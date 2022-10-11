ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Parents speak out at Uvalde CISD meeting, call on superintendent to be fired immediately

By J.D. Miles
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zhzSx_0iTyGa9A00

Parents speak out at Uvalde CISD meeting, call on superintendent to be fired immediately 02:19

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The school board in Uvalde held a meeting Monday night on the heels of more questionable decisions and admitted mistakes related to the May 24 massacre.

The superintendent has announced he plans to retire once a replacement is found but angry parents want him fired immediately.

"How dare you attack my family? My daughter was a better human being than all of us combined," a parent said at Monday's board meeting.

More than four months later, the grief and pain are still as raw as they were on the day 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed inside Robb Elementary School.

"Go home and hug your kids and be glad that you can because I'll be at the cemetery because that's the closest I can get to my baby," the parent continued.

Parents of children who died gave the Uvalde school board all the anger you would expect over the recent hiring, then firing, of a former state trooper to be a school security officer , after the media exposed that she was at the school on May 24 but like the others there, refused to enter the danger zone.

Other families expressed disbelief that Superintendent Hal Harrell wants to be allowed to retire and remain on the job until his replacement is hired.

"I need to ask this board tonight to accept it, not just consider it, make it a done deal it's long overdue," a meeting attendee said. "It needed to happen, it was inevitable... 19 children two teachers... someone has to take responsibility for those deaths."

Other speakers accused the school board of doing little to deal with ongoing security issues after the entire district police force was suspended last week.

They also wanted to know what's being done to address the trauma survivors, who they call the walking wounded, continue to struggle with.

"The children that survived have physical wounds," another meeting attendee said. "The children that know of their friends dying, the teachers, the parents. They have emotional and mental wounds and I have not seen a single move by this board to address the walking wounded."

Harrell didn't speak during the meeting. After public comments, the board moved into executive session to discuss the position.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Uvalde school chief plans to resign after community outrage

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Uvalde’s school district superintendent announced Monday he plans to resign by the end of the academic year, following months of community outrage over the handling of the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. “My heart was broken on May 24th,” Hal Harrell said in a statement. The Uvalde school board voted unanimously Monday evening to begin the search for Harrell’s successor. Harrell, law enforcement, the school board, and other school officials have faced heavy criticism over their actions — and inaction — during the massacre of 19 fourth-graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. Officers allowed the shooter to remain inside a classroom for more than 70 minutes.
UVALDE, TX
texasstandard.org

‘All reasonable asks’: Uvalde mother and families continue push for gun reform with new nonprofit

For Kimberly Rubio and dozens of other families forever scarred by the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, moving on from May 24 is simply unthinkable. Recent events – such as the suspension of the Uvalde school district’s police force and a new report from the New York Times challenging assertions made by the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety – continue upon the ongoing calls made by the families for accountability.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
Dallas Observer

More Chaos in the Aftermath of Uvalde as School District's Entire Police Force Suspended

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has suspended its entire police department, according to a press release sent out Friday. The move comes after an investigation by the Texas Police Chiefs Association and the third-party JPPI Investigations “uncovered additional concerns with department operations” relating to its response to the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary.
UVALDE, TX
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for Oct. 12, 2022: Uvalde parents on school district changes and activism

Kimberly Rubio, mother of slain 10-year-old Lexi Rubio, joins the Standard to discuss recent changes in Uvalde school district leadership, families’ ongoing activism and their new gun control nonprofit, Lives Robbed. Also: The biggest grant in the history of the University of North Texas leads to potentially groundbreaking research on Alzheimer’s. And: A PolitiFact check of claims by a Texas congressman about immigrants from Venezuela.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Security
CBS DFW

Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The superintendent of the Texas school district where a gunman killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers last May announced his retirement Monday, according to his wife's Facebook page.In the statement posted to Donna Goates Harrell's Facebook page, Uvalde school Superintendent Hal Harrell said he would remain in office throughout this school year until the school board hires his successor.The Facebook posting was first reported by CNN. The superintendent asked his wife "to post this message since he doesn't have Facebook."Harrell, the Uvalde school board and other school district officials have faced heavy criticism over the May 24 Robb...
UVALDE, TX
devinenews.com

Family will miss Fred’s smile, horrible fire on Colonial claims life

Emergency responders rushed to the scene on Colonial Parkway this past Thursday morning, October 6 around 9:23 AM only to find an older trailer home totally engulfed. Sadly, authorities believe Fred Schilling of Devine perished in the fire. Within minutes the entire home was gone. “The home was engulfed when...
DEVINE, TX
CBS DFW

Uvalde school district suspends its entire police department

UVALDE, Texas (CBS) — The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced on Friday that it has decided to temporarily suspend all activities of its police department nearly four months after the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two teachers dead.The district said in a statement on Oct. 7, 2022 that investigations uncovered new concerns about how the department operates.As a result, the department was suspended until further notice and two officers - Lt. Miguel Hernandez and Ken Mueller - were placed on administrative leave. Mueller instead opted to retire. Other officers in the department...
UVALDE, TX
WFAA

Uvalde Tragedy an 'Imprint of Something We Can Never Change'

DALLAS — Angeli Gomez saw her once pass-through city of Uvalde instantly become a destination following an unthinkable tragedy. "We weren't even on the map. People would tell me where is Uvalde and I would say it's on the way to the casino to Eagle Pass," said Gomez. Angeli...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
fox38corpuschristi.com

Uvalde pushes for change in upcoming elections

The lives have been forever changed for the families in Uvalde. After the Robb Elementary shooting that left 21 dead, many families and community members are now moving their lives into new directions. For some, it's a path they never expected. "It's worth the effort, it's a hard race but...
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
156K+
Followers
23K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy