Charlotte Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball will miss the start of the 2022-23 NBA season after suffering a sprained left ankle. He is only expected to miss one to two weeks with the injury. Ball left the team’s preseason game on Monday against the Washington Wizards after suffering the injury. An MRI confirmed on Tuesday that he did indeed sprain his left ankle. In the game, Ball drove toward the basket when his foot was stepped on and he spent several minutes on the ground in pain afterward. He then limped to shoot his two free throws and then headed back to the locker room.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO