Weekender Briefs: Outdoor activities, theatrical events key for fall
Fall Color and Tree I.D. Hike at Burr Oak State Park, located at 10220 Burr Oak Lodge Rd., will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. At this event, attendees will use leaves and bark patterns to identify trees throughout a 1.5-mile hike. Attendees are encouraged to wear boots and will meet at the Nature Center at the park.
Thrift store offers opportunity to pinch a penny, support local business
When customers walk into the Federal Valley Resource Center, or FVRC, they are immediately greeted by Charlie. "This is Charlie, the wonder dog," FVRC handyman Larry Adkins said while scratching the pup's ears. Once the patron gives Charlie a sufficient “Hello," they have the opportunity to shop to their heart's...
A convenient historical timeline of the Athens Halloween Block Party
Ohio University’s annual Halloween Block Party has a long history, one that spans all the way back to 1974. After two years of a deserted Court Street due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is finally back this year, with students and Athens locals excited to see a return to normalcy on one of the best nights of the year.
U-Haul expanding to North Zanesville
America’s most popular moving truck rental company is expanding its footprint in Zanesville with a new location in the north end of the city. U-Haul will offer both conventional and climate-controlled on-site storage options as well as numerous types of rental vehicles commonly used for moving, both locally and around the country.
Weekender Main: Ohio University Opera Theater provides unique opera experience
Ohio University’s Opera Program is presenting its first show of the year, "From Page to Stage," on Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m. The show will be free to attend at the Scripps Amphitheater on Saturday and at the Glidden Recital Hall on Sunday. For those unable to attend...
From the Editor's Desk: ‘The Post’ ranks sixth nationally in online visits for 2021-22
In a media landscape dominated by online pageviews, The Post is sitting pretty among those at the top. A recent report from Degree Choices, an online higher education blog, ranked The Post sixth in the nation among college newspapers in terms of online visits. Last year, the publication garnered 89,626 organic online visits, according to the blog.
OU officially opens Pawprint Park
At the start of Homecoming weekend last Friday, Ohio University administrators, including OU President Hugh Sherman, officially opened the Pawprint Park on OU’s South Green. The park features two pawprint-shaped outlines that can be seen from above, one of which is designated as a campus hammocking area with metal poles and shade screens, and the other serves as an open concrete and gravel space for students and communities on campus to gather and hold events.
See incredible fall foliage on Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway
LOGAN, Ohio — Want to get a scenic view of Ohio's fall foliage this year?. You can take a fall foliage train ride on the Hocking Valley Scenic Roadway. The train ride takes you through Ohio's scenic spots from Nelsonville to East Logan. The train cars are heated as weather requires but there's also open-air cars as well.
Urban Comforts closes doors for good
A local restaurant in downtown Zanesville, Urban Comforts Eatery, has served its last meal. The management said that unfortunately they never fully recovered from the pandemic and that rising food costs, among other things, made the difficult decision necessary. Urban Comforts opened roughly three and a half years ago and...
Athens campus experienced a general increase of crime in 2021
Ohio University experienced a general increase of most crimes reported in 2021, according to OU’s 2022 Clery Act Annual Security Report. The 2022 Annual Security Report reported crime statistics on OU’s Athens, regional and extension campuses from 2019 through 2021. The report contains information regarding campus security and...
Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway to Host Fall Foliage Tours Throughout October
Historic railway rides will take passengers through the stunning fall foliage of the Hocking Hills area.
Pike County murder trial: Search at Flying W Farm yielded little evidence
The trial of a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 entered its fifth week of testimony Tuesday.
Beneath The Bricks Ep. 1: The case of Gilbert "Andy" Anders Jr.
On the first episode of Beneath The Bricks, hosts Cassie, Faith and Josh discuss the unsolved murder case from Logan Ohio of Gilbert "Andy" Anders Jr. Please note: Certain claims in the following podcast are speculation and should not be taken as fact. Any opinion stated during the show do not reflect those of The Post.
DAY 21: Text messages, wiretaps show Wagners were “odd” family
WAVERLY, Ohio — The twenty-first day of trial for George Wagner IV in Pike County was spent on phone records, text messages, and interrogations of the suspects: Jake, Angela, Billy, and George Wagner in the months leading up to their arrests in 2018; family of four all face charges in the 2016 killings of the Rhoden family.
Intoxicated driver drives off road and into field, juvenile harassed over social media
Athens County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Della Road area near US 50 in Athens due to a complaint of several gunshots being heard. Upon arrival, a patrol was conducted and no gunshots were heard. Lost and found. A female was reported missing on Oct. 4 after dropping her child...
Crash blocks road in Jackson County Ohio
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Ohio has closed a road, according to Ohio Highway Patrol. One person was injured in the crash that has closed both lanes of Beaver Pike at Lake Katherine Road. Ohio Highway Patrol says the roadway could be shut down...
2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show: Map, event schedule, parade route
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Fall is here which means it's almost time for the return of The Circleville Pumpkin Show. Families can enjoy amusement rides, games, parades, exhibits and food, including "The World's Largest Pumpkin Pie" which event organizers set a new record of measuring 14 feet in diameter. Guests...
Fairfield Co. man indicted on child pornography-related charges
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A Fairfield County man appeared in court this week following an indictment on child pornography-related charges. Calib Lain Puckett, of Amanda, Ohio, was indicted last week on 13 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, 1 count of voyeurism, and 1 count of possession of criminal tools.
Ohio couple opens Florida home to Ohio linemen helping with hurricane damage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A post on Facebook sparked a coincidental connection between people from central Ohio. "I think it’s kind of like a God thing," said Cathy Morgan, who lives in Hebron, Ohio, and owns a home near Fort Myers Beach, Florida. "We are so thrilled to be able to help out."
Police search for missing Chillicothe girl
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the family, Hannah Whitely was dropped off in the city of Circleville. She was last seen wearing a dark green Ohio University hooded sweatshirt, and white shoes with grey sweats. She is described...
