Memphis, TN

localmemphis.com

South Memphis residents fear homes are sinking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in South Memphis believe their neighborhood is slowly sinking. They say this has been an ongoing issue for nearly a decade. “This part of the sidewalk that started to collapse in front of Ms. Sue’s house was a part of the original sidewalk that started to collapse in 2014," longtime resident Frank Johnson said. “The city came out and they repaired everything. "They repaired our sidewalks; they never gave us a reason as to why the sidewalks collapsed; right after that we begin to notice, like erosion. If you look up the street around mailboxes, our mailboxes are sinking—the ground around our mailboxes is eroding away; you can look down and see like a deep hole.”
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis signs Penny Hardaway to 6-year extension

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Penny Hardaway is staying in Memphis for the distant future. The University of Memphis announced a 6-year, $16.5 million extension for Hardaway as the head coach of the Tigers men’s basketball team. The new deal will run through the 2027-28 season. Hardaway is 84-43 in...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks food festivals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about 5 upcoming fall food festivals. Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku). Don’t forget...
MEMPHIS, TN
styleblueprint.com

Meet CaCera Richmond, Today’s FACE of Memphis

You know those personalities who seem to dance through the community, leaving a buzz of energy in their wake? CaCera Richmond is one such personality. From Mississippi originally, CaCera spent several years in Los Angeles before finding her way back to the Delta in 2018. Since then, she has been making a name for herself in the wellness space as a fitness coach and one of the bloggers behind Fit + Finesse. Today, you can find her around Memphis, teaching at local favorites like Shed Fitness Memphis, ZenStudio Fitness, and F45 Training in Germantown — and that’s in her “spare” time.
MEMPHIS, TN
millington-news.com

Cougars take over the top spot in the Dynamix Power 10 Rankings

Dynamix Physical Therapy West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings entering the 2022 season are here. The teams from the coverage area for The Bartlett Express, The Collierville Herald-Independent, The Leader, The Millington Star, and The Germantown News & Shelby Sun Times, including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and Tipton County are eligible. With several residents from those cities attending Christian Brothers High School and Memphis University School, those two teams are also eligible for the rankings. Each week throughout the 2022 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 9.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

MATA hold job fair in West Memphis

With MATA coming back to West Memphis, that means job opportunities are there, too. They’ll be conducting on-the-spot interviews tomorrow, on October 12, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the West Memphis library located on 500 E. Broadway in West Memphis, Arkansas.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program

An intervention program aimed at curbing violence in Memphis by speaking to shooting victims and their families encountered resistance from one of Memphis’ largest hospitals, prompting city officials to intervene.  On Tuesday, Memphis City Council members voted to pass a resolution requesting the Shelby County government help facilitate an agreement between Regional One Health Hospital […] The post Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Frayser residence caught fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There was a fire at a Frayser residence. The fire took place on Monday evening on Melissa Drive. There are no reports of injuries at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

VIDEO: 4 wanted in weekend string of car break-ins across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for four suspects they believe are responsible for a string of car break-ins that took place across the Memphis metropolitan area over the weekend. Police say that on Saturday, Oct. 8, suspects in a silver or gray four-door sedan burglarized multiple cars...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mississippi River nears all-time low despite Mid-South rainfall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite the wet conditions, we saw Wednesday, the river level in the Mississippi River here in the Mid-South continues to drop. The Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team says the Mid-South got 1 inch of rain Wednesday. Still, that wasn’t enough to bring the level...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Brothers, 10 and 12 years old, found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department ended the search for two young boys who went missing Monday evening. Aiden Elrod, 12, and Jaden Elrod, 10, have both been found.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Cash breakdown for Bluff City’s $200 million revitalization projects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A brand-new state-of-the-art library and genealogy center is coming to Orange Mound. The revitalization of the old Melrose High School on Dallas Street was years in the making, but Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony was the result of a 200-million-dollar promise made by Mayor Jim Strickland back in 2021.
MEMPHIS, TN

