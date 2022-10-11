ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

Homeowners should prepare pipes for freezing temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Don’t let the fall and summer-like temperatures fool you, freezing temperatures are right around the corner. Experts say now is the time to start preparing the pipes inside your home. If the pipes freeze inside your home, it can lead to serious issues. Experts at...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Fire Heavily Damages Northwest Lincoln Home

Fire heavily damaged a northwest Lincoln home Wednesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Curt Faust says the fire broke out around 2:15 near Northwest 50th and Thatcher Lane. “The occupants came home and had heavy smoke coming out the front door. Our crews made entry and got it knocked down.” Faust says the fire was in the kitchen and due to the strong winds, the flames spread into the attic, causing further damage.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Cigarette to blame for Lincoln apartment fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue says there’s roughly $250,000 in damage following a fire at an apartment building late Monday night. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said crews were called to the Antelope Gardens Apartments near 40th & Normal just after 11 p.m. According to Chief Bopp,...
klkntv.com

Cigarette fire causes $250,000 worth of damage to Lincoln apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A fire forced evacuations in Lincoln overnight, while also causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. This all started around 11 p.m. Monday, near South 40th Street and Normal Boulevard. More than a dozen units were called to the scene. They battled the blaze,...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
WOWT

Neighbors concerned with RV parked under west Omaha bridge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors are concerned about what’s happening on public property in a west Omaha neighborhood that’s hidden from view. It’s not a resort where a recreational vehicle was parked, but under a busy bridge near 168th and Nicholas that hundreds of vehicles pass over every day. An area out of sight but not out of mind for nearby neighbors.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Digital kiosk installed in Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Downtown Lincoln has some new technology up and running. On the corners of 14th and P Streets, it’s installed a digital kiosk. Right now it’s the only one of its kind, but it’s hoping to set up five more in the next few years.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Ollie, available at Capital Humane Society now

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ollie is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair tabby available for adoption at the Capital Humane Society. He’s got all his vaccines and has been around younger kids, plus he loves to play and is quite talkative. The humane society’s Meow-O-Ween adoption promotion led to 87...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

A Lincoln business bets on creativity to fight inflation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Inflation is putting extra pressure on the wallets of families in our state, and it’s no different for local business owners. Jillian Thompson, the owner of Berries by Jillian, left her full-time job earlier this year. She wanted to fully dedicate herself to her business of strawberries and chocolate.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

High fire danger follows stormy night, in southeast Nebraska

BEATRICE – An October line of thunderstorms in southeast Nebraska brought high winds and hail to the region late Tuesday night, with one gust of wind clocked at 87 miles-per-hour east of Plymouth. A 70-mile-per-hour storm gust was reported at Crete, and a gust of 68-miles-per-hour at Lewiston. Thunderstorm wind gusts were estimated up to 58 miles-per-hour in Beatrice.
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

York shelter searching for a home for border collie on the mend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Mike is a 2-to 3-year-old border collie. At least, that’s what York Adopt-A-Pet thinks. He was in very rough shape when the shelter found him and was never claimed. Mike was so matted, he had to be shaved all the way down, and some...
YORK, NE
klkntv.com

Capital Humane Society introduces lost and found pet map

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Capital Humane Society recently introduced a new way for people to find lost pets. An employee at the shelter created a map and coded it to show where in Lincoln pets have been lost or found. The pins on the map include information on...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Holiday sales are coming early this year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – If you’re looking for a good deal leading into the holidays, you’re in luck. According to Adobe Analytics, consumers are going to see a sharp increase in discounting this holiday season. That’s due to inventory growth and a decrease in supply chain issues....
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20-years the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now a nonprofit dedicated to helping bring missing persons home says they’re close to getting support, that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Submit your Nebraska storm photos

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather rolled through Nebraska on Tuesday, arriving in Lincoln about 11 p.m. Heavy wind, rain and small hail were reported in several parts of the city. If you have any photos of the storm, or its aftermath, you can submit them here.
LINCOLN, NE

