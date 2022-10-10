ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Hokiesports.com

Hokies wrap up ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C.

In the middle of the day, the three Hokies got on the main stage and fielded questions from reporters in attendance at ACC Tipoff. Video from the press conference is below and a transcription of the media session can be found here. That's what makes Mike Young such a good...
Hokiesports.com

Virginia Tech host No. 13 Virginia in Commonwealth Clash

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech women's soccer team travels back to Blacksburg to take on No. 13 Virginia on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 8:00 p.m. Thursday's match against Virginia will air live on ACC Network. Virginia Tech trails the home series against Virginia 2-6. Thursday, October 13 – 8pm.
Hokiesports.com

Soundbites: ACC Tipoff press conference

CHARLOTTE – On Wednesday morning, Virginia Tech men's basketball's Mike Young, Hunter Cattoor and Justyn Mutts met with the media at this year's ACC Tipoff to discuss the upcoming season. Check out below the highlights from Wednesday's press conference. Head Coach Mike Young. On winning last year's ACC championship:
Hokiesports.com

Tune In: Tech men's basketball at ACC Tipoff

BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech men's basketball team will have three representatives in Charlotte for Wednesday's ACC Tipoff, the league's media day. The event is being held at The Westin Charlotte. Find out how you can watch head coach Mike Young, senior Hunter Cattoor and graduate student Justyn Mutts...
Hokiesports.com

Zier leaves mark at Tech, reflecting on team and personal growth

After taking a seven-month break from volleyball during her sophomore year, experiencing staff changes and contributing to a positive shift in Virginia Tech volleyball's culture, senior Anabel Zier leads the way in promoting a strong work ethic and team confidence. Most recently, the team's three-set win against Boston College boosts...
