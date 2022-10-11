Mayor Scott speaks on Tyson job loss

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A week after Tyson Fresh Meats announces more than 500 local jobs will move to the company’s home base in Arkansas, another plea for the meat giant to reconsider its plans.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott is calling on Tyson to save those jobs during Monday’s City Council meeting. Scott said the loss of jobs will have a “terrible impact” on Siouxland.

Scott went so far as to question if the governors from Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska shouldn’t be meeting with Tyson leadership to avoid the loss of good paying jobs.

“Those workers live and work and buy things in all the different communities. And for us to just accept that decision without some political influence trying to make a chance in that, I think is wrong. I want John Tyson to know, or whoever’s in charge of this decision that those jobs are validly important to us, those employees are good employees. They do a lot things to make our community better and they’re going to be really difficult to replace,” said Scott.

Along with its Dakota Dunes offices, Tyson has said it will close corporate offices in Chicago and Downers Grove, Illinois relocating some 1,000 employees to their world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. Tyson said the relocations will take place in three waves beginning in early 2023.

