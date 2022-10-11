Davidson basketball coach Bob McKillop, this week’s star of “Sports Legends of the Carolinas,” is the first person I’ve interviewed two separate times for this series. I first sat down with McKillop in late May, shortly after he had finished his 33rd season as the head basketball coach at Davidson. It had been a successful year by all measures — Davidson won 27 games and made it to March Madness, where it lost a 74-73 thriller to Michigan State in the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

