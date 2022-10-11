From the fantastical to the terrifying, ‘The Rings of Power’ star cast in the cult horror remake

Read full article on original website
Related
Watch The Terrifying Trailer For The New Horror Film ‘M3GAN’
Check out the first look of the new horror film that introduces us to the scariest toy we've seen in recent memory, M3GAN!
'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise
Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents
Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
Polygon
House of the Dragon’s hilarious decapitation punctuated one of the show’s most intense scenes
Sunday’s House of the Dragon was a standout episode for HBO’s new Thrones show, turning the dial of court intrigue all the way to 11. There was the usual succession drama, old rivals facing off for the first time in years, and an unexpectedly funny decapitation. You know,...
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay
Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
RELATED PEOPLE
Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey marries Ozark star Marc Menchaca in Italy
Game of Thrones actor Lena Headey has married her partner, Ozark star Marc Menchaca, in a lavish ceremony in Italy.Photographs shared online showed the bride dressed in a sleeveless halter neck gown featuring a plunging neckline and backless design. Headey also wore a floral headpiece and veil in her hair, while Menchaca looked smart in a navy-blue suit accessorised with a wide-brimmed beige hat.The couple tied the knot surrounded by friends and family, including fellow GOT actors Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Michelle Fairley, and Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas. The ceremony reportedly took place on Thursday (6...
Neil deGrasse Tyson Reveals Gruesome ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Truth, Fans Aren’t Having It
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson got around to seeing 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 1 allegedly inaccurate scene irritated him, so he took to Twitter.
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony
EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
Tom Cruise has a critic! World-famous scientist Neil deGrasse debunks the star's flight stunt from Top Gun: Maverick
Neil deGrasse Tyson flexed his scientific savvy on Sunday as he took to Twitter to demystify Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick. Introducing the topic, he began, 'Late to the party here, but In this year’s @TopGunMovie, @TomCruise ’s character Maverick ejects from a hypersonic plane at Mach 10.5, before it crashed.'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
‘Shotgun Wedding': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
The rom-com renaissance is on full fledge this year with its latest addition to the roster, Shotgun Wedding. Directed by Jason Moore, the same guy who spearheaded cinematic comedic staples like Pitch Perfect and Sisters, the upcoming American flick is unlike any other romcom, blending thriller and action into the mix.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Deadpool is coming for Iron Man’s crown as ‘Madame Web’ swings deeper into the Spider-Verse
Following the devastation wrought to the MCU’s Phase Six slate thanks to Blade being nailed back up in his coffin yesterday, today’s glut of Marvel news has been much less explosive in nature. Having said that, we’ve still learned of a surprising record that Ryan Reynolds is set to achieve with Deadpool 3 which means he’s hot on Robert Downey Jr.’s heels. Not to mention things are heating up over in Sony land as Madame Web adds yet another Spider-Verse character to its ensemble.
Paddy Considine’s Devastating Performance as Viserys in ‘House of the Dragon’ is Going to Win an Emmy
Paddy Considine has ruled over House of the Dragon as King Viserys I since the HBO show’s premiere, but last night’s episode was his chance to reign supreme. Considine’s performance as the dying Targaryen king was a tour de force, full of vulnerability, courage, and tragedy. While Viserys has always been in ill health, the man who reunites with daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and brother Daemon (Matt Smith) is a living corpse. Considine didn’t just fully embrace playing a man falling apart, but turned Viserys’s decrepit body and full on zombie face into a conduit to beautifully reveal the king’s...
digitalspy.com
Hellraiser movie remake gets first reviews
Hellraiser's remake has received a mixed response in its first reviews. The film, which is the remake of Clive Barker's 1987 horror film of the same name, is directed by David Bruckner and follows "a young woman struggling with addiction who comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension", per its official logline.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
'House of the Dragon': Mysaria's Mysterious Episode 8 Return Explained
Episode 8 of House of the Dragon provided a mix of gruesome and touching moments, from an unexpected death to a moving appeal from King Viserys to his wife and firstborn daughter to cut the drama. With all of the politics, murder and family bonding, you may have missed the 30 seconds or so Mysaria returned to the screen.
NME
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ has begun filming in Sydney
Production has begun on Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, the fourth film in the rebooted Planet Of The Apes franchise, with filming taking place in Sydney. As reported by 7News, Disney Studios were offered $17million in funding from the federal government – on top of an undisclosed amount from the state government’s ‘Made In New South Wales’ initiative fund – in order to secure filming rights. The report also projected that approximately 400 jobs would be generated from locals working on the film, and that the shoot would inject some $128million into the local economy.
ComicBook
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
wegotthiscovered.com
A bloodthirsty drama from an iffy filmmaker is now Netflix’s second-most popular show of all time
Do Bad Guys finish first? Or second? According to last week’s Netflix statistics, the streaming service’s second-biggest hit ever is a biopic of one of the most notorious serial killers of all time. Not only has Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story logged 205.33 million hours of viewing time worldwide it’s also finally scored an unmistakable hit for Ryan Murphy — and perhaps justified the company’s $300 million deal that was inked in 2018.
Comments / 0