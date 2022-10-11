ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Athens, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Athens, OH
Page Six

‘SNL’ faces backlash for Try Guys sketch about Ned Fulmer cheating scandal

“Saturday Night Live” is facing backlash for parodying a Try Guys video that addressed Ned Fulmer’s cheating scandal – but arguably “missed” the point. In the original now-viral clip, YouTube stars Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld and Keith Habersberger explained their decision to fire their fourth member after discovering he was having a workplace affair with video producer Alexandria Herring, a junior employee. Some “SNL” viewers argued that the sketch comedy show’s take on the video seemingly took aim at the trio for holding their co-worker accountable, instead of mocking Ned for cheating on his wife of 10 years, Ariel Fulmer. “I should...
TV & VIDEOS
disneydining.com

‘Freaky Friday’ Star Has Written to Disney About Sequel Film

It’s been almost 20 years since we watched Jamie Lee Curtis switch bodies with Lindsay Lohan. No, not in real life, but in the fun Disney movie Freaky Friday. The mother-daughter swap story is so popular that Disney first made Freaky Friday in 1977, starring Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris. Then came the 2003 version with Lohan and Curtis. Then 15 years after that, Disney released the 3rd version of Freaky Friday, starring Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff.
MOVIES
Deadline

Guy Branum Sells Comedies To NBC & ABC With Hazy Mills & Aline Brosh McKenna

EXCLUSIVE: Talk Show The Game Show creator Guy Branum has set up two broadcast comedy projects. NBC has taken in for development Le Coq, from Todd Milliner and Sean Hayes’ Hazy Mills Productions and Universal TV, where Hazy Mills is based, while ABC has bought the pitch for Outer Calistoga, from Aline Brosh McKenna’s Lean Machine and ABC Signature, where Lean Machine is based. Written by Branum, Le Coq focuses on the jaded proprietor of a run-down Midwestern gay watering hole and his troubled, combative and charming crew of employees. Branum executive produces with Zack Freedman and Milliner and Hayes for Hazy...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Fire Country’ Logs Solid Friday Linear and Streaming Premiere for CBS

One of CBS’ hot new prospects for the fall — the CBS Studios/Bruckheimer Television drama “Fire Country” — got off to a solid start in its linear debut Friday. The show also helped boost CBS’ live streaming numbers compared to the comparable fall Friday premiere night in 2021. “Fire Country,” an action-drama revolving around California firefighters, opened to 5.74 million viewers in the 9 p.m. hour, according to Nielsen. The series built on its “S.W.A.T.” lead-in by a significant margin, as the sixth season premiere of the police drama brought in 4.6 million viewers at 8 p.m. CBS capped the night with...
TV SERIES
Person
Sketch
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell Deliver Playful Spin on ‘A Christmas Carol’ in Teaser for ‘Spirited’

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell team for a spirited take on A Christmas Carol in the first teaser for their upcoming holiday movie musical. On Wednesday, Apple TV+ dropped a video preview for Spirited, which sees Reynolds starring as Clint Briggs, a Scrooge-like character visited on Christmas Eve by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. More from The Hollywood ReporterZooey Deschanel Boards 'Physical' at Apple TV+T.J. Miller Says Ryan Reynolds Contacted Him Over "Misconstrued" Comments About 'Deadpool' SetT.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment Ferrell plays the Ghost of Christmas Present,...
MOVIES
Variety

Why the Creators of Broadway’s ‘Topdog/Underdog’ Think the Play Has a Superpower

How is a Pulitzer Prize-winning play like a Marvel superhero? Ask Suzan-Lori Parks, the acclaimed writer whose 2001 outing “Topdog/Underdog” was her first show to arrive on Broadway after she’d spent years turning heads downtown with smaller-scale work. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: “Each of my plays has a different superpower, and so ‘Topdog/Underdog’ was like — suddenly an arch appeared,” Parks said on the new episode of Stagecraft, Variety‘s theater podcast. “Like a portal, that’s what it is. I love ‘Doctor Strange.’ The first ‘Doctor Strange’ movie, when he’s making those portals! ‘Topdog’ opened a whole portal for me and I...
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Charli D'Amelio Transforms Into Marge Simpson for 'Dancing With the Stars'

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas took us to Springfield with their tribute to The Simpsons on Monday night's episode of Dancing With the Stars. The TikTok star and her pro partner wowed the judges with their take on Marge and Homer Simpson on the first-ever Disney+ Night, which saw the dance teams celebrating the music and films not only of Disney and Pixar but also of Marvel, The Simpsons and much more.
THEATER & DANCE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Sketch Comedy#Comedy Show#Concert#Ohio University#Fridays Live
Collider

'The Winchesters': Jensen and Danneel Ackles Talk Diversifying the Show’s Cast

It’s been almost exactly two years since we bid farewell to the story of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), and an earlier chapter of their family history is about to be told. The premiere of the Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters has hit The CW and to celebrate the occasion, Ackles and his wife and series co-creator, Danneel Ackles sat down with Variety to chat about pushing forward with inclusion and diversity on the new series.
TV SERIES

