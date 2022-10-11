ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12news.com

Phoenix mom shot and killed in front of family

PHOENIX — No words can explain the pain Yenni Dominguez-Leyva’s husband and five children feel. Their beloved wife and mother was shot and killed in front of them early Monday morning. “She was a great woman, an incredible mother, a really good sister,” the victim’s husband, Alejandro Hernandez,...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix Police gaining ground on staffing shortage

PHOENIX - There's finally some good news when it comes to Phoenix Police staffing – for years, they've been losing officers every month, but that changed in September. In a Phoenix City Council Subcommittee meeting on Oct. 12, it was revealed for the first time in years that more officers were hired than those who left the department – just six more, but that's a start considering the department is down about 500 positions from peak staffing.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man admits to killing father before shootout with SWAT outside Glendale home, documents say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man suspected of killing his father has been released from the hospital with court documents revealing more information on an alleged homicide and a shootout with police at a Glendale home in August. Rafael Vargas-Olvera, 26, is facing a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges, including second-degree murder and 15 counts of aggravated assault on an officer.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police crime lab supervisor says fentanyl has taken over their lab

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix police crime lab says they used to see mostly meth and heroin, but now fentanyl has completely taken over. They say they’re seeing many people knowingly buy and take fentanyl pills. “Right now, yes, we are on pace to test more fentanyl this year than we did in 2021. Last year, it was 4,600 identifications, and right now, we’re on pace for about 5,400 identifications this year,” said Roger Schneider, who supervises the drug section at the lab.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

One month later, driver in deadly Mesa hit-and-run still on the loose

MESA, Ariz. - Mesa investigators are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian nearly a month ago. Police say 66-year-old Gilbert Hill was crossing the street midblock near Horne and Broadway Road at around 8 p.m. on Sept. 18 when he was struck. The...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Police: Fentanyl found in Phoenix baby after being found unconscious by parents

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix baby boy is recovering after being found unconscious due to what officials believe was an overdose of fentanyl on Sunday. Phoenix police responded around 2 p.m. to an apartment complex near 79th Avenue and McDowell Road after parents found their infant unconscious. When officers arrived, they found him still unconscious and struggling to breathe. Officers gave the boy Narcan to stabilize him until medics took him to the hospital. During routine tests, hospital staff discovered fentanyl in his system. Police say the boy is recovering and should survive.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narcan#Phoenix Police Department#Fentanyl
kyma.com

Three individuals charged for distributing Fentanyl and meth

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After their initial court appearance on September 23, three individuals have now been indicted on October 4. The three individuals are Keivin Crosswell-Cervantes, 28, of Mexico, Carlos Alberto Casto-Ruiz, 27, of Avondale, Arizona, and Alexander Ortega-Islas, 22, of Phoenix, Arizona. Furthermore, the charges against them...
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Baby overdoses on fentanyl in Phoenix apartment

Pediatrician Dr. Gary Kirkilas says more babies and kids are getting their hands on fentanyl. Detective describes how he got "Zombie Hunter's" DNA during trial. Detective Clark Schwartzkopf met with Bryan Patrick Miller at a Chili's, and took his silverware and glass to be analyzed. Dog loses leg after being...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Man arrested, accused of robbing Wells Fargo in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Police say a man who robbed a bank was arrested following a foot pursuit in Casa Grande. According to police, officers responded on Oct. 11 to a Wells Fargo bank near Florence Boulevard and Colorado Street after a suspect allegedly walked into the bank wearing a mask and gloves, pulled out a gun, and gave a bank teller a note demanding money.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued on Wednesday for a 76-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix. Margaret Ann Burgoyne stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes, authorities said. Burgoyne was last seen on foot around noon Tuesday near the...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy