First watch: Thoughts on Notre Dame’s first half against BYU in Shamrock Series

Unfortunately I wasn’t able to get to watch the Irish defeat BYU in Las Vegas this weekend, my brother in-law got married. Thankfully modern technology helped me out, as I DVR’d the game. I finally got a chance to watch the game and here are my thoughts on the first half of the game. Second half will come tomorrow.

Uniforms looked great

Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (in arm sling) walks off the field after warmups before the game against the BYU Cougars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

During the pregame, you got a great look at the team wearing the white-on-white uniforms with the gold pipping. They looked great and when you look good, you feel good. I’m not always a fan of alternate looks, but this one for the Irish is a keeper.

Loved the fast start

In my pregame stats prediction, I thought that the Irish secondary would get their first interception of the season, but I didn’t expect it to be on the very first snap. These are the kind of chances this group hasn’t been able to complete and it was great to see Tariq Bracy take advantage of a very bad throw by Jaren Hall.

Have to score touchdowns after turnovers on short fields

The Irish haven’t forced many turnovers this season, but when they do get the opportunity, then need to cash in with a touchdown. These sequences are huge for momentum and although Notre Dame did get three points from it, it gave the Cougar defense some confidence that they could hang with the Irish offense. A touchdown would have been demoralizing just a few minutes into the game.

Isaiah Foskey can’t be blocked by a running back

On third-and-four during BYU’s second series they opted to have a running back try and block Irish defense end Isaiah Foskey. Why the Cougars decided this was a good matchup is beyond me and although Foskey didn’t make a play on Hall, he sure did get pressure on him, forcing the back to almost run into his quarterback. It’s great to see Foskey finally coming around after starting slow this season and that play could be a good sign of things to come for this game.

A very blah start for the offense

Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) throws a pass against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Not overtly impressed with what has gone on during the first two drives, Drew Pyne looks rushed, he had more than a few questionable decisions on throws. The third down inside their own ten was the worst, as Jayden Thomas was wide-open in the middle of the field when Pyne started to bail out of the pocket. Pyne does well on the move but if he stays in the pocket and moves to his left instead of right, the Irish have a much better chance at completing this one for a first down.

Not sure why the Irish played man instead of zone at the goal line

I’m not a big fan of playing man-to-man defense in the red zone and you saw the result of that decision when BYU scored their first touchdown of the game. It was a great play call but if there’s a linebacker helping Bracy with coverage, he doesn’t over-commit to the motion and a receiver isn’t wide open for six.

Michael Mayer is him

Hands down the best player for Notre Dame and one of the best in the nation. Mayer’s contributions will be missed, especially on third down. During the Irish’s first touchdown drive, the soon to be first-round NFL Draft selection, kept the drive alive twice with clutch third down catches. Oh, and to put and exclamation point on the drive, Mayer finished it off with a 24-yard touchdown grab.

Forcing a three-and-out after a touchdown is huge

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It’s great to see a defense get the offense back on the field quickly after they just scored and that’s exactly what the Irish did after their first touchdown. Six yards on the first play, then absolutely nothing on the next two (almost a pick by Clarence Lewis on third down) and Notre Dame’s offense is back on the field. Love to see this.

Love the decision to go for it on fourth down but…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 08: Tight end Michael Mayer #87 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish sprays water on himself on the sideline in the Shamrock Series game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Allegiant Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Irish need to be more decisive in making this choice. Personnel needs to know the situation so if there needs to be a few different players in, they have to be ready. Yes, they didn’t get a penalty, but it’s also an advantage for the defense during a time-out. I also didn’t like the play-call or really any of them when the ball got to the thirteen. Pyne has been slicing up the Cougar defense, especially going to Mayer. I would have loved to see play-action on third-down and looking for the star tight end instead of four straight runs and coming away with no points.

Well, points his happen but not how it was drawn up

Jack Kiser was a beast on this play, driving the offensive lineman back a few yards, disengaging then getting to Hall and getting the safety. It was one hell of a play, giving the Irish points and the ball back very quickly. The blitz call by defensive coordinator Al Golden was a perfect call.

Hello Jayden Thomas

Welcome to the party Jayden Thomas, your first touchdown was highlight reel quality. Throw it up and let Thomas use his wide frame to go up and get the ball. Yes, the throw wasn’t the best, a little short, but Pyne had the confidence to throw it Thomas’ way and let the young man make a play and what a play he made.

Solid first half but the lead should be larger than what it is

The Irish did almost everything right in the first two quarters, with the exception of leaving points on the field. The offense has to score touchdowns when they get into the red zone and twice in the first half they weren’t able to do so. Just three total points from two trips is not getting it done. Aside from this, there wasn’t much else that Notre Dame did wrong. They played keep away, BYU only had the ball for 8:28 during the first half. They out gained the Cougars 259-67 but only led 18-6. The lead should have been much bigger but still a very good effort.