Autoblog
EV battery demand drives first U.S. cobalt mine in decades
Booming demand for batteries powering the world’s shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after a nearly 30-year hiatus. Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits “at the top of the table” in terms of national security, said Crocker. “There aren’t many new sources of supply, particularly in stable jurisdictions, which is why this mine in the U.S. is very important,” Crocker said. Cobalt hasn’t been produced in the U.S. since at least 1994, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
Tesla's China-made sales hit record following Shanghai factory upgrade
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) delivered 83,135 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in September, smashing its monthly record, according to a report released on Sunday by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).
Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) closed 7.3% lower on Monday after the electric-vehicle maker recalled nearly all its vehicles, heightening investor concerns that the company may not be able to meet its 2023 production target.
electrek.co
Honda announces major EV and battery production investment in the US
Honda announced today a major investment in producing electric vehicles and batteries in the US. The company is the latest automaker to take that route in order to comply with requirements linked to the new EV tax credit. The goal is to turn Ohio into Honda’s “EV Hub.”
msn.com
Ford Unveils Gas-Fueled Pickup That’s Funding Its EV Future
(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s redesigned F-Series Super Duty pickup may lack the sex appeal of the Mustang introduced earlier this month, but this hulking warhorse is critical to funding the automaker’s electric future. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new Super Duty introduced Tuesday is the antithesis of...
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
A Tesla Chinese Rival Has Bad News About EVs
Electric-vehicle demand continues to grow as more and more consumers cross the psychological barrier and buy their first EVs. This shift is fueled by carmakers' efforts to bring EVs into the mainstream. It is the rare major car manufacturer that does not offer an electric model. Also helping the switch...
Rivian Stock Set To Double Courtesy Its EV Portfolio As Recall Related Pullback Seems Overdone, Analyst Says
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Rivian Automotive, Inc RIVN with a $65 price target. After speaking with management, Rakesh says Rivian Automotive's recall of its ~13,000 R1 units, or less than 1% of its vehicles, is relatively minor, and its manufacturing lines have already been updated. Usually,...
Top Speed
Porsche Is the Most Valuable Carmaker in Europe But Still Far Behind Tesla
In order to master the electrified transformation of the automotive industry, the Volkswagen group urgently needs additional financial resources. For this reason, an IPO of the subsidiary Porsche was considered and finally carried out last month. Even though a lower valuation was expected at the beginning, the Porsche share now seems to be convincing.
Motley Fool
My Top Electric Car Stock to Buy and Hold
BorgWarner is quickly transforming into a premier supplier of EV components. Its bookings should lead to impressive growth in the coming years. This business is profitable now and trades at a seemingly cheap valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
FOXBusiness
Electric-car demand pushes lithium prices to records
Surging prices for lithium are intensifying a race between automakers to lock up supplies and raising concerns that a shortage of the battery metal could slow the adoption of electric vehicles. Lithium carbonate prices in China, the benchmark in the fast-growing market, stand at about $71,000 a metric ton, according...
As the auto industry electrifies, batteries could become a $340 billion market. Here's how a bumper crop of startups are racing against shortages to supply the world.
EV batteries are critical to automakers' plans for electrification. Startups are ready to cash in on a market potentially worth $340 billion by 2030.
The Renault Nissan empire once held together by fugitive Carlos Ghosn may slowly be unraveling
Ahead of a key Renault strategy update next month, Nissan is pressing its controlling shareholder to finally sell most of its 43% stake back to the Japanese carmaker.
Rivian recalling nearly all its vehicles over loose fastener
Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.The company, which was founded in 2009, said it is recalling about 13,000 vehicles because a fastener connecting the vehicles' front upper-control arm and steering knuckle may not be torqued enough.There have been seven reports potentially related to the issue, but no injuries have been reported, Rivian said.“If you experience excessive noise, vibration or harshness from the front suspension, or a change in steering...
CAR AND DRIVER
Hyundai Promises 50 Percent More EV Range, OTA Updates in the Coming 'Software Age'
Software-defined vehicles (SDVs) are cars that change important aspects of their performance based on new lines of code. With over-the-air updates, SDVs can adjust everything from infotainment to safety features to self-driving capabilities. Hyundai will spend $12.6 billion by 2030 on what it is calling the upcoming Software Age for...
Autoblog
Renault and Nissan in talks that could reshape autos alliance
PARIS/TOKYO – Renault and Nissan said on Monday they were in talks about the future of their alliance, including the Japanese automaker considering investing in a new electric vehicle venture by its French partner. The talks, which could prompt the biggest reset in the alliance since the 2018 arrest...
cheddar.com
General Motors Launches Energy Division to Tackle More Than EV Charging
In this photo illustration a General Motors Company logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a General Motors Company logo in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) GM is tackling EV charging and energy grid shortcomings as it charges toward an all-electric future. The multinational...
Sony, Honda aim to deliver premium EV with subscription fees in 2026
TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A joint venture set up by Japan's Sony Group Corp (6758.T) and Honda Motor (7267.T) is aiming to deliver its first electric vehicles by 2026 and will sell them online, starting in the United States and Japan.
tipranks.com
Tesla is Gaining Ground on BYD in the Chinese EV Market
Tesla and BYD both broke their own records in September deliveries as competition between the two EV makers intensifies. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and its Chinese mega-rival BYD Co. (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) are neck and neck in competition, both having broken their respective delivery records last month. New data by the China Passenger Car Association shows that Tesla, the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) maker, made a record number of deliveries in China in September, the same month that BYD also made its highest number of EV deliveries.
