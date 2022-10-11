Tristan Thompson Attempts To Offer Words Of Wisdom About 'The Hard Route' After Repeatedly Cheating On Khloé Kardashian

Source: mega

Tristan Thompson may want to practice what he preaches. Despite taking the easy way out in a relationship by repeatedly being unfaithful to Khloé Kardashian when presented with a beautiful woman, the NBA pro is ironically encouraging his followers to think about what's worth the long-term goal when making decisions.



On Sunday, October 9, Thompson shared his inspiring message to his Instagram Story with a black background and white words that read, "Take the hard route. That's the answer. When you're stuck, staring down two paths to take, make the choice easy. Go uphill. Towards resistance. Towards friction."

"What you want lies beyond what you hesitate," his words of wisdom continued. "Long-term growth requires short-term discomfort... for a very long time."

And while Thompson's apparent long term goal was to marry Kardashian and add a new member to their young family — giving daughter True, 4, a sibling — he fumbled the ball in March 2021 when he cheated on his baby mama, which resulted in the birth of a baby boy with another woman.

The reality star was secretly engaged to her cheating ex for several months before his paternity scandal broke, resulting in the two breaking up. After turning down his first proposal, as she touched on in the latest season of The Kardashians, Kardashian reportedly said yes when he asked again in February 2021.





After calling off their engagement following news of his latest betrayal, the former flames welcomed their second child, a baby boy whose name has not yet been revealed, in August.

Though Kardashian didn't address her decision to make it official with Thompson, she did explain why she turned down his proposal the first time around on The Kardashians: "I said, 'I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I wanna be proud to say I'm engaged to anyone,'"

"And that's why I said, 'I'm not comfortable accepting this right now because I'm not excited to tell my family,' and as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth," she recalled. "I'm not ever gonna accept something or give someone false hope, and I said that to him."

Kardashian also admitted that the hardest part of coming to terms with what Thompson put her through was learning how to un-love him, heartbreakingly saying, "This was my life for six years. And we weren't just a couple, we genuinely were best friends. He was my workout buddy, we did all these things together. And so learning how to undo all those things, that takes time. Just because someone does you dirty doesn't mean you fall out of love with them instantly."



Kardashian had long been wanting to give True a sibling, with the mother-of-two revealing on a previous episode that Thompson was urging her to speed up the surrogacy process all the while knowing he had a baby on the way with another woman.

She and Thompson conceived their baby in November 2021, weeks before it was revealed that another woman was carrying his child.