Disney World will close Florida parks for 2 days and ask hotel guests to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian approaches
Walt Disney World is closing all Florida parks on September 28 and 29 as Hurricane Ian passes through the state. Disney is also asking all hotel guests to shelter in place as the Category 4 hurricane approaches Florida. In a statement posted to a company website, Disney said: "For the...
Disney World guests choke on costs of resort restaurant where dinner runs $625 a head
Disney World guests say the theme parks exclusive $625 per person restaurant is an attempt to drive out the middle class for a 'wealthy only' environment. The extravagant Victoria & Albert's restaurant at the Orlando, Florida park just reopened with new prices skyrocketing by a few hundred. Their menu advises...
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests
Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
EPCOT’s “Future World Hotel”: New Permit Filed May Give Clues about Disney’s Next Resort Hotel Annoucement
A permit has been filed by Buena Vista Construction Company at Disney World in Orange County, Florida, and the address on the permit is reigniting the excitement over the prospect that Disney’s prepping to break ground on EPCOT’s once-talked about “Future World Hotel” inside the gates at Disney World’s second park.
Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely
A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About
It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2024
A cruise line has added new cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, and the French Polynesia in 2024 and has opened these new voyages for bookings. Paul Gauguin Cruises, a cruise line that was recently ranked the #1 small ship line, has opened reservations for its 2024 cruises featuring 33 voyages offered on seven unique itineraries – two of them brand new – exploring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific.
5 Best Costco Vacation Packages
It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that...
She Decided To Take A Trip And Vanished On Vacation
Khiara Lavinia Henry was 23 years old when she decided to go on vacation from her home in San Diego, California, to Maui, Hawaii, in 2019. Khiara is a vegan who enjoys hiking and adventure. On July 21, 2019, Khiara, who was staying at a hotel in Kihei, rented a car from Hertz. She decided to visit Wai'anapanapa State Park in Hana.
Ranked: America's best beaches
Slide 1 of 26: America’s vast coastline is not short of beautiful beaches, and Tripadvisor has named the country’s top 25 locations based on the public’s reviews. Whether you fancy trekking along miles of unadulterated coastal nature reserves or prefer lazing on pristine, white sand with nearby entertainment – there’s a beach to suit everyone. So, pack your swimwear and pick your favorite...
10 Amazing Adults-Only Resorts for Your Next Kid-Free Getaway
Lots of things can ruin a good vacation: losing your passport, a brutal hangover, food poisoning. But let’s be honest: The number one culprit is kids. Whether they're your own or someone else's nothing grates the nerves and shatters solitude like babies wailing in the dining room, toddlers throwing tantrums, and pre-teens hosting cannonball contests […]
Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach: The Hotel With The World’s Most Beautiful Views
Reviewers have reached a consensus: the most beautiful hotel views in the world are commanded by Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where pristine beaches trace the shores of the Pacific Ocean. A recent study gathered data from TripAdvisor on hotel and resort...
Swim with 1000 fish at Aulani's Rainbow Reef
Get up close and personal with the native fishes of Hawaii. Sponsored by Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa.
Are Deluxe Disney Resorts Worth the Price?
One of the most important decisions that a Guest needs to make when planning a vacation at the Walt Disney World Resort is where to stay. There’s no doubt that staying on property has some amazing perks including being close to the magic, complimentary Disney transportation, wonderful dining options, shopping locations, immersive theming, fun pools, and more.
Dining in Paradise: The 9 Hottest Restaurants in the Maldives
The Maldives is, frankly, a ridiculously pretty country. The most turquoise of the Indian Ocean’s waters lap its palm-fringed coral atolls, where soft white sand leads to an underwater wonderland. After a picture-perfect sunset, watch the sky explode with stars before retreating and falling asleep to the sound of waves. But here’s the kicker: it’s also home to some of the finest dining in all of South Asia. The world’s most celebrated resorts and hospitality brands vie with one another to dazzle diners through celebrity chefs and insane wine cellars, decadent tasting menus and restaurant locations which defy belief. Just bear in...
12 all-inclusive resorts you can book for free using points
All-inclusive resorts can be great for a number of reasons — free meals, drinks and more. But, what makes a stay at an all-inclusive even better is when you can get it for free using points. Here's how you can do it.
Domestic Bliss: Best U.S. Islands You Don’t Need a Passport to Visit
Skip the baggage fees and customs lines by seeking a weekend of paradise on one of these domestic islands.
One Location, Two Ways: Costa Rica Is The Perfect Eco-Friendly Adventure Or Luxe Beach Getaway
Costa Rica has been a Black girl hotspot travel destination for quite some time, and the reasons why are rather simple: there’s something for every type of traveler. Costa Rica has been a Black girl hotspot travel destination for quite some time, and the reasons why are rather simple: there’s something for every type of traveler.
