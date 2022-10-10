ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

CBS Boston

"Fearless Peacemakers" trying to stop Boston's next shooting

DORCHESTER – They march the streets chanting, "Black families: We love you, stand up." About a dozen Black men, wear bright orange hoodies, the color of construction, to signal a work in progress.They call themselves the "10,000 Fearless Peacemakers" of Boston, and they have marched the streets of Dorchester every single Tuesday night since the 2019 murder of grandmother Eleanor Maloney in Mattapan.The men start their journey at Muhammad's Mosque in Dorchester at 7 p.m. every Tuesday, and walk the streets together for an "Hour of Power," reaching out to men and women of all ages they encounter in the...
BOSTON, MA
Eater

Buzzy Back Bay Newcomer Faccia Brutta Changes Its Name to Avoid Conflict

Hot Back Bay restaurant Faccia Brutta — which means “ugly face” in Italian — has changed its name to Faccia a Faccia, or “face to face,” to head off conflict with Brooklyn-based amari producer Faccia Brutto, according to a spokesperson. Chefs Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer, of Toro, Coppa, and Little Donkey fame, “decided to change the name in an effort to allay concerns raised by another brand close in name,” a press release says, but the website promises “nothing else about the restaurant will be changing.”
BOSTON, MA
bunewsservice.com

LISTEN: Porter Square Crime: What is there to worry about?

Violent crimes around Cambridge, Mass. have risen to 308 in 2021, an increase of 12% over the previous year. This continues a trend for violent crimes in Cambridge, as more have been reported each year over the last five years. WTBU Reporter Reed O’Brien traveled to Porter Square to ask...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nbcboston.com

Growing Number of Boston Officers Are Becoming Firefighters Instead: Report

A growing number of police officers in Boston are switching gears and becoming firefighters for the city, according to the Boston Herald. Two dozen officers in Boston have transferred to the fire department in 2022, the Herald reports, citing data provided by the city, which marks an increase from four, zero, six and one over the past four years.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Yelp names its Top 100 Places to Eat in New England

BOSTON (WHDH) - Yelp has released its 2022 edition of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, and from breakfast to Brazilian barbecue, the list covers it all. Yelp said it compiled its list considering factors such as the total volume and ratings of reviews from January 2017 to late July 2022.
BOSTON, MA
Tinybeans Boston

Boston’s Best Pizza Spots to Try Right Now

If tacos are for Tuesdays, then pizza is for Fridays. Head into the weekend with a slice of the best pizza in Boston. The month of October really helps to get our holiday spirit going. With Halloween just a few weeks away and Thanksgiving not too far behind (better pull out those activity pages now), we can look forward to more family gatherings and dinners. October also happens to be National Pizza Month, and what family doesn’t enjoy a cozy restaurant with a good old pizza dinner? Load the family in the car and get ready to try Boston’s best pizza places.
BOSTON, MA
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts

- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Suburb Named Among Safest U.S. Cities for Trick-or-Treating

With Halloween just weeks away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to Halloween in...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

Robert Kraft donates $50 million to Massachusetts General Hospital

BOSTON - Robert Kraft and his family's foundation have donated $50 million to Massachusetts General Hospital. The hospital said Wednesday that the gift from the owner of the New England Patriots is "revolutionary." The money will support community health and health equity and "address healthcare disparities caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status," according to a statement from MGH. Kraft helped establish the Kraft Center for Community Health at the hospital back in 2011. This new donation will continue to help the center and allow MGH to expand its blood donation facility. The money will also create a...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

More ex-eBay execs sentenced in cyberstalking attack on Massachusetts couple

BOSTON — Two more former eBay executives were sentenced Tuesday in connection with a "bizarre" cyberstalking campaign to intimidate a Massachusetts couple after they posted critical comments about the online retailer. Stephanie Popp, eBay's former senior manager of global intelligence, was sentenced to one year and one day in...
BOSTON, MA

