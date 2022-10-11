Read full article on original website
Related
Vikings Sign New Safety
Two roster spots opened up for the Minnesota Vikings after injuries sent rookies Lewis Cine and Ty Chandler to injured reserve in the last week. On Tuesday, the team added rookie safety Theo Jackson to the roster, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the 6th Round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Denver Broncos Announce Official Week 6 Decision On Quarterback Russell Wilson
Broncos veteran quarterback Russell Wilson is dealing with an injury, but it doesn't sound like it will prevent him from playing next Monday night vs. the Chargers of Los Angeles. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced this Tuesday morning that Russell Wilson will "be ready to go" for ...
Cleveland Browns run defense has too many holes last two games: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns defense and running game were supposed to play a big role in helping backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett manage games while the team waited for starting QB Deshaun Watson to return from suspension. The running game led by Nick Chubb has done its job,...
FOX Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson expected to play vs. Chargers
Despite undergoing a procedure on his throwing shoulder just days ago, Russell Wilson isn't expected to miss any game action. The Denver Broncos quarterback "should be ready to play" in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers, coach Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday. Wilson received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in his right shoulder Friday in Los Angeles. He'll have a little bit more time than usual to recuperate, as the Broncos' Week 6 game is Monday, 10 days after their Week 5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule's inability to get the franchise “over the hump.”. Tepper fired his second coach in four years on Monday, dismissing Rhule five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first...
Week 6 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options
The Sportsnaut Week 6 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
NFL・
KCTV 5
Smith a full participant in practice, Butker limited following absences against Raiders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs right guard Trey Smith was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice according to an injury report released by the team. Smith missed the Monday night contest between the Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders due to a pectoral injury. Kicker Harrison Butker,...
FOX Sports
NFC West Stock Watch: Tariq Woolen an ‘Avatar’; Jeff Wilson pacing 49ers' rushing attack
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll appears to have finally found a suitable successor to Richard Sherman during Seattle's Legion of Boom days. Tariq Woolen, at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, was the talk of training camp in the Pacific Northwest because of his length, speed and sticky coverage. And Woolen's play has...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Colts Worked Out G Kelechi Osemele
He hasn’t played since the 2020 season but is eyeing a return to the NFL. Health was an issue the last time Osemele played. Osemele, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract with the team before signing a five-year, $58.5 million contract with the Raiders back in 2016.
theScore
Daboll, Barkley have Giants looming large for a postseason spot
All is well for Big Blue. Sitting pretty at 4-1, the New York Football Giants are off to their best start since 2009 and just matched their entire season win total from 2021. It all starts with first-year head coach Brian Daboll. The former Bills offensive coordinator is seen as the common man - a players' coach who demands excellence while treating his guys with respect and dignity.
Giants Open as Underdogs Against Ravens at Home in Week 6
Oddsmakers still aren't sold on the Giants despite their 4-1 record and their big win over the Green Bay Packers.
Comments / 0