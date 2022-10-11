ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Souderton, PA

Souderton, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Souderton.

The Pennridge High School soccer team will have a game with Souderton Area High School on October 11, 2022, 14:00:00.

Pennridge High School
Souderton Area High School
October 11, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Pennridge High School soccer team will have a game with Souderton Area High School on October 11, 2022, 15:30:00.

Pennridge High School
Souderton Area High School
October 11, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

