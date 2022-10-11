ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Long term recovery group receives $250,000 donation toward effort to get Mayfield and Graves County storm survivors in homes by Christmas

By Leanne Fuller
wpsdlocal6.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
kentuckytoday.com

Pastor, 80, retires after 61 years in ministry: 'I've loved the journey'

PRINCETON, Ky. (KT) — A ministry journey of 61 years ended this month for Doug Anderson, who described those years as a “wonderful journey.”. “I can’t fault it in any way,” said the 80-year-old Anderson. “The Lord has blessed me far beyond what I deserve. I’ve loved the journey with the Lord and His people.”
PRINCETON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mayfield, KY
Government
Mayfield, KY
Society
Graves County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
County
Graves County, KY
Graves County, KY
Society
City
Mayfield, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
KFVS12

KY 1241 and East Vaughn Road cleared after SEMI crash in Graves County, Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - At approximately 3:30 p.m. on October 12, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a partially overturned semi-truck and trailer on KY 1241 at the intersection of Easy Vaughn Road, just south of the Hickory community. Deputies arrived and located a semi-truck and trailer that was partially overturned at this intersection.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Community center to honor Lincoln High's legacy

Lincoln High School Historical Foundation proposes new community center in Southside Paducah. The Lincoln High School Historical Foundation is a new organization with big plans to build a community center in Southside Paducah. The group is enlisting support from the community to make it happen.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Former WPSD staff member Dawn Mallory dies after prolonged illness

PADUCAH — The staff at WPSD is mourning the loss of a member of the Local 6 family. Former WPSD administrative assistant Dawn Mallory has died. Dawn died Monday after a lengthy battle with illness. She was a beloved wife, mother and friend who worked at the station for...
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Women Injured In Cadiz Crash

A wreck on US 68 at Main Street in Cadiz sent two women to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by 23-year-old Dakota Whitfield of Providence was westbound on US 68 when he failed to stop at the traffic light and hit a car driven by 35-year-old Sarah Diepstra of Cadiz that was turning onto US 68 from Main Street.
CADIZ, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Charity#Ltrg
westkentuckystar.com

Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman

The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
MURRAY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
whvoradio.com

Missing Cadiz Woman Located

A Cadiz woman that was reported missing Wednesday morning has been located. Murray Police say 70-year-old Deborah Clark who was last seen at a business on the south side of Murray has been located Wednesday afternoon. She is reportedly safe and with family.
CADIZ, KY
KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.

Kentuckians have until midnight tonight to register to vote for the November election. Rain is in the forecast, but Heartland Farmers are still dealing with the consequences of the drought. Illinois Parental Notification of Abortion Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Ill. democratic lawmakers passed a plan last year to...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Home, cars damaged in Caldwell County fire

A home in Caldwell County was heavily damaged in a fire early Monday morning. Firefighters responded after midnight to Bright Hill Road and found half of the home and multiple vehicles engulfed in flames. Thirteen firefighters were able to contain the fire after more than two hours. They reported that...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Fort Massac Encampment will return to Metropolis

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Fort Massac Encampment, a popular festival in southern Illinois that has provided visitors a chance to live in the past, will be returning to Fort Massac Sate Park in Metropolis. Visitors can experience what life was like during the 18th and 19th centuries on October 15 and 16.
METROPOLIS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy