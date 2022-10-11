ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

‘Unfair, ableist:’ Tik Tok shows woman’s parking issues at Hartsfield-Jackson International airport

By Candace McCowan
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Tik Tok posted by a Cobb County woman is going viral after she arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the door to her handicap-accessible van was blocked by an illegally parked car.

“I can’t even get out of the parking because my van has been blocked by someone who is illegally parked,” said Yvette Pegues in the Tik Tok.

It was Friday evening when Pegues flew into Hartsfield-Jackson and went to her car. But she couldn’t get in and drive away.

“I have a 6-foot ramp that comes out of my car to exit the vehicle. In this case I needed at least 6 feet,” said Pegues.

Pegues is paralyzed from the waist down. She said she turned to a call box in the parking deck at the airport for help.

“I called parking several times. Parking said, ’Call the police.’ Police said, ‘Call parking,’ so I was vacillating between the two,” she explained.

“I’m out here alone in the dark and cant get home,” Pegues continued in her Tik Tok.

Pegues also lives with a cognitive delay. After hours of the back and forth, she was mentally and physically exhausted and her phone battery was dying.

Her husband came to pick her up. It wasn’t until the next day that a tow truck removed the car and she was able to drive her van home.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan went to Hartsfield-Jackson — where a spokesman said drivers like the one in Pegues’ case could face fines and citations.

But also said, “This specific passenger has a great deal of experience at the Airport and served as both chair of the Airport’s ADA Committee and as an ADA volunteer. We have reached out to her to determine just what happened and will implement changes in our responses to situations like this.”

Yvette’s frustrations are not just with the airport, but also with drivers like the one who blocked her in.

“Those are one of the few moments where I wish I had legs that worked,” Pegues added. “It feels more than unfair, it feels intentional, it feels ableist to be perfectly honest.”

Comments / 7

1d ago

The last time I flew out from hartsfield, the south deck was closed. They rerouted me to the north parking area where there were no parking spots in handicap. I’m an amputee. That being said I was forced to walk probably 400 500 yards from the furthest parking spots because nothing was available. There’s no one running a golf cart or anything to assist people with needs. Thank God I have two legs and can walk. Well one and a half. Not to mention the staff there sucks they’re not only rude but useless. People just sit around either riding around on or chitchatting with each other and nobody seems to be doing a damn thing to help people. They have no way of telling you where available handicapped parking is available and frankly don’t give a crap. The entire experience at hartsfield is horrific. Americas busiest airport sucks a big one.

Jody
2d ago

Trump’s fault right? America is rotting from within. Democrats legislate moral hazard and have failed miserably to manage our expectations of what we are entitled to.

Christopher Watts
1d ago

Who ever parked illegally is wrong and I'm laughing at all fees they'll be paying. Just the same she sounds ridiculous talking about "ableist", as most people do talking about isms.

