12news.com
Phoenix mom shot and killed in front of family
PHOENIX — No words can explain the pain Yenni Dominguez-Leyva’s husband and five children feel. Their beloved wife and mother was shot and killed in front of them early Monday morning. “She was a great woman, an incredible mother, a really good sister,” the victim’s husband, Alejandro Hernandez,...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Police gaining ground on staffing shortage
PHOENIX - There's finally some good news when it comes to Phoenix Police staffing – for years, they've been losing officers every month, but that changed in September. In a Phoenix City Council Subcommittee meeting on Oct. 12, it was revealed for the first time in years that more officers were hired than those who left the department – just six more, but that's a start considering the department is down about 500 positions from peak staffing.
AZFamily
Man admits to killing father before shootout with SWAT outside Glendale home, documents say
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man suspected of killing his father has been released from the hospital with court documents revealing more information on an alleged homicide and a shootout with police at a Glendale home in August. Rafael Vargas-Olvera, 26, is facing a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges, including second-degree murder and 15 counts of aggravated assault on an officer.
AZFamily
Phoenix police crime lab supervisor says fentanyl has taken over their lab
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix police crime lab says they used to see mostly meth and heroin, but now fentanyl has completely taken over. They say they’re seeing many people knowingly buy and take fentanyl pills. “Right now, yes, we are on pace to test more fentanyl this year than we did in 2021. Last year, it was 4,600 identifications, and right now, we’re on pace for about 5,400 identifications this year,” said Roger Schneider, who supervises the drug section at the lab.
Arizona baby exposed to fentanyl saved after Phoenix police administers emergency Narcan dose
An Arizona baby exposed to fentanyl was administered a life-saving dose of Narcan by Phoenix police officers who found the infant "lethargic with shallow breathing."
fox10phoenix.com
One month later, driver in deadly Mesa hit-and-run still on the loose
MESA, Ariz. - Mesa investigators are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian nearly a month ago. Police say 66-year-old Gilbert Hill was crossing the street midblock near Horne and Broadway Road at around 8 p.m. on Sept. 18 when he was struck. The...
AZFamily
Police: Fentanyl found in Phoenix baby after being found unconscious by parents
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix baby boy is recovering after being found unconscious due to what officials believe was an overdose of fentanyl on Sunday. Phoenix police responded around 2 p.m. to an apartment complex near 79th Avenue and McDowell Road after parents found their infant unconscious. When officers arrived, they found him still unconscious and struggling to breathe. Officers gave the boy Narcan to stabilize him until medics took him to the hospital. During routine tests, hospital staff discovered fentanyl in his system. Police say the boy is recovering and should survive.
AZFamily
DEA warns teens are using emojis to find and deal drugs; here’s what Arizona parents need to know
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Did you know a snowflake emoji can mean cocaine in drug lingo? The DEA is sounding the alarm for parents because of the increased dangers of drugs, particularly those laced with fentanyl. Its part of the agency’s “One Pill Can Kill Campaign.”. “Our kids...
Federal agents arrest 3 men, seize about 430,000 fentanyl pills in Avondale
PHOENIX – Three men, including two from the Valley, face the possibility of life in prison for their alleged roles in a fentanyl trafficking ring, federal authorities said Tuesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said Avondale’s Carlos Alberto Castro-Ruiz, 27, Phoenix’s Alexander Ortega-Islas, 22, and...
kyma.com
Three individuals charged for distributing Fentanyl and meth
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After their initial court appearance on September 23, three individuals have now been indicted on October 4. The three individuals are Keivin Crosswell-Cervantes, 28, of Mexico, Carlos Alberto Casto-Ruiz, 27, of Avondale, Arizona, and Alexander Ortega-Islas, 22, of Phoenix, Arizona. Furthermore, the charges against them...
AZFamily
Pinal County deputy shoots at ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects who allegedly rammed patrol vehicles
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says a burglary call ended in an officer-involved shooting in an area south of Florence early Wednesday morning. Now deputies are searching for two men, one of whom may be wounded. Deputies were called out just before 3...
AZFamily
Baby overdoses on fentanyl in Phoenix apartment
Pediatrician Dr. Gary Kirkilas says more babies and kids are getting their hands on fentanyl. Detective describes how he got "Zombie Hunter's" DNA during trial. Detective Clark Schwartzkopf met with Bryan Patrick Miller at a Chili's, and took his silverware and glass to be analyzed. Dog loses leg after being...
fox10phoenix.com
Man arrested, accused of robbing Wells Fargo in Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Police say a man who robbed a bank was arrested following a foot pursuit in Casa Grande. According to police, officers responded on Oct. 11 to a Wells Fargo bank near Florence Boulevard and Colorado Street after a suspect allegedly walked into the bank wearing a mask and gloves, pulled out a gun, and gave a bank teller a note demanding money.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Police gaining ground on staffing shortage; firefighters dealing with longer response times
In a Phoenix City Council Subcommittee meeting on Oct. 12, it was revealed for the first time in years that more officers were hired than those who left the department. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued on Wednesday for a 76-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix. Margaret Ann Burgoyne stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes, authorities said. Burgoyne was last seen on foot around noon Tuesday near the...
AZ officials believe impairment is factor in crash that killed Hawaii woman
HONOLULU (KHON2) — There has been an outpour of support for the Maui family who lost their daughter in a wrong-way crash in Arizona. Hunter Balberdi, 19, of Kula died yesterday after Arizona authorities said she and her two college roommates were in a vehicle and that was struck by an SUV traveling in the wrong […]
New details revealed in wrong way crash, family shares memories
ABC15 is learning new details about a wrong way crash that killed three freshman GCU students.
fox10phoenix.com
2 Phoenix men badly injured in a shooting next to a restaurant, police say
PHOENIX - Two men were badly injured in a shooting next to a Phoenix restaurant on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8, the police department said. The shooting happened near 9th Avenue and Dobbins Road. That's where two men were found with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital...
mauinow.com
Baldwin High graduate among three college students killed near Phoenix after being struck by SUV in wrong lane
College freshman Hunter Elaine Kinohi Balberdi, a 19-year-old from Wailuku, died early Monday morning in a four-car collision about 30 miles north of Phoenix, Ariz., according to Phoenix law enforcement. “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with you that three GCU students passed away this...
