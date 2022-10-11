ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tristan Thompson Attempts To Offer Words Of Wisdom About 'The Hard Route' After Repeatedly Cheating On Khloé Kardashian

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9g05_0iTyEAJy00
Source: mega

Tristan Thompson may want to practice what he preaches. Despite taking the easy way out in a relationship by repeatedly being unfaithful to Khloé Kardashian when presented with a beautiful woman, the NBA pro is ironically encouraging his followers to think about what's worth the long-term goal when making decisions.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27nV75_0iTyEAJy00
Source: mega

On Sunday, October 9, Thompson shared his inspiring message to his Instagram Story with a black background and white words that read, "Take the hard route. That's the answer. When you're stuck, staring down two paths to take, make the choice easy. Go uphill. Towards resistance. Towards friction."

"What you want lies beyond what you hesitate," his words of wisdom continued. "Long-term growth requires short-term discomfort... for a very long time."

Article continues below advertisement

And while Thompson's apparent long term goal was to marry Kardashian and add a new member to their young family — giving daughter True, 4, a sibling — he fumbled the ball in March 2021 when he cheated on his baby mama, which resulted in the birth of a baby boy with another woman.

The reality star was secretly engaged to her cheating ex for several months before his paternity scandal broke, resulting in the two breaking up. After turning down his first proposal, as she touched on in the latest season of The Kardashians, Kardashian reportedly said yes when he asked again in February 2021.

Source: OK!

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Y85d_0iTyEAJy00
Source: mega

After calling off their engagement following news of his latest betrayal, the former flames welcomed their second child, a baby boy whose name has not yet been revealed, in August.

Though Kardashian didn't address her decision to make it official with Thompson, she did explain why she turned down his proposal the first time around on The Kardashians: "I said, 'I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I wanna be proud to say I'm engaged to anyone,'"

Article continues below advertisement

"And that's why I said, 'I'm not comfortable accepting this right now because I'm not excited to tell my family,' and as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth," she recalled. "I'm not ever gonna accept something or give someone false hope, and I said that to him."

Kardashian also admitted that the hardest part of coming to terms with what Thompson put her through was learning how to un-love him, heartbreakingly saying, "This was my life for six years. And we weren't just a couple, we genuinely were best friends. He was my workout buddy, we did all these things together. And so learning how to undo all those things, that takes time. Just because someone does you dirty doesn't mean you fall out of love with them instantly."

MEGYN KELLY BLASTS THE KARDASHIANS FOR PROMOTING THEIR 'DISGUSTING VANITY': 'THEY'RE HUGELY RESPONSIBLE FOR THAT IN OUR SOCIETY'

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IZpdJ_0iTyEAJy00
Source: mega

Kardashian had long been wanting to give True a sibling, with the mother-of-two revealing on a previous episode that Thompson was urging her to speed up the surrogacy process all the while knowing he had a baby on the way with another woman.

She and Thompson conceived their baby in November 2021, weeks before it was revealed that another woman was carrying his child.

Comments / 25

Katrina Booth
1d ago

Tristan Thompson is not in love with Khloe KARTRASHIAN he has shown her that over and over again i don't believe for one minute he really ever wanted to marry her he's been using her because he knows she's a Sucker for him all the other women he has been with is the exact opposite of her .

Reply
5
You will reap what you sow‼️‼️
1d ago

He's trying to manipulate her again but I think this time, her family won't be as accepting of him again plus Khloe should take the same advice she use to give Kourtney years ago about Scott!!! But I'm certain she forgot about that... practice what you've preached to others Khloe Kardashian and you'll be alright. You won't let Tristan or any other man for that matter, make a fool of you AGAIN AND AGAIN.

Reply
4
CB
1d ago

He’s a BIG Playboy and the Bulls need to get rid of him!!!!! He tarnishes their name, and he is a VERY big disgrace. He is also a VERY poor role model. I can’t believe he has children!!!!

Reply
4
Related
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Finally Shared A Video Of Her Son With Ex Tristan Thompson And He’s So Cute

Khloé Kardashian just gave fans a first look at her adorable newborn son, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic. The Good American founder, 38, introduced the world to her second child, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians last week. In the latest episode, the long-awaited footage of the infant arrives after Kardashian announced that she and Thompson had welcomed their second child together via surrogate last month.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Khloé Just Revealed Her 2nd Baby’s Name Is Similar to Tristan & True—Why It’s ‘Just Right’

Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life. A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Kim & Pete Broke Up—She Was ‘Totally Exhausted’ by Their Age Difference

End of an era. Since the shocking news of their split, many Kete fans have been asking: Why did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up? It seems like scheduling, age differences and different personalities were some of the reasons why the former Saturday Night Live star and The Kardashians star split. A source confirmed to Page Six on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megyn Kelly
Person
Tristan Thompson
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#False Hope
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson’s Emmys Outfit Was His Way of Sending Kanye West a Subtle Message? The Kardashians Star Allegedly Wants Ex-boyfriend to Take the High Road, Avoid Drama

Pete Davidson recently graced the Emmys, and several fans noticed that his outfit resembled Kanye West's style. Following the awards show, there were whispers that even the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian saw the similarities. Kim Kardashian Wants Pete Davidson To Take The High Road Amid Kanye West Feud. click to...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Is Khloe Kardashian's Ex Dating Transgender Model Daniiellè Alexis?

Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom has been caught up in dating rumors. Social media users speculated that the former Los Angeles Lakers player, 42, could be dating transgender model Daniiellè Alexis after the Australia-born model shared photos of them on her Instagram account, TMZ reported. But Odom denied the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford

Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
MALIBU, CA
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

136K+
Followers
4K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy