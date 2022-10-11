Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Long term recovery group receives $250,000 donation toward effort to get Mayfield and Graves County storm survivors in homes by Christmas
MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield Community Foundation is teaming up with the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group with a goal to get 25 families in 25 homes by Christmas. In a Facebook post about the funding, organizer Steven Elder reads: "The Mayfield Community Foundation is proud to...
whvoradio.com
Missing Cadiz Woman Located
A Cadiz woman that was reported missing Wednesday morning has been located. Murray Police say 70-year-old Deborah Clark who was last seen at a business on the south side of Murray has been located Wednesday afternoon. She is reportedly safe and with family.
kentuckytoday.com
Pastor, 80, retires after 61 years in ministry: 'I've loved the journey'
PRINCETON, Ky. (KT) — A ministry journey of 61 years ended this month for Doug Anderson, who described those years as a “wonderful journey.”. “I can’t fault it in any way,” said the 80-year-old Anderson. “The Lord has blessed me far beyond what I deserve. I’ve loved the journey with the Lord and His people.”
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Humane Society over capacity, urgently seeking fosters and adopters
PADUCAH — "A house without a dog is like a garden without flowers." That bit of wisdom comes from the McCracken County Humane Society, who say they are in urgent need of community assistance. Last Friday in a social media post, the humane society reported they had received a...
wkdzradio.com
Two Women Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on US 68 at Main Street in Cadiz sent two women to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by 23-year-old Dakota Whitfield of Providence was westbound on US 68 when he failed to stop at the traffic light and hit a car driven by 35-year-old Sarah Diepstra of Cadiz that was turning onto US 68 from Main Street.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews clear crashed semitrailer, spilled trash from KY 1241, East Vaughn Road intersection
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 1241 and East Vaughn Road were blocked just south of Hickory, Kentucky, until about 8 p.m. Wednesday because of a crash involving an overturned semitrailer. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says no one was injured in the crash, which happened around 3:30 p.m. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman
The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
KFVS12
Fort Massac Encampment will return to Metropolis
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Fort Massac Encampment, a popular festival in southern Illinois that has provided visitors a chance to live in the past, will be returning to Fort Massac Sate Park in Metropolis. Visitors can experience what life was like during the 18th and 19th centuries on October 15 and 16.
wpsdlocal6.com
National Fire Prevention Week raising awareness amid local burn bans due to dry weather
PADUCAH — Plan and practice your escape today, so you'll be ready if you need to be: That's the message during National Fire Prevention Week. It's a time for families to review their fire escape plans and practice them in case of a fire. Greg Cherry with the Paducah...
Deer disease surveillance zone returns for fall seasons
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons. Officials say last year the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee tested […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah mayor says demolishing parts of Katterjohn building necessary for public safety
PADUCAH — Paducah's mayor is providing an update after the city hired a contractor to demolish part of the Katterjohn building. The mayor tells us it was an emergency safety issue. That's because the city says the building is only "marginally safe." Multiple parts of the building required immediate...
wpsdlocal6.com
10/11 Performances of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- You at home voted Westview's Drew Shanklin as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Shanklin ran for 244 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Huntingdon.
wpsdlocal6.com
Community center to honor Lincoln High's legacy
Lincoln High School Historical Foundation proposes new community center in Southside Paducah. The Lincoln High School Historical Foundation is a new organization with big plans to build a community center in Southside Paducah. The group is enlisting support from the community to make it happen.
kbsi23.com
Firefighters battle large field fire west of Blodgett
BLODGETT, Mo. (KBSI) – Firefighters worked Tuesday afternoon to put out a large field fire west of Blodgett. It happened along County Road 425. This comes a day after the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District posted an urgent reminder on their Facebook page saying the county is under a burn ban due to dry conditions.
wpsdlocal6.com
Former WPSD staff member Dawn Mallory dies after prolonged illness
PADUCAH — The staff at WPSD is mourning the loss of a member of the Local 6 family. Former WPSD administrative assistant Dawn Mallory has died. Dawn died Monday after a lengthy battle with illness. She was a beloved wife, mother and friend who worked at the station for...
wkms.org
Marion council voices support for rebuilding lake dam as water shortage solution
Elected officials in a small western Kentucky town that has faced an ongoing water shortage voiced support this week for rebuilding a dam for a local lake that previously served as its main water source. Marion city administrator Adam Ledford presented three options, for which he provided initial engineering reports...
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.
Kentuckians have until midnight tonight to register to vote for the November election. Rain is in the forecast, but Heartland Farmers are still dealing with the consequences of the drought. Illinois Parental Notification of Abortion Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Ill. democratic lawmakers passed a plan last year to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beth named Kentucky's Ms. Golf
PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County freshman Trinity Beth was named Kentucky's Ms. Golf on Wednesday. Beth came in first in the All-State point totals, finishing with 1490 total. Madison Central's Elizabeth Eberle came in second with 1170. The title comes on the heels of Beth winning a state championship on...
westkentuckystar.com
Home, cars damaged in Caldwell County fire
A home in Caldwell County was heavily damaged in a fire early Monday morning. Firefighters responded after midnight to Bright Hill Road and found half of the home and multiple vehicles engulfed in flames. Thirteen firefighters were able to contain the fire after more than two hours. They reported that...
KFVS12
Distillery to invest $26M in Fulton Co., Ky.; create 54 jobs
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A distillery announced it will increase its operation by investing millions of dollars in Fulton County. According to a release from Governor Andy Beshear’s Office, Jackson Purchase Distillery, LLC, a startup bourbon producer, is expected to invest nearly $26 million in the county and create 54 full-time jobs.
