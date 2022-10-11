Jacksonville, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Jacksonville.
The D.H. Conley High School soccer team will have a game with Northside High School - Onslow on October 11, 2022, 14:00:00.
D.H. Conley High School
Northside High School - Onslow
October 11, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The New Bern High School soccer team will have a game with Jacksonville High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
New Bern High School
Jacksonville High School
October 11, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
