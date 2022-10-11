Long term recovery group receives $250,000 donation toward effort to get Mayfield and Graves County storm survivors in homes by Christmas

A wreck on US 68 at Main Street in Cadiz sent two women to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by 23-year-old Dakota Whitfield of Providence was westbound on US 68 when he failed to stop at the traffic light and hit a car driven by 35-year-old Sarah Diepstra of Cadiz that was turning onto US 68 from Main Street.

CADIZ, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO