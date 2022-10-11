Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
swark.today
Marrlow Keels
Marrlow Keels, affectionately known as “Milon,” was born on Monday, July 21, 1947 in Hope, Arkansas to Robert and Irene Taylor-Keels. The family relocated to Flint, Michigan in 1950 where Milon was educated in the Flint School District. After school, he enlisted and served in the United States Army.
swark.today
Jay W. Lee
It was Tuesday, May 8, 1979 in Hope, Arkansas when a baby boy named Jay Wendell Lee was born to Mary Louise Watson and Lonnie Dale Ross Sr. While growing up, Jay attended Hope Schools and he was known for making people laugh. He was a faithful member of Life...
swark.today
95th Anniversary of Central Baptist Church Prescott to be celebrated November 6
Central Baptist Church of Prescott, Arkansas will celebrate 95 years of serving our Lord and Savior on November 6, 2022. Everyone that has attended or served as Staff at CBC is invited to attend this great day of celebration. Services will begin at 10am. Songs of celebration and a time of reminiscing will be part of the service. Brother Tom Mitchell will be the guest speaker. After the morning service there will be a potluck lunch held in the Stokes Center. Join us for a great time of celebrating our 95th Anniversary.
swark.today
Attorney General, Lieutenant Governor candidate, guest speaker Leslie Rutledge applauded at Hempstead County GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner
The Hempstead County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner took place in Hempstead Hall Monday evening and at center stage was Leslie Rutledge, the twice-elected incumbent Attorney General now running for Lieutenant Governor. Introduced by Hope City Board of Directors member Mark Ross who said at the beginning of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swark.today
Farmers Bank Foundation provides $100k in funding for new Workforce Center on UAHT’s Texarkana campus
Texarkana, Ark. — Oct. 10, 2022 – The Farmers Bank Foundation has committed $100,000 to. the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) to fund the construction and. development of a new Workforce Center at the Texarkana, Arkansas, campus. The building will be called the Farmers Bank & Trust...
swark.today
Rainbow of Challenges to stage haunted house on South Hervey starting October 21
HOPE, Ar – Rainbow of Challenges of Hope will unleash the ghouls and goblins for their annual ROC-TURNAL Fright Night haunted house on five dates this October. The Fright Nights will be held at 119 South Hervey and admission is only $10 per person. Kids 12 years and under need a guardian.
swark.today
Hope Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce releases list of current and future happenings
Please make a note of the upcoming events, we hope to see you there. If you have an event you would like to add to the calendar, please submit it at hopeusa.com. Hispanic Heritage Gallery Exhibit September 30-October 31, 10a-3p daily, 200 E Division, Hope. Drive Away Cancer with Car-Mart...
swark.today
Lions Club members receive lesson on how best to approach merchants for Christmas auction donations, hear Voter Guide information
At the Hope Lions Club meeting today, Lions members learned from two veterans of the practice how best to approach area business owners for donations of items or money to the club’s annual Christmas auction December 1-3. In a skit to illustrate methods of speaking to merchants about possibly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
swark.today
Nevada County Quorum Court approves appropriation ordinance for Tax Collector’s deputy
The Nevada County Quorum Court met for their October meeting last night, and with Judge Glass out for a family emergency, JP Cummings facilitated the meeting. Court members approved the appropriations ordinance for the Collector’s deputy. A few months ago, court members discussed and approved the change of the part-time deputy to full-time, but numbers weren’t available at that time. Last night, Nevada County Clerk Julie Oliver provided the quorum court with the figures and it was approved. A few court members reiterated that this position only be full-time until the end of the year.
swark.today
Hope Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce reveals Christmas theme, dates for open house, tree and window decorating, parade
Are you all ready for this years Christmas Open House?!. Here are some important dates to put on your calendar this year! If your business would like to participate in Christmas Open House, Our Annual Window Decorating Contest, “Be the Light” or The Christmas Parade give us a call at 870-777-3640 or send us an email at [email protected]!
swark.today
Hope Advertising and Tourist Promotion Commission discusses financial report, artificial ice rink details, mowing contract and Pocket Park
The regular meeting of the Hope Advertising and Tourist Promotion Commission took place Tuesday afternoon. The commissioners dealt with the Parks Department financial report, the final details on the running of an artificial ice rink at The Hub, discussed a contract to cut the grass around the interstate, approved $25,000 more to fund a last round of construction at the Pocket Park and heard a report on that site’s progress.
swark.today
Hope Public Schools Educator Hall of Fame inductees to be honored Friday October 14
HOPE, Ark – Hope Public Schools will host the 2022 Hope Public Schools Educator Hall of Fame induction ceremony and reception on Friday, October 14, at 2pm in the MAC Building at Hammons Stadium. The public is invited to celebrate the 2022 inductees (alphabetically): Susan Bailey, Judee Gunter, Larry...
Comments / 0