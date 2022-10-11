ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

2 Longtime NFL Assistant Coaches Fired Monday

An NFL head coach was fired on Monday, as the Carolina Panthers parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule. Two longtime assistant coaches have been fired, too. The Panthers have parted ways with two assistant coaches, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and special teams coach Ed Foley, on Monday. It's a...
Everyone is saying the same thing about Matt Rhule

There’s no denying that Matt Rhule did a great job in college football while the head coach at Temple and Baylor. But there’s also no denying his stint in the NFL as head coach of the Carolina Panthers has been a disaster. And a lot of people around the NFL world are wondering when that stint will be coming to an end.
Panthers' Tepper: 'Loss of intensity' a factor in Rhule firing

Hours after firing head coach Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper explained his rationale Monday. Tepper said he had multiple reasons for making the change but ultimately felt it was the right time after the team's 37-15 home defeat by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. "There might have...
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/12

CB Jaycee Horn (ribs) CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh) TE Stephen Sullivan (back) LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
Mavs Rookie Jaden Hardy Stars in Important Training Camp Scrimmage

The Dallas Mavericks held a competitive, full-speed scrimmage on Wednesday behind closed doors before they decided which players would be cut from the training camp roster. Ultimately, Dallas ended up cutting Marcus Bingham Jr., Mouhamadou Gueye, Tyler Hall and D.J. Stewart Jr. by mid-afternoon. When asked who the star of...
Marvin Bagley III suffers frightening injury

Less than one minute into the Detroit Pistons' 115-99 preseason home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, former Duke basketball star and current Pistons starting center Marvin Bagley III suffered an injury. His teammates had to help him hobble off the court and into the locker room.
Exclusive: Bob McKillop, Davidson’s legendary basketball coach, on why he really retired

Davidson basketball coach Bob McKillop, this week’s star of “Sports Legends of the Carolinas,” is the first person I’ve interviewed two separate times for this series. I first sat down with McKillop in late May, shortly after he had finished his 33rd season as the head basketball coach at Davidson. It had been a successful year by all measures — Davidson won 27 games and made it to March Madness, where it lost a 74-73 thriller to Michigan State in the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
DAVIDSON, NC

