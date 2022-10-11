ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Jacksonville.

The D.H. Conley High School soccer team will have a game with Northside High School - Onslow on October 11, 2022, 14:00:00.

D.H. Conley High School
Northside High School - Onslow
October 11, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The New Bern High School soccer team will have a game with Jacksonville High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

New Bern High School
Jacksonville High School
October 11, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The New Bern High School soccer team will have a game with Jacksonville High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

New Bern High School
Jacksonville High School
October 11, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Touchdown Friday: Week 9 schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Believe it or not, we’re down to the final three weeks of the high school football regular season. Some teams are in a good position to make a postseason appearance, while others have some work to do if they don’t want their season to end Oct. 28. Our Game of the […]
NEW BERN, NC
piratemedia1.com

The man behind Pirate football’s new uniforms

The East Carolina University football (3-3, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) team announced earlier in the season that the team would be debuting new uniforms for the school’s homecoming game against the University of Memphis (4-2, 2-1 AAC). The uniforms were designed by ECU’s senior graphic design major Will Treadaway,...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Education
Jacksonville, NC
Sports
WITN

Onslow County Schools principal of the year named

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County Schools (OCS) has announced its 2022-23 Wells Fargo Principal of the Year. Page Highsmith, of Swansboro Elementary School, was surprised with the honor Tuesday morning. Highsmith is an educator of nearly 20 years and has been with OCS as an administrator since 2010....
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Three Jacksonville schools put on lockdown after nearby shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Three Jacksonville schools were put on lockdown this afternoon due to a shooting in the area. Onslow County Schools says the school system got a call from the Jacksonville Police Department telling them to lock down all the schools on Commons Drive. Jacksonville police say at...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Memorial dedication to take place in Jacksonville on October 12th

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The FMF Corpsmen Memorial, nearly 15 years in the making, will finally be dedicated on October 12, 2022, at Lejeune Memorial Gardens on Montford Landing Rd. in Jacksonville. The ceremony, complete with the 2nd Marine Division Band Brass Quintet, Military Color Guard, and more will...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#D H Conley High
travelawaits.com

My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Indulge In Jacksonville, North Carolina

The food scene in Jacksonville, NC is quite amazing. The city offers a cornucopia of international cuisine that will surprise and delight you. With hidden culinary gems rarely found in a city of its size (population over 74,000) visitors can experience dining around the world. Recently, the city launched an...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 10, 11 & 12

Larry Spencer Jones, 62, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. AUDREY SIMMONS SMITH, Beaufort. Audrey Simmons Smith,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

A sunflower field opened gates in Eastern Carolina

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Simply Natural Creamery & Jersey Farm opened up its sunflower field Oct. 7. Their farm is located on Carson Edwards road in Ayden, and everyone is welcome to visit their sunflower field for endless rows of flowers. WITN talked to one couple who had just moved...
AYDEN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Craven County Schools names Faulkenberry as Principal of the Year

NEW BERN, N.C. — On Tuesday, during a surprise announcement, Ashley Faulkenberry, Principal of Trent Park Elementary, was named the 2022-2023 Principal of the Year for Craven County Schools. In her role as Principal of the Year, she will serve as the local advisor to the Craven County Board of Education and will represent Craven […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Residents addressing lack of grocery store in Grifton

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the town of Grifton, the lack of certain resources is making it hard for some, including the elderly, to get their groceries. This has been causing some to have to travel to nearby towns to get their basic needs. But, some town residents are stepping up to help their community. […]
GRIFTON, NC
whqr.org

"Nights in Rodanthe" is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series

Nights in Rodanthe is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series. The screening takes place at 4 pm this Sunday, October 16th at Stone Theatres. After the film, audience members will enjoy a Q&A with Tom Jones, Jr., who served as the Construction Coordinator for the film. In a nutshell, Jones built the sets for the movie, which was based on a book by Nicholas Sparks.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Teen shot following Greenville high school football game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager suffered a gunshot wound during the J.H. Rose High School football game against D.H. Conley. Greenville Police Department responded to the Arlington Boulevard and Hooker Road area around 9 p.m. Friday night. They received a call of gunshots being fired. Later, a 17-year-old teen...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Police looking for missing teenager out of Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Onslow County Sheriff's deputies are looking for missing 14-year-old teenager. Jakari Thompson, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, light blue jeans and black and white high-top Nike Air Force One shoes. Thompson is described as 5'5" tall and 130 pounds with black hair and...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pet of the Week: Canis

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Pet of the Week for October 12 is Canis. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says he is a big sweetheart, who loves everyone and everything. At about 2 years old, he’s one of the newest pups at the shelter. He’s an...
GREENVILLE, NC
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy