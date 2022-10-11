All is well for Big Blue. Sitting pretty at 4-1, the New York Football Giants are off to their best start since 2009 and just matched their entire season win total from 2021. It all starts with first-year head coach Brian Daboll. The former Bills offensive coordinator is seen as the common man - a players' coach who demands excellence while treating his guys with respect and dignity.

