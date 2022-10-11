ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More polio found in New York City wastewater, health officials say

The New York State Department of Health has discovered more evidence of polio in NYC wastewater. Officials noted that 63 of 70 wastewater samples discovered last week were linked to a polio case of a 20-year-old male from Rockland County. The individual has since developed paralysis in his legs, according to the state health department.
Hurricane Ian displaced scores of pets in Florida: Where are they now?

Hurricane Ian‘s onslaught put many Floridians — including their beloved pets — in helpless and even tragic situations. While some cats and dogs were swept out of their homes during the major storm that hit southwest Florida on Sept. 28, all kinds of furry friends had to be left behind when their owners were forced to evacuate.
Fayetteville man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville.
