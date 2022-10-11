Read full article on original website
City of Columbia accepting suggestions for allocation of ARPA funding
The city of Columbia is now accepting applications from local organizations and individuals for projects that could receive American Rescue Plan Act funding. Half of the $25.2 million awarded by the federal government will go toward initiatives focused on homelessness, community violence, behavioral crisis care and mental health services, and workforce development.
County candidates pitch their priorities to voters at forum
Infrastructure, federal money and workforce development dominated the conversation between the candidates for Boone County Presiding Commissioner at Wednesday night’s League of Women Voters forum. The forum also included the other three contested Boone County races on November’s ballot: treasurer, recorder of deeds and auditor.
Sticking it to Biden
Missouri Task Force 1 returns home
After 11 days of search and rescue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, nearly 50 members of Missouri Task Force 1 returned to Columbia from Florida. Members of Boone County Fire District, along with task force members that did not deploy to Florida, were prepared to receive them. Upon their...
Ronald Wilbur Wright, April 1, 1938 — October 11, 2022
Ronald Wilbur Wright, 84, of Columbia, MO, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was born April 1, 1938, in Columbia, MO, to parents Wilbur and Alene Wright and raised in Hallsville, MO. Ron was a devoted husband to Virginia “Jeanie” Wright, after...
Room at the Inn has tentative prospects to open in late November
Room at the Inn could open as early as late November through a connection with the Columbia Housing Authority. The Housing Authority owns the former City of Refuge building at 7 E Sexton Road, and CEO Randy Cole is ready to let Room at the Inn use the facility. Cole and Room at the Inn Board President Debby Graham have yet to work out details, but the winter shelter hopes to start services there before permanently transferring to VFW Post 280 for the rest of the winter.
CPS board: No public for public comment; bond money gets green light
Few members of the public turned out Monday evening for the Columbia School Board meeting, and none of them addressed the board at its first meeting since the rules for public comment changed. Board member Jeanne Snodgrass reminded listeners and viewers how to submit comments and to address the board...
Columbia no exception as mountain biking gains popularity among Missouri youths
Mountain biking is making waves across Missouri, and Columbia is becoming a hotbed for the sport. As the sun shined and a light breeze drifted over the water, over 300 boys and girls thundered over the finish line Sunday at the Binder Lake Bash in Jefferson City. The race, which was a part of the greater Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League circuit, was the fourth of the season and drew competitors from across Missouri.
Housing Authority approves validity period extension for housing vouchers
The Columbia Housing Authority Board of Commissioners voted to double the validity period for housing choice vouchers at its Wednesday evening meeting, opening up more options for those searching for a place to live. The Section Eight Housing Choice Voucher program is one of the ways the Housing Authority helps...
Death notices for Oct. 12, 2022
Harold Edmond Knight, 89, of Columbia died Oct. 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory. Ronald Wilbur Wright, 84, of Columbia died Oct. 11, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Broadway Christian Church, 2601 W. Broadway. A visitation will follow at noon.
Columbia police investigate shooting in northeast Columbia; urge public to avoid area
The Columbia Police Department is urging the public to avoid Kelsey Drive and Shamrock Drive in northeast Columbia as officers investigate a shooting. Police said they were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive for a vehicle collision, but upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police believe he crashed after being shot.
Jerry L. Hayes, Nov. 17, 1941 – Oct. 6, 2022
Jerry L. Hayes passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022 in Columbia, MO surrounded by his cherished wife of 59 years, Faye Baskett Hayes, and his children and loved ones. Jerry leaves behind his six children: Kim (Danny) Grant, Gena (Brett) Patton, Joe (Laura) Hayes, Amie (Mike) Hollinger Niemeyer, Kati Grant (all of Columbia, MO), and Staci (Brad) Henks of Lee’s Summit, MO.
Edith Butzin, Jan. 31,1943 — Oct. 9, 2022
Edith Pugh Butzin, 79, of Centralia, MO passed away on October 9, 2022 at home with her loved ones and had been under the care of Missouri Cancer Associates. Edith was born on the family farm in North Boone County on January 31, 1943 to Charles and Lois Pugh. She graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1961 where she was Homecoming Queen and played on the basketball team. Edith was a hard worker throughout her life and rarely sat still. Of her many jobs, she worked at the Hinton General Store and retired from Silvey Insurance Company in Columbia after having worked there more than 25 years. While maintaining a full-time job, she also worked as a rural mail carrier on the weekends.
Columbia man arrested in connection with woman's death
A Columbia man has been arrested in connection to a death at 1711 High Quest Drive. Adam A. Conner, 37, faces second-degree murder charges after the body of a woman was found in a garage closet in the north Columbia home. A wheelchair was nearby, and Columbia police found blood in various parts of the house.
Missouri's bye week allows further evaluation of young players
The bye week came at the perfect time for Missouri. Quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Luther Burden III left Florida banged up.
Missouri lands commitment from 2023 safety Roche
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz announced Monday that the Tigers landed a commitment from a recruit in the Class of 2023. It wasn’t until Tuesday that the recruit — Phillip Roche — made it known.
What’s going on outside CoMo? Taking a look around the SEC East
Through the first six weeks of the 2022 college football season, Missouri went toe-to-toe with the defending national champion, allowed a win to slip out of its hands in Auburn, twice, and picked up a pair of wins at Memorial Stadium. With the Tigers in action for three hours each...
Rock Bridge defeats Cor Jesu Academy, advances to state semifinals
Rock Bridge took on Cor Jesu Academy in the quarterfinals of the MSHSAA Class 3 Girls Tennis Tournament on Monday at Bethel Park. Ultimately, it was Rock Bridge that came away with the win, defeating Cor Jesu 5-1.
Missouri tennis concludes June Stewart Invitational weekend
Missouri tennis’ strong season continues as the June Stewart Invitational concluded Sunday at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee. The Tigers finished with 19 team wins, 14 of them in singles and five in doubles. Because of the tournament format, the Tigers played different opponents in singles and doubles each day.
MU's homecoming game scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 22
Missouri’s homecoming game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 22 on SEC Network, the SEC announced Tuesday. The Tigers will enter that game at 2-4 (0-3 SEC), coming off their bye week. Vanderbilt is 3-3 (0-2), and will face Georgia on Saturday before visiting Columbia.
