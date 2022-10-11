At the start of Homecoming weekend last Friday, Ohio University administrators, including OU President Hugh Sherman, officially opened the Pawprint Park on OU’s South Green. The park features two pawprint-shaped outlines that can be seen from above, one of which is designated as a campus hammocking area with metal poles and shade screens, and the other serves as an open concrete and gravel space for students and communities on campus to gather and hold events.

ATHENS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO