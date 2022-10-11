Long term recovery group receives $250,000 donation toward effort to get Mayfield and Graves County storm survivors in homes by Christmas

Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
$250,000 to help put storm survivors in homes in Graves County; volunteers needed there and in Marshall County
WEST KENTUCKY — The December 2021 tornado outbreak hit western Kentucky hard — claiming lives and destroying homes right before Christmas. Ten months after the devastating outbreak, the Mayfield Community Foundation donated $250,000 to the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group. The money will be used to...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Humane Society over capacity, urgently seeking fosters and adopters
PADUCAH — "A house without a dog is like a garden without flowers." That bit of wisdom comes from the McCracken County Humane Society, who say they are in urgent need of community assistance. Last Friday in a social media post, the humane society reported they had received a...
wpsdlocal6.com
National Fire Prevention Week raising awareness amid local burn bans due to dry weather
PADUCAH — Plan and practice your escape today, so you'll be ready if you need to be: That's the message during National Fire Prevention Week. It's a time for families to review their fire escape plans and practice them in case of a fire. Greg Cherry with the Paducah...
kentuckytoday.com
Pastor, 80, retires after 61 years in ministry: 'I've loved the journey'
PRINCETON, Ky. (KT) — A ministry journey of 61 years ended this month for Doug Anderson, who described those years as a “wonderful journey.”. “I can’t fault it in any way,” said the 80-year-old Anderson. “The Lord has blessed me far beyond what I deserve. I’ve loved the journey with the Lord and His people.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
KY 1241 and East Vaughn Road cleared after SEMI crash in Graves County, Ky.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - At approximately 3:30 p.m. on October 12, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a partially overturned semi-truck and trailer on KY 1241 at the intersection of Easy Vaughn Road, just south of the Hickory community. Deputies arrived and located a semi-truck and trailer that was partially overturned at this intersection.
wpsdlocal6.com
Community center to honor Lincoln High's legacy
Lincoln High School Historical Foundation proposes new community center in Southside Paducah. The Lincoln High School Historical Foundation is a new organization with big plans to build a community center in Southside Paducah. The group is enlisting support from the community to make it happen.
wpsdlocal6.com
Former WPSD staff member Dawn Mallory dies after prolonged illness
PADUCAH — The staff at WPSD is mourning the loss of a member of the Local 6 family. Former WPSD administrative assistant Dawn Mallory has died. Dawn died Monday after a lengthy battle with illness. She was a beloved wife, mother and friend who worked at the station for...
wkdzradio.com
Two Women Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on US 68 at Main Street in Cadiz sent two women to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by 23-year-old Dakota Whitfield of Providence was westbound on US 68 when he failed to stop at the traffic light and hit a car driven by 35-year-old Sarah Diepstra of Cadiz that was turning onto US 68 from Main Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkms.org
Marion council voices support for rebuilding lake dam as water shortage solution
Elected officials in a small western Kentucky town that has faced an ongoing water shortage voiced support this week for rebuilding a dam for a local lake that previously served as its main water source. Marion city administrator Adam Ledford presented three options, for which he provided initial engineering reports...
westkentuckystar.com
Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman
The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah mayor says demolishing parts of Katterjohn building necessary for public safety
PADUCAH — Paducah's mayor is providing an update after the city hired a contractor to demolish part of the Katterjohn building. The mayor tells us it was an emergency safety issue. That's because the city says the building is only "marginally safe." Multiple parts of the building required immediate...
wpsdlocal6.com
Alley Cat Allies hosting massive 'Feline Frenzy' spay and neuter clinic in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — It's been nearly one year since the December 10 tornado ripped through Mayfield, and the Alley Cat Allies have been working diligently to humanely care for stray cats in the community ever since. According to a Monday release, the charity has already helped over 300 cats...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpsdlocal6.com
Contractor demolishing section of Katterjohn building under emergency order from city
PADUCAH — Emergency safety work began Tuesday on a section of the Katterjohn building at 1501 Broadway St. in Paducah. The city of Paducah has coordinated with a contractor to have a deteriorated section of the building demolished under an emergency order. The Katterjohn building is privately owned, but...
whvoradio.com
Missing Cadiz Woman Located
A Cadiz woman that was reported missing Wednesday morning has been located. Murray Police say 70-year-old Deborah Clark who was last seen at a business on the south side of Murray has been located Wednesday afternoon. She is reportedly safe and with family.
wpsdlocal6.com
Jackson Purchase Distillery increasing investment, creating 54 full-time jobs
HICKMAN, KY — Jackson Purchase Distillery LLC is expanding their facility and offering nearly double their initial estimated number of full-time jobs in light of bourbon and distillery growth in Kentucky. According to a release from the office of Governor Andy Beshear, the start-up is nearly tripling their initial...
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.
Kentuckians have until midnight tonight to register to vote for the November election. Rain is in the forecast, but Heartland Farmers are still dealing with the consequences of the drought. Illinois Parental Notification of Abortion Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Ill. democratic lawmakers passed a plan last year to...
westkentuckystar.com
Home, cars damaged in Caldwell County fire
A home in Caldwell County was heavily damaged in a fire early Monday morning. Firefighters responded after midnight to Bright Hill Road and found half of the home and multiple vehicles engulfed in flames. Thirteen firefighters were able to contain the fire after more than two hours. They reported that...
kbsi23.com
NB lanes reopened as crews clean up semi crash on I-69/Purchase Parkway near Mayfield
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Efforts to clear the site of a semi crash that initially blocked all lanes of Interstate 69/The Purchase Parkway near the 21 mile marker in Graves County continue. The northbound lanes of I-69/The Purchase Parkway have reopened at this site. The southbound lanes remain...
KFVS12
Fort Massac Encampment will return to Metropolis
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Fort Massac Encampment, a popular festival in southern Illinois that has provided visitors a chance to live in the past, will be returning to Fort Massac Sate Park in Metropolis. Visitors can experience what life was like during the 18th and 19th centuries on October 15 and 16.
wpsdlocal6.com
All lanes of I-69/Purchase Parkway open after crews clear crashed semitrailer from road in Graves County
All lanes of Interstate 69/the Purchase Parkway are open to traffic after a semitrailer crash near the 21 mile marker in Graves County. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the site has been cleared as of about 5:30 p.m. and all lanes are open to traffic. KYTC says a crew will...
Comments / 0