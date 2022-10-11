ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

SFGate

'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime radio DJ Art Laboe dies at 97

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, the pioneering radio DJ who read heartfelt song dedications to generations of loyal listeners and was credited with helping end segregation in Southern California during an eight-decade broadcast career, has died. He was 97. Laboe died Friday night at home in Palm Springs,...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Stock Report: Week 5 2022

In what was a wild game, the Kansas City Chiefs once again found a way to walk away with a win against a division opponent. The offense stormed back after a slow start. Meanwhile, the Chiefs defense bent but did not fully break just enough to come out on top. With a 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City heads into their highly anticipated matchup with the Buffalo Bills at 4-1. While there were many positive results, we will not be able to list everybody in the stock up category. There were also some units that took steps back for Kansas City against Las Vegas. Each and every week, we will be listing players or position groups that improved or hurt their respective stock. Who saw their stock rise or fall in Week 5? Let’s kick it off.
KANSAS CITY, MO
SFGate

Thursday Morning News Roundup

Long COVID may age a person's capacity for exercise by roughly 10 years, according to a study published Wednesday by medical researchers in San Francisco. The study, published in JAMA Network by researchers at the University of California at San Francisco and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, analyzed data from more than 2,000 participants across 38 previous studies that tracked exercise performance in people who had been infected with the virus at least three months prior.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

