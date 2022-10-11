ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 7

imretired
2d ago

the refs tired to give the win to the Raiders with ghe bogus roughing the passer penalty negating a fumble

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tony Dungy Believes He Knows Why Tom Brady Penalty Was Called

As a defensive-minded head coach who masterminded the Tampa 2 defense and coached some of the game's greatest players, you can imagine Tony Dungy didn't care for Sunday's questionable roughing the passer call in the Falcons-Bucs game. And you'd be right. Prior to last night's SNF broadcast, Dungy shot off...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Released Notable Quarterback On Monday Morning

The Cleveland Browns cut a former first-round quarterback on Monday morning. The team announced that they have released former top-10 pick, Josh Rosen, from the practice squad. That comes just over a month after they originally signed him. Before Rosen signed with the Browns, he was selected 10th overall by...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton, Panthers News

The Carolina Panthers have a head coaching vacancy and former Saints coach Sean Payton will reportedly be at the top of owner David Tepper's wish list. However, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, it's difficult to see the Saints letting their former head coach go to a divisional rival.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Chiefs#Nfl Season#American Football
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
atozsports.com

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes hangs an old friend out to dry

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-1. Yes, they should be 4-0 right now, after losing to the Indianapolis Colts, purely by shooting themselves in the foot. Of course, there were other reasons they lost too. Chiefs fans and media will say a large part was because of special teams, and it was.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

Bills Have Reached Out to Panthers About RB Christian McCaffrey

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly reached out to the Carolina Panthers about running back Christian McCaffrey, per Dan Fetes of 13WHAM. As if the Bills needed more firepower, arguably the league’s best running back is now being sought out by Super Bowl favorites. This would be a league-shattering move that would potentially shorten the team’s Super Bowl odds to numbers never before seen during regular-season play. If there is a weakness in the Buffalo roster, it’s at running back, and McCaffrey would quickly end that.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy