New details emerge in alleged attack of Oliver Citywide Academy teacher 02:17

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New details have emerged in an alleged physical and sexual attack on a teacher inside a classroom at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy last month.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said he intends to prosecute the juvenile as an adult.

KDKA-TV obtained the school police report from the Sept. 29 incident. According to the report, the 15-year-old told a school police officer, "I'm sorry officer but I have urges."

Sources say KDKA-TV the teen suffers from mental illness and has lived in foster care. Sources added that the 6-foot-5, 250-pound student had been sitting alongside the teacher when he grabbed at her clothing. The same sources say when the teacher resisted, the young man took her to the floor, got on top of her and attempted to rape her. He slammed her head on the floor and told her he was going to kill her if she kept screaming, sources say.

KDKA-TV has now learned the teacher was able to keep fighting him off until she made it into the hallway, where another teacher came to her aid, according to the school police report. That teacher was able to call for help and chase off the suspect.

The teen is charged with multiple felony charges, including rape, as a juvenile. Zappala said after reviewing the facts, he will petition the court to have the case transferred to the adult criminal division because of the serious nature of the crime. A judge would need to approve the transfer.

Pittsburgh Public Schools, in the meantime, extended remote learning for students at Oliver Citywide Academy for another week and announced new security changes for when students do return.

They include a revised enrollment process requesting all documentation from previous schools, an additional security guard, two-way radios for all classrooms and separate entrances