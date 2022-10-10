ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Art Laboe dead aged 97: DJ who ‘helped end segregation’ and coined ‘oldies’ phrase mourned as cause of death revealed

By Danielle Cinone
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QgFIM_0iTyGUng00

A DJ credited with helping to end segregation in Southern California has died after a health battle, his spokesperson has revealed.

Art Laboe, who is also credited with coining the famous phrase "Oldies but Goodies," died on Friday at the age of 97.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qepZF_0iTyGUng00
DJ Art Laboe passed away at 97 years old Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22QjTS_0iTyGUng00
Laboe is remembered for helping put segregation to an end in Southern California Credit: Getty

According to Joanna Morones, a spokesperson for Laboe’s production company, Dart Entertainment, the musical man passed away after catching pneumonia, the Associated Press reports.

His last show was produced last week and broadcast on Sunday after he passed away.

Laboe is remembered his role in helping put an end to segregation in Southern California.

He organized live DJ shows at drive-in eateries in the area, where people of all races would dance to rock-n-roll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JXwUL_0iTyGUng00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x6vyi_0iTyGUng00

Laboe, known for inventing the “oldies, but goodies” phrase, also started Original Sound Record, Inc. in 1957.

One year later, in 1958, Laboe released the compilation album “Oldies But Goodies: Vol. 1."

The album remained on Billboard’s Top 100 chart for 183 weeks.

He later hosted the "The Art Laboe Connection Show," a syndicated show hosted by Laboe from Palm Springs, California.

Laboe's show provided families who had loved ones in jail the opportunity to relay messages by dedicating songs and messages on the radio.

Inmates in California and Arizona were also able to submit dedications and request updates from family through Laboe.

Speaking to AP News in a 2018 interview, Laboe said that he liked people and insisted: "I don't judge."

Laboe would occasionally tell a story about a woman who wanted her toddler to say "Daddy, I love you," so her father could hear it on the radio.

He explained at the time: "It was the first time he had heard his baby’s voice.

"And this tough, hard-nosed guy burst into tears."

Laboe was also one of the few media members to get an interview with Elvis Presley when he came to Hollywood.

Laboe, who was born Arthur Egnoian in Salt Lake City and grew up in the Great Depression, was gifted his first radio at age 8.

He eventually moved to California, went to Stanford University, and served in the US Navy during World War II.

Laboe received his first job as a radio announcer at KSAN in San Francisco.

It was then that he took on the name Art Laboe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TLoF4_0iTyGUng00
Laboe is also known for inventing the 'oldies, but goodies' phrase. Credit: Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Art Laboe, longtime oldies DJ credited with helping end segregation in SoCal, dead at 97

Art Laboe, the pioneering radio DJ credited with helping end segregation in Southern California, has died. He was 97.Laboe died Friday night after catching pneumonia, said Joanna Morones, a spokesperson for Laboe's production company, Dart Entertainment.His final show was produced last week and broadcast Sunday night.Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted white, Black and Latino listeners who danced to rock-n-roll — and shocked an older generation still listening to Frank Sinatra and Big Band music.The DJ is also credited with coining the phrase "oldies, but goodies."...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Radio icon Art Laboe has died

A popular radio DJ in Southern California, Art Laboe, has passed away at the age of 97. In addition to his popularity as a radio personality, he helped end segregation in the Socal area. A spokesperson for Laboe’s production company, Joanna Morones, said Laboe died on Friday night after he...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Pitchfork

Art Laboe, Pioneering Disc Jockey, Dies at 97

Art Laboe—the pioneering Los Angeles DJ credited with coining the phrase “oldies but goodies”—has died, The Associated Press reports. A spokesperson for Laboe’s production company Dart Entertainment confirmed that Laboe died Friday (October 7) at his home in Palm Springs, California, following a brief bout of pneumonia. He was 97 years old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Art Laboe
Person
Elvis Presley
Popculture

Actress Pauline Jessica Found Dead Alongside Note

Tamil actor Pauline Jessica was found dead in her rented apartment in Chennai, India on Sept. 18. The Vaidha star was known to fans as Deepa and starred in several Tamil-language movies and series. A suicide note was found near her, police said. Jessica's neighbors called police to her apartment...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Death#Dj#Segregation#Us Navy#Coining#Dart Entertainment#The Associated Press#Ap News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
World War II
The Independent

Renowned NYC musician dies by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having ‘completed life’

A renowned genre-bending drummer who played with musicians from Michael Stipe to Herbie Hancock died by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having “completed life”.Anton Fier, 66, travelled to Basel, Switzerland, where he died by assisted suicide at the Pegasos clinic on 14 September, according to a cremation notice.Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent that Fier was not suffering from terminal illness, but wanted to die on his own terms after feeling he had accomplished everything he could in life.Dr Nitschke said Fier joined Exit, which provides advice to people over 50 looking to end their lives, in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
813K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy