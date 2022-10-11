ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign New Safety

Two roster spots opened up for the Minnesota Vikings after injuries sent rookies Lewis Cine and Ty Chandler to injured reserve in the last week. On Tuesday, the team added rookie safety Theo Jackson to the roster, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the 6th Round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Broncos' Russell Wilson expected to play vs. Chargers

Despite undergoing a procedure on his throwing shoulder just days ago, Russell Wilson isn't expected to miss any game action. The Denver Broncos quarterback "should be ready to play" in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers, coach Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday. Wilson received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in his right shoulder Friday in Los Angeles. He'll have a little bit more time than usual to recuperate, as the Broncos' Week 6 game is Monday, 10 days after their Week 5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
DENVER, CO
SFGate

Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule's inability to get the franchise “over the hump.”. Tepper fired his second coach in four years on Monday, dismissing Rhule five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Colts Worked Out G Kelechi Osemele

He hasn’t played since the 2020 season but is eyeing a return to the NFL. Health was an issue the last time Osemele played. Osemele, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract with the team before signing a five-year, $58.5 million contract with the Raiders back in 2016.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
theScore

Daboll, Barkley have Giants looming large for a postseason spot

All is well for Big Blue. Sitting pretty at 4-1, the New York Football Giants are off to their best start since 2009 and just matched their entire season win total from 2021. It all starts with first-year head coach Brian Daboll. The former Bills offensive coordinator is seen as the common man - a players' coach who demands excellence while treating his guys with respect and dignity.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

