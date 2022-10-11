Read full article on original website
R Nelson
1d ago
This raises several questions: (1.) Why is a 2 year old alone in the car in a business parking lot ? (2.) Why wasn't the child restrained in a car seat ? (3.) Why was a firearm so easily accessible to a child ? If you live in the Saint Louis area, I can understand the need to take precautions and protect yourself, but there's also some responsibility that comes with it .
2d ago
Lack of community leader and police support, gangs and moronic parents will always result in innocent deaths. As long as people accept this fact, nothing will change
Vincent Venturella
1d ago
How do you know ? The only time you need a gun is when you don't have one. That would be bad !!! I will keep mine.
KMOV
Officer knocked unconscious while trying to arrest suspect in North City, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer was knocked unconscious with a metal pipe while he tried to arrest a suspect in North City Monday night, police say. Around 10:00 p.m., officers in North City noticed a 2017 Red Hyundai Elantra that had been stolen from St. Louis County Sunday. Police say officers tried to pull the car over in the Baden neighborhood, but the Elantra kept going. The suspects crashed into two parked cars in the 1000 block of Gimblin; a 27-year-old man, another man, and a 17-year-old boy got out of the car and ran.
KMOV
31-year-old shot by police arrested after allegedly pointing gun at officers in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man after they allege he was waving a gun in downtown St. Louis and pointed it at an officer. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that Deandre Lakes was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon. A charging decision is pending, police said.
St. Louis bike squad officer shoots suspect overnight
A suspect is shot and injured after St. Louis City Police say he pointed a gun at a bicycle officer. Citizens had alerted police about a man firing shots.
Ferguson murder victim was targeted, police say
Investigators with the Ferguson Police Department believe a man who was shot and killed overnight was targeted.
KMOV
Video of fight at West Florissant Walmart goes viral
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ferguson police are now investigating an altercation that broke out inside a Walmart store, which has since gone viral through videos all over social media. “I’ve seen some videos on social media, and it’s disgraceful. I’m going to call it like it is,” said Ferguson...
Sauget police looking for person who shot man in the mouth in Pop’s nightclub parking lot
SAUGET, Ill. — Police are looking for a suspected shooter that left a man injured in the parking lot of Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois, over the weekend. Police Chief James Jones said the incident happened at 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the nightclub. He said both people pulled into the parking lot in separate cars and shots were fired.
De Soto police are looking armed man going door to door
De Soto, Mo. — Police are looking for a suspect going to several properties in the De Soto area. He has been seen with a gun on one hip and a large knife on the other. The officers did not indicate what they wanted the man for. Surveillance video...
advantagenews.com
Two injured in Alton fight, one critical
What is being described as several people fighting Monday night at an Alton apartment complex has sent two people to the hospital, at least one with serious injuries. Alton Police received a 911 call reporting the fight in the Landings at Belle Meadows apartment complex just before 10pm. According to...
3 charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a woman in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were indicted Wednesday in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a 19-year-old woman in Jefferson County. According to charging documents, 22-year-old William Edward Martin, of St. Louis County, sold fentanyl to the woman in a Walgreens parking lot in Arnold on June 23.
Officer shoots, injures man suspected of firing shots in downtown St. Louis Tuesday
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot late Tuesday night following an altercation with police in downtown St. Louis. He was taken into police custody but has not been charged as of Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to multiple reports of a disturbance at about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the...
Arrest made a week after murder in Pine Lawn
The manhunt is over for the suspect wanted in a murder in Pine Lawn last week.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis woman allegedly abandons twins with Arnold babysitter
A 35-year-old St. Louis woman allegedly left her 2-year-old twins with a babysitter in Arnold, who contacted police after nearly 35 hours because she feared the mother had abandoned the boy and girl. The Department of Family Services took custody of the children, Arnold Police reported. The 23-year-old Arnold woman...
'He told me to shoot the dogs': Mother says she can't get help with stray dogs that bit her daughter
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 7-year-old girl was playing in her front yard in Florissant when she said a pack of wild dogs came charging at her and bit her. We're not revealing her name to protect her privacy. She hasn’t even told friends at school about the day that left her in fear.
KMOV
Creve Coeur police use a drone in arrest of 2 teens after overnight car break-ins in West County
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for low-income students. The Rockwood School District serves more than 20,000 students. Just last week, its board voted to end three programs specifically for black students. Parents who talked with News 4 said their children and others feel isolated and silenced.
KMOV
Man dies after getting shot while watching TV in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis County overnight. The Ferguson Police Department said the man was in the living room watching television in the 900 block of Thatcher when someone shot him from outside the residence. Officers found the man unresponsive and took him to a hospital where he later died. The shooting happened around midnight.
Police identify 2-year-old boy who died after shooting self in head, say mother was in car with him
ST. LOUIS — A 2-year-old boy died Monday after police said he shot himself in the head in the parking lot of a store. The boy's father was later taken into custody. The boy, who police identified as Isreal Whirley, shot himself just before noon in the parking lot of the AutoZone located at 3619 South Kingshighway Boulevard, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
myleaderpaper.com
Accident in High Ridge leads to arrest for suspected DWI
A 29-year-old High Ridge man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a two-car accident Tuesday, Oct. 11, on Schumacher Road south of Hwy. 30 in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. He was arrested at about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday after being transported to Mercy Hospital...
Violent brawl breaks out inside Ferguson Walmart Tuesday night
FERGUSON, Mo. — Violent, loud, and dangerous fights were all caught on camera inside a Ferguson Walmart Tuesday night. Ferguson police said multiple customers, men and mostly women, fought in the packed store's front entrance. They attacked each other with objects, threw glass items and sprayed fire extinguishers. "It's...
Vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian Monday night in Jennings
JENNINGS, Mo. — A woman died Monday night after a vehicle struck her at the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Florence Place in Jennings. St. Louis County police said the crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. Monday at an intersection next to the Jennings Police Department. Responding officers arrived to find a woman laying on the ground after being struck by a vehicle. The driver remained with the victim and helped her until EMS arrived at the scene.
Decomposed body found in car in north St. Louis, deemed suspicious
An investigation is underway after police found a decomposed body inside a car Monday.
