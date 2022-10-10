Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Festive & Fun Doggy Halloween Event Will Raise Money For Local Dog ParkDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
You're Invited to a pet comedy show! (Arlington, MA)Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Related
WCVB
91-year-old civil rights pioneer stabbed while walking dog in Boston's Franklin Park, sources say
BOSTON — A Massachusetts civil rights pioneer and education activist was stabbed multiple times while walking a dog in Boston's Franklin Park on Tuesday night, and her friend said the victim believes there was a sexual component to the attack. The victim, 91-year-old Jean McGuire, who was the first...
"Fearless Peacemakers" trying to stop Boston's next shooting
DORCHESTER – They march the streets chanting, "Black families: We love you, stand up." About a dozen Black men, wear bright orange hoodies, the color of construction, to signal a work in progress.They call themselves the "10,000 Fearless Peacemakers" of Boston, and they have marched the streets of Dorchester every single Tuesday night since the 2019 murder of grandmother Eleanor Maloney in Mattapan.The men start their journey at Muhammad's Mosque in Dorchester at 7 p.m. every Tuesday, and walk the streets together for an "Hour of Power," reaching out to men and women of all ages they encounter in the...
Eater
Buzzy Back Bay Newcomer Faccia Brutta Changes Its Name to Avoid Conflict
Hot Back Bay restaurant Faccia Brutta — which means “ugly face” in Italian — has changed its name to Faccia a Faccia, or “face to face,” to head off conflict with Brooklyn-based amari producer Faccia Brutto, according to a spokesperson. Chefs Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer, of Toro, Coppa, and Little Donkey fame, “decided to change the name in an effort to allay concerns raised by another brand close in name,” a press release says, but the website promises “nothing else about the restaurant will be changing.”
bunewsservice.com
LISTEN: Porter Square Crime: What is there to worry about?
Violent crimes around Cambridge, Mass. have risen to 308 in 2021, an increase of 12% over the previous year. This continues a trend for violent crimes in Cambridge, as more have been reported each year over the last five years. WTBU Reporter Reed O’Brien traveled to Porter Square to ask...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘That’s just not okay’: leaders blast other communities over Mass & Cass
BOSTON — The revolving door of new faces on Boston’s Mass and Cass corridor is leading to escalating frustration about the lack of involvement from other cities and towns. The Newmarket Business Improvement District estimates that more than 60 percent of the people currently congregated in the area have traveled from other communities.
nbcboston.com
Growing Number of Boston Officers Are Becoming Firefighters Instead: Report
A growing number of police officers in Boston are switching gears and becoming firefighters for the city, according to the Boston Herald. Two dozen officers in Boston have transferred to the fire department in 2022, the Herald reports, citing data provided by the city, which marks an increase from four, zero, six and one over the past four years.
Boston Globe
UMass Medical School wants ‘Plantation’ removed from Worcester street names
In the petition, Che Anderson, vice chancellor for city and community relations, wrote that the word plantation “connotes oppression” and recalls “the painful history of slavery in America.”. The University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School in Worcester is petitioning the City Council to rename three streets it...
whdh.com
Yelp names its Top 100 Places to Eat in New England
BOSTON (WHDH) - Yelp has released its 2022 edition of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, and from breakfast to Brazilian barbecue, the list covers it all. Yelp said it compiled its list considering factors such as the total volume and ratings of reviews from January 2017 to late July 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston’s Best Pizza Spots to Try Right Now
If tacos are for Tuesdays, then pizza is for Fridays. Head into the weekend with a slice of the best pizza in Boston. The month of October really helps to get our holiday spirit going. With Halloween just a few weeks away and Thanksgiving not too far behind (better pull out those activity pages now), we can look forward to more family gatherings and dinners. October also happens to be National Pizza Month, and what family doesn’t enjoy a cozy restaurant with a good old pizza dinner? Load the family in the car and get ready to try Boston’s best pizza places.
WCVB
'People should be afraid': Community leaders demand more policing in vulnerable Boston neighborhoods
BOSTON — Community leaders in Boston are calling for more policing in vulnerable neighborhoods and a change in attitudes after a dark few days in the city. Police said 14-year-old Rasante Osorio, of Dorchester, was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in Roxbury. On Tuesday, 91-year-old Jean McGuire was...
Marylou’s announces opening of new Massachusetts location
WALTHAM, Mass. — Marylou’s has opened up a new coffee shop in Massachusetts. The Hanover-based chain recently celebrated the grand opening of a cafe at 225 Waverley Oaks Road in Waltham. Waltham-area residents in search of work have been invited to a hiring event at the new location....
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Red Sox employee, Rockland, Massachusetts, middle school custodian faces child enticement charges
ROCKLAND, Mass. — A man who works for the Boston Red Sox and is a Massachusetts middle school custodian has been charged with child enticement, according to East Bridgewater police. On Monday, Peter Tolan, 58, of Rockland, a custodian at John W. Rogers Middle School, was charged with enticement...
nbcboston.com
Boston Suburb Named Among Safest U.S. Cities for Trick-or-Treating
With Halloween just weeks away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to Halloween in...
UMass cricket team robbed during practice in Dorchester Monday, police say
A University of Massachusetts cricket team was the victim of a reported armed robbery during their Monday evening practice at a park in Dorchester. Authorities did not specify which University of Massachusetts campus the cricket team was from. Kenneth Velasquez Garcia, 18, of Dorchester, was arrested in connection with the...
Puttshack Boston, an indoor mini golf spot, opens in the Seaport next week
Featuring four indoor mini golf courses spread across two floors, Puttshack Boston opens October 19. The Seaport, already home to several high-end nightclubs, is about to get an indoor mini golf club as well. Starting October 19, visitors will be able to swing through Puttshack Boston, an “upscale tech-infused mini...
Robert Kraft donates $50 million to Massachusetts General Hospital
BOSTON - Robert Kraft and his family's foundation have donated $50 million to Massachusetts General Hospital. The hospital said Wednesday that the gift from the owner of the New England Patriots is "revolutionary." The money will support community health and health equity and "address healthcare disparities caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status," according to a statement from MGH. Kraft helped establish the Kraft Center for Community Health at the hospital back in 2011. This new donation will continue to help the center and allow MGH to expand its blood donation facility. The money will also create a...
How long will you go without turning on the heat?
Weymouth - The pressure is mounting to turn on the heat. Most New Englanders have a general rule of thumb on when it is the right time. No matter when you do, it is going to be more expensive to heat according to the state. Hearty New Englanders take a...
WCVB
More ex-eBay execs sentenced in cyberstalking attack on Massachusetts couple
BOSTON — Two more former eBay executives were sentenced Tuesday in connection with a "bizarre" cyberstalking campaign to intimidate a Massachusetts couple after they posted critical comments about the online retailer. Stephanie Popp, eBay's former senior manager of global intelligence, was sentenced to one year and one day in...
String of car break-ins leads vehicle owner to sleeping suspect at Mass & Cass
Boston – A string of break-ins at Mass Ave and Melnea Cass lead a business owner to an unexpected find through the shattered window of his vehicle. Gerry DiPierro, owner of DiPierro Construction, told Boston 25 News he was stunned to see a man sound asleep in the passenger seat of his company van.
Comments / 0