ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Autoblog

EV battery demand drives first U.S. cobalt mine in decades

Booming demand for batteries powering the world’s shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after a nearly 30-year hiatus. Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits “at the top of the table” in terms of national security, said Crocker. “There aren’t many new sources of supply, particularly in stable jurisdictions, which is why this mine in the U.S. is very important,” Crocker said. Cobalt hasn’t been produced in the U.S. since at least 1994, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Motor Co#Chinese Yuan#Chinese Government#Linus Business#Linus Company Tesla#Chinese Ev#Catl#Q3#Tesla Inc#Mercedes Benz Group
msn.com

Ford Unveils Gas-Fueled Pickup That’s Funding Its EV Future

(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s redesigned F-Series Super Duty pickup may lack the sex appeal of the Mustang introduced earlier this month, but this hulking warhorse is critical to funding the automaker’s electric future. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new Super Duty introduced Tuesday is the antithesis of...
CARS
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
TheStreet

A Tesla Chinese Rival Has Bad News About EVs

Electric-vehicle demand continues to grow as more and more consumers cross the psychological barrier and buy their first EVs. This shift is fueled by carmakers' efforts to bring EVs into the mainstream. It is the rare major car manufacturer that does not offer an electric model. Also helping the switch...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Top Speed

Porsche Is the Most Valuable Carmaker in Europe But Still Far Behind Tesla

In order to master the electrified transformation of the automotive industry, the Volkswagen group urgently needs additional financial resources. For this reason, an IPO of the subsidiary Porsche was considered and finally carried out last month. Even though a lower valuation was expected at the beginning, the Porsche share now seems to be convincing.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

My Top Electric Car Stock to Buy and Hold

BorgWarner is quickly transforming into a premier supplier of EV components. Its bookings should lead to impressive growth in the coming years. This business is profitable now and trades at a seemingly cheap valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Electric-car demand pushes lithium prices to records

Surging prices for lithium are intensifying a race between automakers to lock up supplies and raising concerns that a shortage of the battery metal could slow the adoption of electric vehicles. Lithium carbonate prices in China, the benchmark in the fast-growing market, stand at about $71,000 a metric ton, according...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Rivian recalling nearly all its vehicles over loose fastener

Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.The company, which was founded in 2009, said it is recalling about 13,000 vehicles because a fastener connecting the vehicles' front upper-control arm and steering knuckle may not be torqued enough.There have been seven reports potentially related to the issue, but no injuries have been reported, Rivian said.“If you experience excessive noise, vibration or harshness from the front suspension, or a change in steering...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Hyundai Promises 50 Percent More EV Range, OTA Updates in the Coming 'Software Age'

Software-defined vehicles (SDVs) are cars that change important aspects of their performance based on new lines of code. With over-the-air updates, SDVs can adjust everything from infotainment to safety features to self-driving capabilities. Hyundai will spend $12.6 billion by 2030 on what it is calling the upcoming Software Age for...
CARS
Autoblog

Renault and Nissan in talks that could reshape autos alliance

PARIS/TOKYO – Renault and Nissan said on Monday they were in talks about the future of their alliance, including the Japanese automaker considering investing in a new electric vehicle venture by its French partner. The talks, which could prompt the biggest reset in the alliance since the 2018 arrest...
BUSINESS
cheddar.com

General Motors Launches Energy Division to Tackle More Than EV Charging

In this photo illustration a General Motors Company logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a General Motors Company logo in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) GM is tackling EV charging and energy grid shortcomings as it charges toward an all-electric future. The multinational...
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

Tesla is Gaining Ground on BYD in the Chinese EV Market

Tesla and BYD both broke their own records in September deliveries as competition between the two EV makers intensifies. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and its Chinese mega-rival BYD Co. (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) are neck and neck in competition, both having broken their respective delivery records last month. New data by the China Passenger Car Association shows that Tesla, the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) maker, made a record number of deliveries in China in September, the same month that BYD also made its highest number of EV deliveries.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy