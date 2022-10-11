ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tito Ortiz Claims Date Is Set For Chael Sonnen Rematch

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz claims he’s close to a return to the MMA cage against Chael Sonnen in a rematch of their heated Bellator fight. Ortiz and Sonnen fought at Bellator 170 in Jan. 2017, with Ortiz earning a first-round submission win over Sonnen. He went on to pick up MMA wins outside of Bellator over fellow UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell and Alberto Del Rio.
Frank Mir Discusses the Way Fighters Are Treated in the UFC; ‘It’s Almost Like Servitude’

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is ready to close the book on his own combat sports career but is going all in on a new venture with some fellow MMA legends. While Mir has continued to compete periodically over the years, much of his attention has been on his daughter Bella Mir who has started 3-o in her own young MMA career and is currently attending the University of Iowa. Aside from that, Mir is also working alongside some big names to establish a new and unique combat sports organization.
UFC Vegas 62 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Grasso vs. Araujo

Lethal Flyweight strikers look to punch their tickets into title contention this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) when Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN+ will also host Cub Swanson’s Bantamweight debut against Jonathan Martinez, as well as a pivotal Flyweight battle between grappling aces Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval.
