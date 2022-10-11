Read full article on original website
Trick-or-Treat in Lancaster, PA: What You Need to KnowMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Tanger Outlets in Lancaster is Celebrating its 40th Anniversary this WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Pierogis in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenLititz, PA
Little Free Libraries in Lancaster, PA: Boosting Book Access, CommunityMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Whitehall hands Northampton its second loss in regular season finale
WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall hosting Northampton, the Zephyrs looking to head into the playoffs on a high note. The Zephyrs would hand the Konkrete Kids just their second loss of the season with a, 2-1 effort. Zach Osinyo nets the game winner for the Zephyrs on senior night. Whitehall ends...
Easton shuts out Nazareth, inches closer to the two seed
NAZARETH, Pa. - EPC field hockey playoff picture becoming clearer and clearer as we get closer to crowning league and conference winners. Easton would land a huge win over Nazareth, shutting out the Blue Eagles, 2-0 on Tuesday afternoon. The win putting the Red Rovers closer to locking down the number two seed in the upcoming playoffs.
Franklin Hill Vineyards owner named Lehigh Valley business woman of the year
L. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley non-profit is honoring its 2022 business woman of the year. Elaine Pivinski, owner of Franklin Hill Vineyards, was awarded the title by the Lehigh Valley Business Women Networking Involving Charity & Education, known as BW NICE. Pivinski will be honored Friday...
Easton Area High School teacher dies
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area School District is mourning the loss of one of its own. Peter McCabe, a teacher at Easton Area High School, died last week. He was just 37 years old. McCabe spent his his entire career teaching in the Easton School District, first at the...
Two prominent Easton properties, retail center near river and former Catholic school, are sold
Growth in Easton keeps attracting investment, as two landmark properties have recently changed hands. The Easton Mall South on Larry Holmes Drive, a shopping center anchored by Wawa and Domino's, has been sold for $3.2 million. On the southside, the former Easton Catholic school and adjacent property on West Saint...
Eric Hagarty visits 10th and Penn Elementary School in Reading
Pa. ed. secretary treats Reading students to song, story. The Department of Education streamed the event live on its Facebook page.
Exeter man, 21, dies in crash on Route 422, coroner says
EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the person killed in a crash on Route 422 in Exeter Township. Nathaniel Stine, 21, died at the scene shortly after the crash around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the coroner's office said. His death was ruled accidental. The crash happened...
Allentown firefighters quickly knock out house fire
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Firefighters quickly battled a house fire in Allentown Wednesday night in the 1800 block of Washington Street. Crews were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m., and knocked out the one-alarm fire within 45 minutes. No information is available yet on whether there are any...
Dynamite truck explodes at PA quarry
-- Joliett, Pa. — A dynamite truck has exploded at a quarry in Schuylkill County that has left at least five injured, according to various reports. The explosion took place at the Summit Quarry in Joilett this morning, leading to the injury of at least five people as confirmed by Schuykill County emergency dispatch. One person was reportedly flown by helicopter for medical care.
Fire tears through business in Schuylkill
DELANO TWP., Pa. - A fire wrecked a business in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. Flames tore through the building along Trenton Road a little northeast of Mahanoy City. We're told the business was an auto repair shop. We've heard no reports of injuries. No word yet on what sparked the...
Reading man dies after 2017 crash in Lower Alsace
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A Reading man has died more than five years after being critically injured in a crash atop Mount Penn. David Nieves Jr. was one of four people inside a car on the night of Feb. 1, 2017, when the car struck an embankment and stone wall on Skyline Drive in Lower Alsace Township. The car rolled onto its roof.
Tree on wires closes Route 145 for hours
U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A downed tree and wires caused a road closure in part of Lehigh County for hours on Tuesday. Route 145, also known as Pike Avenue, was closed before dawn between Oakhurst Drive and E. Rock Road in Upper Saucon Township. PennDOT crews cleared the tree,...
SuperSets gym to open 3rd location at South Mall in Allentown
SuperSets gym, which vows to help customers "Get the Body You Deserve," will open its third location in the Lehigh Valley. The new lease at the South Mall in Allentown was posted on the Facebook page of the James Balliet Property Group. SuperSets has signed up to use a 19,000-square-foot...
Berks DA, lawmaker call for closure of Wernersville CCC
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Change how you operate or close up shop. That was the message Berks County District Attorney John Adams and others delivered Wednesday to the operators of the state's Wernersville Community Corrections Center. "They have worn out their welcome and community leaders, we are all...
Angela Lansbury remembered as being a class act at Bucks County Playhouse
NEW HOPE, Pa. - At nearly 97 years old, she left behind a legacy of acting. Angela Lansbury, the Hollywood star, died peacefully on Tuesday. She was known for her roles in TV's "Murder, She Wrote," and big-screen films like "Beauty and the Beast," "Nanny McPhee," and so many others.
Police in Lower Saucon investigate hit-and-run crash
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are asking for the public's help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash. A black SUV hit the back of a blue Mack truck Tuesday shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Route 378 at the Saucon Square Plaza in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.
2 injured in explosion at quarry in Schuylkill County
PORTER TWP., Pa. — Two people were injured after an explosion at a quarry in Schuylkill County, authorities said. The explosion at Summit Quarry in Porter Township was reported at 11:45 a.m. Monday, dispatchers said. Porter Township is about 16 miles north of Bethel, Berks County. According to authorities,...
Versant Fine Jewelry Boutique in Bethlehem Township closing, to consolidate with Werkheiser Jewelers
Versant Fine Jewelry Boutique in Bethlehem Township is holding a going-out-of-business sale and will close later this year. Owner Gary Werkheiser will continue to operate Werkheiser Jewelers in Saucon Valley Square off Route 378, and the Versant business will be consolidated at that Lower Saucon Township location. No closing date...
Postal worker helps reunite missing man with family
It was a happy reunion for one family, all thanks to a kind stranger. Back in September, Glenn French, who is from Arizona, found his old car keys and went for a drive. The problem is he's not cleared to drive because of his memory issues. He ended up in...
