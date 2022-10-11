Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Tyron Woodley has a warning for eager UFC fans betting on Anderson Silva to KO Jake Paul
YouTube personality and celebrity boxer Jake Paul may (or may not) have bitten off more than he can chew when he steps into the boxing ring against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Oct. 29 in Glendale. But those fans betting the house on Silva may want to consider...
mmanews.com
Tito Ortiz Claims Date Is Set For Chael Sonnen Rematch
UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz claims he’s close to a return to the MMA cage against Chael Sonnen in a rematch of their heated Bellator fight. Ortiz and Sonnen fought at Bellator 170 in Jan. 2017, with Ortiz earning a first-round submission win over Sonnen. He went on to pick up MMA wins outside of Bellator over fellow UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell and Alberto Del Rio.
hypebeast.com
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Rumored for $1.5 Billion USD MMA and Boxing Fights
Back in 2017, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor took over the combat sports world with their unprecedented boxing match that saw 4.3 million pay-per-views and generated over $550 million USD. The success of the fight opened up the door for major crossover fights and a rematch has been rumored ever since.
Henry Cejudo eyes Aljamain Sterling-T.J. Dillashaw winner then Alexander Volkanovski
Henry Cejudo is eyeing a third UFC belt but not until he gets his bantamweight title back. Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) relinquished his 135-pound title after finishing Dominick Cruz in May 2020. He retired from MMA and was removed from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. However, the decision...
Frank Mir Discusses the Way Fighters Are Treated in the UFC; ‘It’s Almost Like Servitude’
Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is ready to close the book on his own combat sports career but is going all in on a new venture with some fellow MMA legends. While Mir has continued to compete periodically over the years, much of his attention has been on his daughter Bella Mir who has started 3-o in her own young MMA career and is currently attending the University of Iowa. Aside from that, Mir is also working alongside some big names to establish a new and unique combat sports organization.
UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 62, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 61 card this past Saturday, the MMA
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 62 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Grasso vs. Araujo
Lethal Flyweight strikers look to punch their tickets into title contention this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) when Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN+ will also host Cub Swanson’s Bantamweight debut against Jonathan Martinez, as well as a pivotal Flyweight battle between grappling aces Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval.
Khabib Nurmagomedov confident that Islam Makhachev is “more skilled” than Charles Oliveira: “Islam should roll over him”
Khabib Nurmagomedov is confident that Islam Makhachev is ‘more skilled’ than Charles Oliveira. It will be Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA) on Saturday, October 22nd at UFC 280 which takes place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The vacant lightweight...
Pay-per-view numbers revealed for Cris Cyborg’s boxing debut
Cris Cyborg made her long-awaited boxing debut on September 25th against national boxing champion Simone Silva in her hometown of Curitiba, Brazil. Cyborg would end up winning the fight via decision, establishing her as a capable boxer. But what about her ability to draw?. According to a press release, Cyborg’s...
ESPN
Bradley's breakdown: Why it's not easy to pick a winner in Shields-Marshall or Mayer-Baumgardner
Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall headline an all-women card at the O2 in London on Saturday (ESPN+, 2:30 p.m. ET) in a fight to crown the undisputed middleweight champion. Shields and Marshall are the best two fighters in the division -- and two of the best in the entire sport -- so it's fitting they meet for all the glory.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Matt Riddle believes Jon Jones was clean in wrestling match wins: ‘I think that helped’
Matt Riddle is one of the few men who can say they’ve beaten Jon Jones. Going back to their high school wrestling days, Riddle and Jones competed on two occasions with the WWE star picking up victories both times. Since then, Jones has gone on to become arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time, but not without controversy.
Mateusz Gamrot: UFC fight with 'future champ' Islam Makhachev will be biggest in Europe
Mateusz Gamrot has his sights set on Islam Makhachev. Gamrot (21-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) is edging closer to lightweight title contention and could take a big leap if he gets past Beneil Dariush (21-4-1 MMA, 15-4-1 UFC) on Oct. 22 at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. Headlining that event is...
Aspen Ladd Slated For PFL Debut Against Julia Budd At 2022 PFL Championship
Following her release from the UFC recently, Aspen Ladd has already found a new home for PFL, and has her debut booked. According to a report from MMA Mania, Ladd will be facing off against ex-Bellator featherweight women’s champion Julia Budd. The fight will go down on Nov. 25,...
