ClutchPoints

Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike

Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
NBA
Complex

Bronny James Signs to Nike

In a move that’s felt inevitable for years now, Nike is officially welcoming LeBron James’ son Bronny James to the Swoosh family. Nike announced today that it has signed the younger James to a name, image, and likeness deal. Along with the eldest son of the four-time NBA champion, Nike announced the signings of student athletes Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.
NBA
WREG

Bronny James to hoop it up in Memphis this October

MEMPHIS – He has one of the most famous last names in the world and now, Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar Lebron James, is coming to Memphis. Not to play for the Tigers.  At least not yet. Bronny James is coming to Collierville to take part in the Mid-South Basketball Classic on Saturday, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
rolling out

Bronny James follows in father’s footsteps, signs with Nike

Nike announced its latest class of athletes, who are all still students, on Oct. 10. The group of five basketball players’ deals was made possible through the Name, Image and Likeness bill, which allows student-athletes to legally sign endorsement deals while still in school. The fresh crop is headlined...
NBA
lastwordonsports.com

Top NBA Players 2022-23: #8 Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard comes in at number 8 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The two-time Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will look to prove his health after missing all of the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL. He’ll rejoin the LA Clippers’ title chase and embark on the fourth year of partnership with co-star Paul George.
NBA
Vibe

Nike Takes Action Against Sneaker Resellers With Added Penalties

Nike has issued new sanctions against potential resellers in the United States. The Wall Street Journal reports that the Oregon-based sneaker brand has updated its terms of e-commerce sales to better combat customers making purchases using bots to resell their goods. More from VIBE.com'The Shop' Will Not Air Kanye West Episode Due To Anti-Semitic RemarksLeBron James Tells Hilarious Wedding Crashers Story On 'The Shop'Bronny James Joins Nike With New NIL Deal According to the brand’s revised terms of sale, Nike can now impose a limit on how many sneakers someone can purchase at once and even deny entry into one of its...
BUSINESS
defpen

LaMelo Ball to Miss Start of 2022-23 NBA Season

Charlotte Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball will miss the start of the 2022-23 NBA season after suffering a sprained left ankle. He is only expected to miss one to two weeks with the injury. Ball left the team’s preseason game on Monday against the Washington Wizards after suffering the injury. An MRI confirmed on Tuesday that he did indeed sprain his left ankle. In the game, Ball drove toward the basket when his foot was stepped on and he spent several minutes on the ground in pain afterward. He then limped to shoot his two free throws and then headed back to the locker room.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

