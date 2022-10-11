ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lester, AL

West Limestone senior wraps up final season as football manager

By Claudia Chakamian
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FjGDG_0iTyEsia00

LESTER, Ala. (WHNT) — West Limestone senior Johnathan Garrett hasn’t let Down syndrome stop him from being part of the West Limestone football team, joining the program his freshman year as team manager.

“He loves football, he loves the guys, he loves the coaches. I kind of ran into him in the hallway and we hit it off and he’s got some fire and excitement about him that everyone can be joyful about. I felt like it was an opportunity for him to be a part of something so we asked him to come and be a manager and he hit the ground running and hasn’t looked back since,” West Limestone Head Football Coach Shelby Davis said.

Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game

“He means a lot to every one of us, he’s just a great guy to have around, very helpful, very humble, just brings a lot to us,” West Limestone Senior Quarterback Colin Patterson added.

He attends practices and is on the sidelines on game days, motivating the players through his actions and words.

“Hit hard and win!” is the saying Johnathan yells at his teammates.

“It gets us all hype because usually we’re all locked in and we’re ready to go out there and take care of business but when he says that, it just pushes us over the time,” said Landon Navas, a West Limestone senior wide receiver.

Draymond Green apologizes after leaked footage shows attack on Jordan Poole: ‘I was wrong’

“A couple years ago I kept asking him hey what do we got to do tonight and he always said hit hard and win and the 11-2 season in 2020 we actually put that on the back of our spirit shirts and that was before the season and we ended up going 11-2 and so that was a real joy for him to have that part of it,” Davis added.

Johnathan sticks by the coaches, learning everything he can that he can then use in his future.

“A head coach! Coach Davis is my man,” Johnathan said of his future goals.

“He follows me around at practice, he knows my signals, he can tell you how to tackle and all of that stuff, probably better than some of the boys can. He gets it, he pays attention. Some days he thinks he’s the head coach. When we have dress-up days, I get kind of tickled because he gets my badge and dresses up like me. It’s just exciting to see him out here and be so influential on our players,” Davis said.

AP Top 25: UGA back at No. 1, Alabama slips to 3 behind OSU

Win or lose, Johnathan has been there through it all.

“I remember him coming into the locker room after we lost a game my second year, he could tell I was upset, it was a game that we lost to make it to the playoffs and he came in there and gave me a big ole hug, said it would be alright and walked out, and that meant a lot,” Davis said.

“Definitely a positive, really want to win energy, he’s all about winning, always about going hard, just full speed,” Patterson added.

As the football season starts to wind down and Johnathan’s final season comes to a close, his impact with the Wildcats won’t be forgotten.

“He’s just like a brother to all of us. He’s always smiling, always happy about everything and everyone wants to go harder for him,” Patterson said.

“If you ask him he’s never lost a game, he’s never missed a shot and he never has a bad day. He’s just another one of the guys, you wouldn’t know there’s a difference. He loves them and they love him and he brings a lot of joy. For him to have been a part of the program the last four years is really special,” Davis added.

West Limestone will be back in action this Friday, October 14, at Central Florence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
rocketcitynow.com

Field revealed before first-ever football game at Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. — For the first time ever, Toyota Field, the home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, will host a football game. It will also be the first college football game ever played in Madison, Ala. "It was one of the things that we did envision when when...
MADISON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Lester, AL
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Idahoan wins Tennessee Valley Fiddle Championship

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman from Meridian, Idaho was named the 2022 Tennessee Valley Fiddle Champion at the 55th annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention. The convention was held at Athens State University starting Thursday and going until Saturday with the main events and competitions occurring Saturday night.
MERIDIAN, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
AL.com

Alabama police department has a new ‘investi-Gator’

Decatur police say they have a new member of their department. He’s short, a little more than three feet in length, and stays low to the ground. The department introduced the public to “Al,” its new investi-Gator, via social media. According to police, officers responded to a...
DECATUR, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Manager#Football Season#Football Team#American Football#Highschoolsports#Bucs
WAFF

Teenager shot in Trinity Monday morning

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - A teenager in Trinity was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being shot. The Trinity Police Department said a child over the age of 12 was shot near Mountain Cove Dr. in Trinity. Following the shooting, the child was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital. At...
TRINITY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WHNT News 19

Much-needed rain moves in this week

Similar to the previous day, the Tennessee Valley is starting the week off with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. The last time the Tennessee Valley saw measurable rain was on September 25th. By the time we reach Wednesday, the rain deficit in Huntsville will be near 1.30 inches! Dry Days Lead To Increasing Drought […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

42K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy