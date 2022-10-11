ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Secretary of the Army warns officers to keep 'out of the culture wars' following the investigation of a Major who called out Tucker Carlson

By Isabella Zavarise
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 10: U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth testifies during a Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill on May 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. Wormuth testified on the President's fiscal year 2023 funding request and budget justification for the Department of the Army.

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

  • Army Secretary Christine Wormuth warned leaders about engaging in social media at a press conference on Monday.
  • Her comments come after an investigation found Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe's Twitter activity was inappropriate.
  • In 2021, Donahoe criticized a Tucker Carlson segment about efforts to accommodate women soldiers.

Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth warned general officers about engaging with social media, advising them to keep "out of the culture wars" at a press conference on Monday, according to Task & Purpose , a publication covering the United States Armed Forces.

At the annual Association of the US Army meeting in Washington, DC, Wormuth said one of the most important things to herself and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville is that the Army remains apolitical, the outlet reported.

"Because frankly, we have got to be able to have a broad appeal. When only 9% of kids are interested in serving, we have got to make sure that we are careful about not alienating wide swaths of the American public to the Army,"  Wormuth said.

Wormuth's comments come after an Army Inspector General investigation on Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe found his use of Twitter inappropriate after he criticized a segment from Fox News' Tucker Carlson in March 2021.

In the segment, Carlson attacked the Defense Department for trying to make military service more accommodating to women by creating maternity uniforms, for example.

On March 10, 2021, Donahoe tweeted, "This is me, yesterday, conducting a re-enlistment for one of the tens of thousands of women who serve in our Army. Just a reminder that @TuckerCarlson couldn't be more wrong."

"While potentially admirable," the Army IG report said, per Task&Purpose, "[Donahoe's] post brought a measurable amount of negative publicity to the Army, enough that [the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs] warned [the Secretary of the Army] of the fallout."

The outlet reported that when asked on Monday about how female soldiers serving in the military might feel about the outcome of the investigation, Wormuth said she does "not want soldiers, whether it's women or whether it's soldiers from other communities to feel alienated."

"We always want to have the backs of our soldiers," she added. "I think there are ways to do that that are more effective than others … I think there is absolutely a way to stand up for our soldiers and have their back, but I think the key really is tone and looking at your audience."

Representatives for Carlson and the United States Armed Forces did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

John Smith
1d ago

All US armed forces are circling the drain at this point. The woke BS doesn't work in the military and by forcing it you are weakening the military as a whole.

Reply(236)
573
Kim Leigeb Jimenez
1d ago

Enrollment is low because of the lack of leadership in this country! Why risk your life just so the current clowns inhabiting the White House run away with their socialistic agenda?! 🤬

Reply(90)
339
You just
2d ago

That's the pot calling the kettle black. They started with wanting to rename southern forts. Those Forts were named that to give an olive branch to southern people to be included in the US. Now look. Oh. btw she's a political appointment so her satire is funny.

Reply(42)
172
