Blevins, AR

swark.today

Marrlow Keels

Marrlow Keels, affectionately known as “Milon,” was born on Monday, July 21, 1947 in Hope, Arkansas to Robert and Irene Taylor-Keels. The family relocated to Flint, Michigan in 1950 where Milon was educated in the Flint School District. After school, he enlisted and served in the United States Army.
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Jay W. Lee

It was Tuesday, May 8, 1979 in Hope, Arkansas when a baby boy named Jay Wendell Lee was born to Mary Louise Watson and Lonnie Dale Ross Sr. While growing up, Jay attended Hope Schools and he was known for making people laugh. He was a faithful member of Life...
HOPE, AR
swark.today

95th Anniversary of Central Baptist Church Prescott to be celebrated November 6

Central Baptist Church of Prescott, Arkansas will celebrate 95 years of serving our Lord and Savior on November 6, 2022. Everyone that has attended or served as Staff at CBC is invited to attend this great day of celebration. Services will begin at 10am. Songs of celebration and a time of reminiscing will be part of the service. Brother Tom Mitchell will be the guest speaker. After the morning service there will be a potluck lunch held in the Stokes Center. Join us for a great time of celebrating our 95th Anniversary.
PRESCOTT, AR
swark.today

Attorney General, Lieutenant Governor candidate, guest speaker Leslie Rutledge applauded at Hempstead County GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner

The Hempstead County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner took place in Hempstead Hall Monday evening and at center stage was Leslie Rutledge, the twice-elected incumbent Attorney General now running for Lieutenant Governor. Introduced by Hope City Board of Directors member Mark Ross who said at the beginning of...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
swark.today

Nevada County Quorum Court approves appropriation ordinance for Tax Collector’s deputy

The Nevada County Quorum Court met for their October meeting last night, and with Judge Glass out for a family emergency, JP Cummings facilitated the meeting. Court members approved the appropriations ordinance for the Collector’s deputy. A few months ago, court members discussed and approved the change of the part-time deputy to full-time, but numbers weren’t available at that time. Last night, Nevada County Clerk Julie Oliver provided the quorum court with the figures and it was approved. A few court members reiterated that this position only be full-time until the end of the year.
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
swark.today

Hope Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce reveals Christmas theme, dates for open house, tree and window decorating, parade

Are you all ready for this years Christmas Open House?!. Here are some important dates to put on your calendar this year! If your business would like to participate in Christmas Open House, Our Annual Window Decorating Contest, “Be the Light” or The Christmas Parade give us a call at 870-777-3640 or send us an email at [email protected]!
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
swark.today

Hope Advertising and Tourist Promotion Commission discusses financial report, artificial ice rink details, mowing contract and Pocket Park

The regular meeting of the Hope Advertising and Tourist Promotion Commission took place Tuesday afternoon. The commissioners dealt with the Parks Department financial report, the final details on the running of an artificial ice rink at The Hub, discussed a contract to cut the grass around the interstate, approved $25,000 more to fund a last round of construction at the Pocket Park and heard a report on that site’s progress.
HOPE, AR

