foxwilmington.com
More polio found in New York City wastewater, health officials say
The New York State Department of Health has discovered more evidence of polio in NYC wastewater. Officials noted that 63 of 70 wastewater samples discovered last week were linked to a polio case of a 20-year-old male from Rockland County. The individual has since developed paralysis in his legs, according to the state health department.
Hurricane Ian displaced scores of pets in Florida: Where are they now?
Hurricane Ian‘s onslaught put many Floridians — including their beloved pets — in helpless and even tragic situations. While some cats and dogs were swept out of their homes during the major storm that hit southwest Florida on Sept. 28, all kinds of furry friends had to be left behind when their owners were forced to evacuate.
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Gov. Steve Sisolak, D-Nev., lost an endorsement from a top teachers union in his race for re-election for not sufficiently addressing educational issues, and the announcement comes after several recent polls show him falling behind Republican challenger Joe Lombardo in the Nevada governor’s race. The Clark County Education Association...
Hurricane Ian: Florida river could remain flooded until Thanksgiving, weather expert says
Swelling lakes and rivers in Florida continue to leave communities underwater in the wake of Hurricane Ian, and the historic flooding of at least one river could remain until Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Storm damage and flooding from the St. Johns River, the longest river in...
Fayetteville man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville.
