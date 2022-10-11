PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix police crime lab says they used to see mostly meth and heroin, but now fentanyl has completely taken over. They say they’re seeing many people knowingly buy and take fentanyl pills. “Right now, yes, we are on pace to test more fentanyl this year than we did in 2021. Last year, it was 4,600 identifications, and right now, we’re on pace for about 5,400 identifications this year,” said Roger Schneider, who supervises the drug section at the lab.

