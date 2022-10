Here's an example of just how much Jamal Murray was missed: Introduced before a preseason home game, the Denver Nuggets all rushed over to swarm him. That's the level of respect the team has for its point guard, who's back on the court for the first time since tearing his left ACL on April 12, 2021. The band is back together as Murray rejoins back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic. Along with Michael Porter Jr., who was limited to nine games last season due to his balky back, they're ready to pick up where they left off when Murray and...

