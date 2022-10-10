Art Laboe dead aged 97: DJ who ‘helped end segregation’ and coined ‘oldies’ phrase mourned as cause of death revealed

A DJ credited with helping to end segregation in Southern California has died after a health battle, his spokesperson has revealed.

Art Laboe, who is also credited with coining the famous phrase "Oldies but Goodies," died on Friday at the age of 97.

DJ Art Laboe passed away at 97 years old Credit: AP

Laboe is remembered for helping put segregation to an end in Southern California Credit: Getty

According to Joanna Morones, a spokesperson for Laboe’s production company, Dart Entertainment, the musical man passed away after catching pneumonia, the Associated Press reports.

His last show was produced last week and broadcast on Sunday after he passed away.

Laboe is remembered his role in helping put an end to segregation in Southern California.

He organized live DJ shows at drive-in eateries in the area, where people of all races would dance to rock-n-roll.

Laboe, known for inventing the “oldies, but goodies” phrase, also started Original Sound Record, Inc. in 1957.

One year later, in 1958, Laboe released the compilation album “Oldies But Goodies: Vol. 1."

The album remained on Billboard’s Top 100 chart for 183 weeks.

He later hosted the "The Art Laboe Connection Show," a syndicated show hosted by Laboe from Palm Springs, California.

Laboe's show provided families who had loved ones in jail the opportunity to relay messages by dedicating songs and messages on the radio.

Inmates in California and Arizona were also able to submit dedications and request updates from family through Laboe.

Speaking to AP News in a 2018 interview, Laboe said that he liked people and insisted: "I don't judge."

Laboe would occasionally tell a story about a woman who wanted her toddler to say "Daddy, I love you," so her father could hear it on the radio.

He explained at the time: "It was the first time he had heard his baby’s voice.

"And this tough, hard-nosed guy burst into tears."

Laboe was also one of the few media members to get an interview with Elvis Presley when he came to Hollywood.

Laboe, who was born Arthur Egnoian in Salt Lake City and grew up in the Great Depression, was gifted his first radio at age 8.

He eventually moved to California, went to Stanford University, and served in the US Navy during World War II.

Laboe received his first job as a radio announcer at KSAN in San Francisco.

It was then that he took on the name Art Laboe.