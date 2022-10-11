Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Ex-Laker Thinks LeBron James Should Turn Over More Of L.A.'s Offense To Russell Westbrook?
Did he watch any Lakers games last year?
LeBron James Reacts to Son Bronny’s Deal With Nike
The company announced earlier in the day it signed the 18-year-old to an endorsement deal.
Idaho8.com
Shaquille O’Neal reiterates desire to buy NBA team, wants to ‘go back home’
Four-time NBA champion and 2000 NBA MVP Shaquille O’Neal has sent out a cryptic message reiterating his wish to invest in an NBA team, after rebuffing reports earlier this month that he wanted to buy the Phoenix Suns. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say,” the eight-time All-NBA...
Lakers News: Former LeBron James Rival Has Some Thoughts About Bronny James As An NBA Prospect
Should Bronny try to join the league straight out of high school like his dad?
Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike
Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
Complex
Bronny James Signs to Nike
In a move that’s felt inevitable for years now, Nike is officially welcoming LeBron James’ son Bronny James to the Swoosh family. Nike announced today that it has signed the younger James to a name, image, and likeness deal. Along with the eldest son of the four-time NBA champion, Nike announced the signings of student athletes Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.
Bronny James to hoop it up in Memphis this October
MEMPHIS – He has one of the most famous last names in the world and now, Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar Lebron James, is coming to Memphis. Not to play for the Tigers. At least not yet. Bronny James is coming to Collierville to take part in the Mid-South Basketball Classic on Saturday, […]
Bronny James follows in father’s footsteps, signs with Nike
Nike announced its latest class of athletes, who are all still students, on Oct. 10. The group of five basketball players’ deals was made possible through the Name, Image and Likeness bill, which allows student-athletes to legally sign endorsement deals while still in school. The fresh crop is headlined...
Pete Maravich Played Just 26 Games With the Boston Celtics but Had a Heated Moment With Teammate Larry Bird
Pete Maravich played the final 26 games of his illustrious NBA career with the Boston Celtics. The post Pete Maravich Played Just 26 Games With the Boston Celtics but Had a Heated Moment With Teammate Larry Bird appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
20 Worst NBA players of all-time
The worst NBA players in history are not talked about too often. Instead, we tend to focus on the GOATS.
Clippers takeaways: Kawhi Leonard healthy, but loss to Nuggets 'unprofessional'
The Clippers open the season next Thursday after Kawhi Leonard skips the final preseason game, a loss to Denver, out of caution.
lastwordonsports.com
Top NBA Players 2022-23: #8 Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard comes in at number 8 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The two-time Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will look to prove his health after missing all of the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL. He’ll rejoin the LA Clippers’ title chase and embark on the fourth year of partnership with co-star Paul George.
Nike Takes Action Against Sneaker Resellers With Added Penalties
Nike has issued new sanctions against potential resellers in the United States. The Wall Street Journal reports that the Oregon-based sneaker brand has updated its terms of e-commerce sales to better combat customers making purchases using bots to resell their goods. More from VIBE.com'The Shop' Will Not Air Kanye West Episode Due To Anti-Semitic RemarksLeBron James Tells Hilarious Wedding Crashers Story On 'The Shop'Bronny James Joins Nike With New NIL Deal According to the brand’s revised terms of sale, Nike can now impose a limit on how many sneakers someone can purchase at once and even deny entry into one of its...
LaMelo Ball to Miss Start of 2022-23 NBA Season
Charlotte Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball will miss the start of the 2022-23 NBA season after suffering a sprained left ankle. He is only expected to miss one to two weeks with the injury. Ball left the team’s preseason game on Monday against the Washington Wizards after suffering the injury. An MRI confirmed on Tuesday that he did indeed sprain his left ankle. In the game, Ball drove toward the basket when his foot was stepped on and he spent several minutes on the ground in pain afterward. He then limped to shoot his two free throws and then headed back to the locker room.
Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe: Kevin Durant's Nets more combustible than LeBron James' Lakers
The 2022-23 NBA season is almost upon us, but Hot Take SZN is here, and at the end of another eventful offseason we will see how close to the sun we can fly and still stand the swelter of these viewpoints. LeBron James and Kevin Durant, arguably the greatest players...
