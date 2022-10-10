ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Huge exhibition celebrating Brexit Britain probed by watchdog after splurging £120million of taxpayer cash

By Jack Elsom
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p5M45_0iTyGcuc00

A HUGE exhibition to celebrate Brexit Britain is being probed by the spending watchdog after spaffing £120million of taxpayer cash - and flopping spectacularly.

Just 238,000 visitors have gone to see the Government's “Unboxed Festival” despite the original stretch target of 66million.

Now the National Audit Office has agreed to MPs’ calls to investigate the “irresponsible use of public money'' and will publish a cost-benefit analysis later this year.

Evoking the 1951 Festival of Britain, the idea was unveiled in 2018 by Theresa May to showcase the “creativity across all four nations of the United Kingdom”.

It quickly became dubbed the "Festival of Brexit", which the project's director Martin Green admitted was "unfortunate".

But after tanking spectacularly the Commons Culture Committee slammed the “unadulterated shambles” that led to a colossal waste of taxpayer funds.

Tory chair Julian Knight said: “That such an exorbitant amount of public cash has been spent on a so-called celebration of creativity that has barely failed to register in the public consciousness raises serious red flags about how the project has been managed from conception through to delivery.

“The NAO’s investigation will bring welcome and thorough scrutiny and help get to the bottom of how so much tax-payer money could be frittered away for so little return.”

Auditor General Gareth Davis said his independent body will probe the "management as a programme including accountabilities and decision-making processes, and planning work undertaken, including forecasting of visitor numbers".

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school

Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone

Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss approval ratings now worse than Boris Johnson’s at height of Partygate scandal

Liz Truss’s approval ratings are now worse than her predecessor Boris Johnson’s ever were, plummeting even lower than his worst poll result during the height of the Partygate scandal.The disastrous polling by Opinium lands on the heels of chaotic and downbeat Conservative Party conference, which came just days after the Bank of England was forced to intervene to rescue UK pension funds and clear up the economic turmoil caused by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.Carried out exactly a month since Ms Truss entered Downing Street, the polling found that Ms Truss’s popularity had plunged by 10 points in the space...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM Liz Truss warns against ‘drift’ in Brexit negotiations with the EU

The Government will “have to proceed with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill” without a “negotiated solution with the EU”, the Prime Minister has said.Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, Liz Truss told MPs in the Commons “we can’t allow the situation to drift”.Her comments came as DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the outcome of the UK’s negotiations with the EU “must reflect the objectives outlined by the Government” in the proposed legislation.Raising the issue at PMQs, he said: “Does the Prime Minister agree with me in welcoming the renewed negotiations with the European Union about the Northern Ireland Protocol?“That the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theresa May
The US Sun

Urgent calls for radiation pills and survival training for EVERY family as Britain ‘woefully unprepared’ for nuclear war

BRIT families have been urged to stockpile supplies while the government should distribute radiation-fighting iodine tablets to households, defence experts have warned. Amid soaring tensions with Russia, British army veterans and academics on disaster response have warned that the UK is woefully unprepared for tackling any form of Russian strike, whether nuclear, high-speed missile, or cyberattack.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Uk#The National Audit Office#Nao
NME

Public spending body to investigate £120million ‘festival of Brexit’

A public spending body are set to investigate the £120million of taxpayers’ money spent on the ‘festival of Brexit’. The event, which was first touted under Theresa May’s government, was described as a showcase for “the UK’s unique strengths in creativity and innovation” after leaving the European Union – with comparisons being made to the 1951 Festival of Britain.
U.K.
The Guardian

This mini-budget crisis feels like the death of the Conservative party

Foot down on the accelerator, high on dreams, the driver plunges straight at the concrete wall that she calls “growth”. Unfortunately, we’re all in the back of her coach, front seats filled with Tories shouting “Swerve!”, “Go right!”, “Go left!”, “This way!”, “That way!”, “Reverse!”, or “Jump!” But their useless indecision, ineffectual whingeing and fractured splits condemn us all to dash towards worsening crises. What terminal damage this moribund party can do in another two years doesn’t bear contemplating.
U.K.
BBC

EU funds: UK government urged to fully replace money lost post-Brexit

Northern Ireland's five main political parties have sent a joint letter to the UK government urging it to fully replace EU funds which were lost after Brexit. The letter concerns the European Social Fund (ESF) which has helped projects in the community and voluntary sector. On Tuesday, a consortium of...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

ECJ must have no role in Northern Ireland protocol, David Frost says

David Frost has said Liz Truss must not surrender to the EU by giving the European court of justice a role in trade disputes in Northern Ireland. On Tuesday, the former Brexit minister told the House of Lords European relations committee: “The court of justice cannot have a jurisdictional or arbitrational role in the future arrangement. I can’t see how they will be stable while that remained the case. I think better if that was acknowledged sooner rather than later.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour would ban fracking ‘once and for all’ – Miliband

Labour has pledged to ban fracking “once and for all” as it hit out at suggestions that the Government could move to ban solar farms from much of England’s farmland.The party intends to work with MPs who oppose fracking to force the Government to maintain the ban, one of several issues to divide the Conservatives since Liz Truss became leader.The new administration’s environmental commitments have come under severe scrutiny in recent weeks after lifting England’s fracking ban, in place since 2019 following a series of earth tremors, and giving the green light to the expansion of oil and gas operations...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Liz Truss news – live: Kwarteng ‘in denial’ as BoE steps in to calm markets

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has been accused of being in “a dangerous state of denial” after the Bank of England was forced to step up its emergency intervention to prevent a market dysfunction posing a “material risk to UK financial stability”.It came as experts warned that Liz Truss and Mr Kwarteng will be forced to impose a “savage” £60bn austerity hit unless they reverse more of their tax cuts.Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves urged Mr Kwarteng to “put aside his pride, do the right thing for our country, end this trickle-down nonsense and reverse the budget”.She said: “The chancellor...
ECONOMY
BBC

Rent freeze call by Plaid Cymru voted down by Labour

Labour has voted down a call to freeze rents, warning it could backfire if landlords remove homes from the market. In a Senedd debate, Plaid Cymru urged Labour MSs to "be brave" by freezing rents and banning evictions through the winter. Plaid made the call after the Scottish Parliament passed...
HOMELESS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
813K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy