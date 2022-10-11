Stratford, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Stratford.
The Newtown High School soccer team will have a game with Stratford High School on October 11, 2022, 14:00:00.
Newtown High School
Stratford High School
October 11, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The New Milford High School soccer team will have a game with Bunnell High School on October 11, 2022, 14:00:00.
New Milford High School
Bunnell High School
October 11, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The New Milford High School soccer team will have a game with Bunnell High School on October 11, 2022, 16:00:00.
New Milford High School
Bunnell High School
October 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Newtown High School soccer team will have a game with Stratford High School on October 11, 2022, 16:00:00.
Newtown High School
Stratford High School
October 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
