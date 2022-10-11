Read full article on original website
Which Indigenous lands are you on? This map will show you
Native Land Digital, a Canadian nonprofit, offers resources for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to learn more about the land and its history. It hopes its map will be just a part of that journey.
Sorry, fellow Italian-Americans: Columbus was a thug. But the church was the big problem
Despite my Italian heritage, I don't understand the adulation that some Italian-Americans continue to bestow on Christopher Columbus, who, as history demonstrates, was less a hero than a thug, exploiting and enslaving indigenous peoples. But the real culprit behind the subjugation of non-European peoples across the globe wasn't an individual,...
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
15 rare, historical photos of Native American life that you've probably never seen
Photographer Edward S. Curtis spent 30 years documenting over 80 Native American tribes in the early 1900s.
Why Native Americans Are Dying Sooner
We need to talk about the context and history behind the alarming drop in life expectancy for Native Americans
Happy Indigenous People’s Day! A List Of Things White People Have ‘Columbused’
In honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day, here are a few examples of things that have been "Columbused" in recent years. The post Happy Indigenous People’s Day! A List Of Things White People Have ‘Columbused’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Author speaks out as his book becomes one of the most banned in the U.S.
NEW YORK — Author George M. Johnson has found himself at the center of a culture war over what kids can read. Johnson’s memoir, “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” which chronicles his experience growing up as a Black queer man, is the second most banned book in the U.S. and has been taken off the shelves in at least 29 school districts across the country, according to a Pen America report released Monday. The schools have cited the sexually explicit content, including descriptions of queer sex and sexual trauma, as reason for removing the collection of essays from bookshelves.
Happy Indigenous Peoples’ Day! [Gallery]
To celebrate the special day, we highlight some of the most notable figures who fall under the umbrella!
My father’s family kept slaves – and he defended it. Acknowledging it matters
My father, a successful lawyer and former aerospace engineer with an Ivy League degree, was an ardent defender of slavery. Throughout my childhood, at the dinner table and the park, and when driving past public housing, he held forth on the superiority of white people and, as he saw it, the inferiority of everyone else. He idolized our ancestors, who enslaved Black people in Mississippi. He would routinely denounce abolition as the meddling of know-nothing northern “bleeding hearts”.
Washington Examiner
The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud
According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
A Republican Senator Is Being Called "Ignorant" For His Racist Comments About Enslaved People's Descendants
The racist comment from Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama was delivered at a Trump rally over the weekend.
Tribal courts now have more power over non-Native defendants. Here's what to know
Tribal courts can file more charges against non-Native defendants under a new law that took effect Saturday. The change is meant to help tribal nations address violence against women and children in their communities. Studies have shown four in five Native women will experience violence at some point during their lifetimes.
Elle
8 Indigenous Designers to Support on Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Always
This month, we celebrate and honor Native American people and commemorate their histories and cultures. But the time to support Indigenous artists is all year round. Sustainability and tradition are often at the forefront of Indigenous design, whether it’s the way Keri Ataumbi uses visual storytelling in her jewelry or the history behind Jamie Gentry’s bespoke moccasin boutique. By uplifting Indigenous, Native American, and First Nation-owned brands, you help grow small business, spread inclusivity, and encourage authentic art. Here are eight designers to support this Indigenous Peoples’ Day—and always.
Elizabeth Warren roasted for Indigenous Peoples' Day tweet
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is apparently still being targeted for the results of a 2018 DNA test that showed she has only a small amount of Indigenous American ancestry after she had claimed Native American heritage.
Voice recordings of people who were enslaved offer incredible first-person accounts of U.S. history
This article originally appeared on 03.09.20 When we think about the era of American slavery, many of us tend to think of it as the far distant past. While slavery doesn't exist as a formal institution today, there are people living who knew formerly enslaved black Americans first-hand. In the wide arc of history, the legal enslavement of people on U.S. soil is a recent occurrence —so recent, in fact, that we have voice recordings of interviews with people who lived it. Many of us have read written accounts of enslavement, from Frederick Douglass's autobiography to some of the 2,300 first-person accounts housed in the Library of Congress. But how many of us have heard the actual voices of people who were enslaved telling their own stories?
Ken Burns: ‘We’re in perhaps the most difficult crisis in the history of America’
In a new docuseries, the film-maker looks back to the Holocaust and US apathy to make links toward where we are right now
Partisan split highlighted in celebrations of Indigenous People’s Day, Columbus Day
Lawmakers, governors and members of the Biden administration celebrated two very different holidays on Monday, with Democrats tending to favor Indigenous People’s Day while Republicans mostly stuck with the older Columbus Day. Political figures took to Twitter on Monday, pushing different reasons for the day’s significance. Many Democrats,...
It's one of the most radical and prophetic speeches in American history. And hardly anyone knows about it
In a little-known speech, Frederick Douglass sketched a vision of a post-racial America a century before the term was invented. Douglass, subject of a new film, spoke with uncanny precision about debates we're having now on race, immigration and American exceptionalism.
Voices: OLD How we’re building power for Native People at the ballot box
Today, on Indigenous Peoples Day and every other day, Native peoples across Turtle Island are flourishing – resistant and resilient to the ways society attempts to silence us.Native peoples are leading, organizing, creating, educating, innovating, advocating, and thriving – on Capitol Hill, in Hollywood, on reservations, rural and urban communities. We’ve made incredible strides in representation, breaking through industries like media and entertainment that have long perpetuated our erasure. We are championing narrative disrupting Native-created content like Reservation Dogs, Rutherford Falls, and Prey. Native peoples broke records in 2020 voting in unprecedented numbers, tipping the scales on numerous generation-defining elections, and...
Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American activist and actress, dead at 75
CNN — Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American actress and activist who made history when she declined the Best Actor Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando, has died at the age of 75. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced her death on Monday in a post shared...
