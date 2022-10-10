Now that I am a grandparent, I really look forward to having one of my grandchildren spend the night. Each of them enjoy the opportunity for some one-on-one time. When they were little, the evening was spent reading books and playing with age-appropriate toys—trains, Legos, dolls, etc. But now my oldest grandchild is 9 and we can actually play games. He really enjoys ping pong, but hates to lose. I could let him win, but what fun is that? How can you teach a child how to compete and yet avoid the meltdowns when they don’t win?

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO