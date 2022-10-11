Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
The First Week of Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Was a Bonkers Blast
There was a moment in the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where I, skeptically watching from my bed, started clapping. And not just clapping, but some good old hooting and hollering as well. Sitting on her set’s large sectional couch, Jennifer grabs a fuzzy pink blanket from behind her, drapes it across her lap, and continues to talk. There I was, sitting under my duvet with a second blanket around my shoulders and wrapped around my entire comically large noggin, feeling more seen than I ever had in my entire life.Jennifer Hudson prioritizes...
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
Naomi Judd Estate: Wynonna Judd Reveals Why She Won't Contest Mom's Will Against Sister Ashley
Wynonna Judd has disputed the fact that there is a brewing feud with her sister Ashley Judd over the estate of their late mother Naomi Judd. In April of this year, Naomi committed suicide at the age of 76. In her testament, the country singer who created The Judds with...
Carrie Underwood Speaks Out About Insane Amount of Duet Requests She Gets
Carrie Underwood is in demand. Most recently, she had a smash with Jason Aldean on “If I Didn’t Love You.” That one hit the top of the charts and earned the duo some hardware. She also had a big collaboration with Keith Urban on “The Fighter.” She’s also rocked out with everyone from Aerosmith to Guns ‘N Roses. But she has to say “no” to a lot. In a new interview with Country Countdown USA, she’s revealing just how many requests she actually gets.
Shania Twain Now Brushes Off Once Being Called ‘America’s Best Paid Lap Dancer’
Shania Twain has been a country music superstar for decades. But before she was a widely respected country singer, she was an unknown artist in Nashville. As she was coming up, she was branded as 'America's Best Paid Lap Dancer in Nashville.'
Watch Carrie Underwood Perform Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” At The 2020 ACM Awards
A sad day for country music. Country music icon, and one of the greatest pioneers for female artists in country music, Loretta Lynn, passed away this morning in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee at the age of 90. Although she’s gone, we will forever be thankful for Lynn’s heart...
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
Valerie Bertinelli Recalls 'Sobbing' Over Son Wolfgang's Wembley Stadium Performance (Exclusive)
Valerie Bertinelli is one proud mama! ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Bertinelli and Mackenzie Phillips at the Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter celebration event, where the Hot in Cleveland actress gushed over watching her son, Wolfgang Van Halen follow in his late father's musical footsteps. "I was...
Billy Ray Cyrus and Girlfriend, Firerose, Spark Engagement Rumors
Rumor has it that Billy Ray Cyrus and his girlfriend, Firerose, are planning to say “I do.”. People began speculating that the couple got engaged earlier this month when both singers nonchalantly posted pictures of Firerose rocking a diamond ring on her left hand. Neither mentioned the noticeable bling in their captions, but she appears to be intentionally modeling it for the camera. So some assume it is a cryptic way of sharing the good news.
Dolly Parton Pays Tribute to 'Sister' Loretta Lynn Following Her Death
Dolly Parton is paying tribute to a fellow country music icon. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, "Coal Miner's Daughter" legend Loretta Lynndied at the age of 90, the news sending shockwaves through the world of country music and prompting an outpouring of reactions online, with Parton leading the tributes as she remembered her "sister" and "friend."
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’
Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
Elvis Presley Performed THESE Last Two Songs Before His Tragic Death
Elvis Presley had a private performance hours before his death, marking the last time he sang his songs. On Aug. 16, 1977, Presley shocked the world when he was found dead by his then-fiancee, Ginger Alden, inside his Graceland's bathroom. He was scheduled to hold his concert in Portland, Maine, before his death, but he still got the chance to have a private performance hours before taking his last breath.
The family of country music icon Loretta Lynn says she has died at the age of 90. Jewly Hight of member station WPLN has this appreciation of a pop culture icon with down-home sensibilities.
LORETTA LYNN: (Singing) Well, I was borned a coal miner's daughter. HIGHT: Lynn never tired of telling stories of her upbringing in a remote coal mining community in the Appalachian Mountains of eastern Kentucky. In a 2000 NPR interview, she recalled how her parents, Melvin and Clara Webb, did whatever it took to feed their eight children, even if it meant accepting a relative's gift of a stolen chicken.
Kelsea Ballerini is on an 'active healing journey' following Morgan Evans divorce
Kelsea Ballerini has opened up about her wellbeing amid her divorce from Morgan Evans. The country music stars announced in August that they were ending their marriage after almost five years. While speaking to CBS Mornings on Monday, the Legends singer opened up about how she's doing amid the breakup.
'The Voice': Jimmie Allen Reveals He Was Rejected From the Show Twice
Jimmie Allen had to wait until he was a major country music star to have a chance on The Voice!. The "Down Home" singer joined coach Blake Shelton as his celeb advisor for the Battle Rounds on Monday, and admitted to Blake that, before he made it big, he tried out for the NBC singing competition -- twice!
CMT Artists of the Year: Performers and Presenters Revealed Including Kane Brown, Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson
CMT is packing its lineup with stars for the 2022 “CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR” celebration that will premiere 9p/8c Friday, Oct. 14, on CMT. The evening will honor Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes and Carly Pearce along with Alan Jackson (“Artist of a Lifetime”) and Lainey Wilson (“Breakout Artist of the Year”). Performances will include memorable unexpected collaborations like Walker Hayes with platinum-selling global star Ciara and Riley Green will sing in honor of Luke Combs. Other performers include Jackson, Pearce, Johnson, Brown and Wilson.
Shania Twain Didn’t Have Creative Input On Her First Album
Shania Twain first debuted in 1993 with her self-titled debut album, but the Canadian singer didn't have much creative say in how the album was created.
‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Dies in Car Crash at 23
American Idol fans are mourning the death of season 19 runner-up, Willie Spence, after he was involved in a severe car crash. The budding star was just 23 years old. According to MEAWW, the former American Idol contestant had been in Nashville, Tennessee on October 11th when the tragic car crash occurred. Per the outlet, first responders transported Willie Spence to the hospital but he succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident.
WATCH: Loretta Lynn Plays ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ and Other Iconic Songs on the Ed Sullivan Show
We may have lost Loretta Lynn recently, but her astounding country music legacy will live on forever. A series of videos have recently surfaced of Lynn performing on the Ed Sullivan Show in the 1970s, and she looks just as radiant as she did up until her death. She had an air of beauty and grace about her that lit up a stage.
Loretta Lynn Continues to Inspire With Her Final Message to Fans
Loretta Lynn was a true trailblazer in the world of country music. Her songs pushed the boundaries and helped elevate the female voice in country music to the grand stage it now takes with stars like Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift. Just days before her passing, Lynn shared an inspirational...
