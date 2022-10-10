ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice

Beer Cheese Cheesesteak Recipe

1 medium yellow onion, peeled and cut into ½-inch rounds. ½ cup|70 grams seeded and roughly chopped hot cherry peppers. 3 ounces|90 grams sharp cheddar or American cheese, grated (alternatively, use cubes of Velveeta) 3 ounces|90 grams low-moisture mozzarella cheese, grated. 3 ounces|90 grams sliced provolone cheese (about...
CNET

National Pasta Day Deals From Olive Garden, Macaroni Grill and More

National Pasta Day is Oct. 17, the pinnacle of National Pasta Month. While popular lore has it that explorer Marco Polo brought pasta to Italy from China in the 13th century, there's evidence of noodles in the Mediterranean predating the Roman empire. The New World has certainly embraced pasta in...
recipesgram.com

Choco-Coconut Dream Pie

This choco-coco dream pie is the ultimate chocolate and coconut combination! So rich and moist, this amazingly delicious pie is simple and easy to prepare – plus a perfect summer dessert choice. Smooth and creamy, try the recipe:. Servings 1 (9-inch) pie. Ingredients:. 8 ounces’ semi-sweet chocolate, finely chopped...
Cult of Mac

Up your cooking game with more than 70% off these Japanese chef’s knives

Design matters, and that doesn’t just apply to the phones you buy or the apps you depend on. The hand tools you regularly use can make or break your experience, and practically nothing exemplifies this more than your kitchen knives. A sharp knife may be intimidating, but it’s ultimately safer in the kitchen.
gulfcoastmedia.com

Tasty, easy-to-prep recipes for weeknight meals or weekend tailgating

(BPT) - Do you love having the whole gang over on weekends to tailgate and watch the game, or maybe you’re just looking for new and delicious dinner recipes that are easy to prep? Either way, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...
