Souderton, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Neshaminy High School soccer team will have a game with Harry S Truman High School on October 13, 2022, 12:30:00.
The Julia R Masterman High School soccer team will have a game with Father Judge High School on October 13, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Perth Amboy High School soccer team will have a game with New Brunswick High School on October 13, 2022, 15:00:00.
Perkiomen Valley’s ‘next man up’ mentality allows the team to keep rolling, enjoying a 6-1 record so far this season despite injuries to key contributors. Of course, it’s a lot easier when you can find suitable replacements within the same household. Senior offensive lineman/linebacker Grant Euker...
Last weekend started off very badly on the area scholastic football scene. The much anticipated Downingtown West at Coatesville matchup had to be canceled due to multiple online threats of violence for the game. Law enforcement deemed the threats to be credible enough that the game was cancelled and will not be made up.
A Bucks County high school golf team recently made their mark on the sport in a major tournament that took place this week. Staff writers at Suburban One Sports wrote about the recent victory by the local team. The Bensalem Owl’s gold team, featuring four players fro Bensalem High School...
The Bucks County student was recognized for her academic excellence.Image via William Tennent High School. A student at a Bucks County high school was recently recognized for her academic achievements by a well-known scholarship program.
The new assistant principal has a long history in the local education circuit.Image via Bensalem Township School District. A local middle school just recently announced the most recent addition to their staff: a brand new assistant principal.
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area School District is mourning the loss of one of its own. Peter McCabe, a teacher at Easton Area High School, died last week. He was just 37 years old. McCabe spent his his entire career teaching in the Easton School District, first at the...
NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - Officials in Bucks County are investigating what they say was "reprehensible" behavior at a high school football game. In an email to the community, the superintendent of the Palisades School District says a 70-year-old man from Pen Argyl groped and behaved inappropriately toward several female students during Friday night's homecoming game.
Philadelphia, PA, is a large historic city with plenty of safe and dangerous neighborhoods. Suppose you're planning on visiting Philadelphia or moving to the city. In that case, it's essential to be aware of the most hazardous areas.
Growth in Easton keeps attracting investment, as two landmark properties have recently changed hands. The Easton Mall South on Larry Holmes Drive, a shopping center anchored by Wawa and Domino's, has been sold for $3.2 million. On the southside, the former Easton Catholic school and adjacent property on West Saint...
SEPTA's Fox Chase Regional Rail line had been suspended for the Wednesday evening rush hour after a man was struck and killed by a train shortly after 4:30 p.m., the transit agency said. Service on the Fox Chase line resumed just before 7 p.m. as the police activity cleared, SEPTA...
U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A downed tree and wires caused a road closure in part of Lehigh County for hours on Tuesday. Route 145, also known as Pike Avenue, was closed before dawn between Oakhurst Drive and E. Rock Road in Upper Saucon Township. PennDOT crews cleared the tree,...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The former Trolley Car Diner is on the move. The landmark is about to be moved from Mount Airy to Wayne Junction.There's already been several attempts to move this iconic trolley diner car. The question is, will the city succeed on Wednesday? The iconic diner has sat in this same location for nearly 20 years on Germantown Avenue, but on Wednesday morning it's going to a new home. "'We're going to get to restore it and find a reuse for it somewhere else," Ken Weinstein, former owner of the Trolley Car Diner, said.In September, the city attempted...
BTW – have you tried the Yo, Adrian yet??? I'm going to try it this week, I think!.
A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
Kyle Cuffie-Scott.Image via Ted Nghiem at Philadelphia Magazine. Kyle Cuffie-Scott, owner-baker at Darnel’s Cakes in Phila., started his mission-oriented business as a tented vendors at the Lansdale Farmers’ Market. He’s now using its success to bolster an at-risk population, reported Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé in Philadelphia Magazine.
