announced today its first acquisition on the Florida panhandle with the purchase of the Legendary Marina in Destin, Florida. Legendary Marina, located in one of Florida's most popular tourist destinations, is among the largest dry storage...
WJHG-TV
Panama City amends business license tax to include short-term rentals
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re wanting to stay in a short term rental in Panama City, don’t be alarmed if you see a steeper bill the next time you check out. On Tuesday, city commissioners voted to amend the business license tax to include hotels and impose a 1-percent tax on those who stay at short-term rentals and hotels in the city.
What are the Happiest Cities in Florida?
Legionarius at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many factors contribute to one's happiness. Good health, supportive family and friends, a life's purpose, and time for leisure and rest are some examples of factors that increase happiness levels.
hotelnewsresource.com
RADCO Acquires Three Courtyard by Marriott Hotels in Properties in Pensacola, St. Petersburg and Panama City Beach
The RADCO Companies (RADCO) has added three more properties to its fast-growing portfolio. Focused on growing Southeastern markets with strong business and tourist populations, RADCO has acquired three Courtyard by Marriott hotels along the Gulf Coast with over 300 rooms. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed. Hunter Hotel...
Florida woman’s stop at gas station wins her $1 million
A Florida woman won a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket from a gas station.
Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in nicely decorated places that also provide and amazing atmosphere.
fox35orlando.com
Florida gas prices on rise again due to OPEC decision: how much more you'll pay
Florida gas prices are on the rise, with the state average jumping 16 cents per gallon in less than a week, according to AAA – the largest weekly increase since June. Officials said the market changed quickly after OPEC announced plans to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day. "This sent oil and gasoline futures prices back to 5-week highs. As a result, the price for retailers to purchase gasoline jumped more than 30 cents, erasing any of the downward progress created by the 25 cent sales tax holiday," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group.
WJHG-TV
Wear It Wednesday with wearwillow.com
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Willow Boutique has brick-and-mortar stores around 30A but offers even more looks on its website. A stylist from wearwillow.com joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team this Wear It Wednesday to show what chic outfits they offer while keeping a budget in mind. Sam was...
WJHG-TV
Panama City leaders aim to make housing more affordable
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners made revisions to the city’s Local Housing Assistance Program on Tuesday. “It’s us helping people to continue to get in new housing,” Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas said. “It’s for first-time homebuyers, but it’s also giving them the opportunity to pay their points down, to pay their rate down.”
WJHG-TV
Goat Day returns
Blountstown, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Saturday, the 37th Annual Goat Day returns to Blountstown. Goat Day is put on by the local Rotary chapter in Blountstown. Admission is $5 per person and children under three are free. Activities include goat shows, milking demonstrations, and much more. More than 70 vendors...
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Florida residents
As we all know, Floridians are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis, the climate crisis, and high inflation, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of residents in Florida will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
