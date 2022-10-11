Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
WBBJ
Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary
HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat” of the Memphis rap group Three 6 Mafia, spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career...
localmemphis.com
South Memphis residents fear homes are sinking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in South Memphis believe their neighborhood is slowly sinking. They say this has been an ongoing issue for nearly a decade. “This part of the sidewalk that started to collapse in front of Ms. Sue’s house was a part of the original sidewalk that started to collapse in 2014," longtime resident Frank Johnson said. “The city came out and they repaired everything. "They repaired our sidewalks; they never gave us a reason as to why the sidewalks collapsed; right after that we begin to notice, like erosion. If you look up the street around mailboxes, our mailboxes are sinking—the ground around our mailboxes is eroding away; you can look down and see like a deep hole.”
actionnews5.com
Memphis signs Penny Hardaway to 6-year extension
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Penny Hardaway is staying in Memphis for the distant future. The University of Memphis announced a 6-year, $16.5 million extension for Hardaway as the head coach of the Tigers men’s basketball team. The new deal will run through the 2027-28 season. Hardaway is 84-43 in...
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks food festivals
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about 5 upcoming fall food festivals. Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku). Don’t forget...
styleblueprint.com
Meet CaCera Richmond, Today’s FACE of Memphis
You know those personalities who seem to dance through the community, leaving a buzz of energy in their wake? CaCera Richmond is one such personality. From Mississippi originally, CaCera spent several years in Los Angeles before finding her way back to the Delta in 2018. Since then, she has been making a name for herself in the wellness space as a fitness coach and one of the bloggers behind Fit + Finesse. Today, you can find her around Memphis, teaching at local favorites like Shed Fitness Memphis, ZenStudio Fitness, and F45 Training in Germantown — and that’s in her “spare” time.
Issues at East Memphis intersection causing some cars to go airborne or bottom out
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You’re driving along and suddenly you don’t see the big dip in the road ahead of you, and it may cause your car to launch into the air while you’re driving. That’s what’s happening to people driving at the intersection of Highland Avenue...
millington-news.com
Cougars take over the top spot in the Dynamix Power 10 Rankings
Dynamix Physical Therapy West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings entering the 2022 season are here. The teams from the coverage area for The Bartlett Express, The Collierville Herald-Independent, The Leader, The Millington Star, and The Germantown News & Shelby Sun Times, including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and Tipton County are eligible. With several residents from those cities attending Christian Brothers High School and Memphis University School, those two teams are also eligible for the rankings. Each week throughout the 2022 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 9.
Mississippi River at Memphis expected to approach record low stage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi River has been low for several weeks now due to a lack of rain in the Mid-South and Midwest. Barge traffic has been affected with many vessels struggling to make the commute up and down the river due to the low water. Latest river...
WREG
MATA hold job fair in West Memphis
With MATA coming back to West Memphis, that means job opportunities are there, too. They’ll be conducting on-the-spot interviews tomorrow, on October 12, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the West Memphis library located on 500 E. Broadway in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program
An intervention program aimed at curbing violence in Memphis by speaking to shooting victims and their families encountered resistance from one of Memphis’ largest hospitals, prompting city officials to intervene. On Tuesday, Memphis City Council members voted to pass a resolution requesting the Shelby County government help facilitate an agreement between Regional One Health Hospital […] The post Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
actionnews5.com
Frayser residence caught fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There was a fire at a Frayser residence. The fire took place on Monday evening on Melissa Drive. There are no reports of injuries at this time.
'A big game changer' | North Memphis neighborhood welcomes new mobile grocery store with healthier food options
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Wednesday marked a major step in addressing an issue ABC24 is focused on in Memphis: food deserts, the areas where full grocery stores and access to fresh produce doesn't exist for miles. After months and months of setbacks, a new mobile grocery store opened its doors...
MSCS looking for students for the ‘Soaring Sight Word Challenge’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools is looking for students that want to win prizes. The district is looking for students in Pre-K through 3rd grade, to participate in the “Soaring Sight Word Challenge”. Participants can win prizes such as headphones, bicycles, and more. In order...
Thousands of MLGW customers without power as storms move through the area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of MLGW customers are without power as severe storms ramp up across the Mid-South. As of 10:00 PM Wednesday, just under 5,200 customers are without power. The company is reporting 115 outages. The largest outage is concentrated in South Memphis, Collierville, and Germantown, according to...
'Queen Rising' is in theaters now: why it's a tribute to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Queen Rising, a Memphis film in every sense of the word, is in theaters now. The film follows a struggling school teacher named Madison who strikes a book deal that could help solve her financial problems. As she dives into the dark past surrounding the “College Town Slayings,” she realizes it may not be the past after all.
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: 4 wanted in weekend string of car break-ins across Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for four suspects they believe are responsible for a string of car break-ins that took place across the Memphis metropolitan area over the weekend. Police say that on Saturday, Oct. 8, suspects in a silver or gray four-door sedan burglarized multiple cars...
actionnews5.com
Mississippi River nears all-time low despite Mid-South rainfall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite the wet conditions, we saw Wednesday, the river level in the Mississippi River here in the Mid-South continues to drop. The Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team says the Mid-South got 1 inch of rain Wednesday. Still, that wasn’t enough to bring the level...
actionnews5.com
Brothers, 10 and 12 years old, found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department ended the search for two young boys who went missing Monday evening. Aiden Elrod, 12, and Jaden Elrod, 10, have both been found.
actionnews5.com
Cash breakdown for Bluff City’s $200 million revitalization projects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A brand-new state-of-the-art library and genealogy center is coming to Orange Mound. The revitalization of the old Melrose High School on Dallas Street was years in the making, but Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony was the result of a 200-million-dollar promise made by Mayor Jim Strickland back in 2021.
Firefighter burned while battling flames at southeast Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis firefighter was injured while fighting an accidental fire at a home in southeast Memphis Monday afternoon. The Memphis Fire Department was called to the fire at the home in the 5100 block of Judy Lynn Avenue north of Cottonwood Road just before 3 p.m. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.
