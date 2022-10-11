ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Yardbarker

DeAndre Jordan Was Shocked After The Nuggets Announcer Called Him Deandre Ayton During Introductions

DeAndre Jordan signed with the Denver Nuggets this offseason as a veteran presence for a relatively young locker room. Jordan isn’t much of a factor on the court anymore, as we clearly saw last season with both the Lakers and the Sixers, but he is a great guy to have in the locker room, which makes him an attractive option for teams around the league.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

76ers counting on Maxey to form Big 3 with Harden, Embiid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey spent his summer on a tour worthy of a rock band. He turned up at gyms, high schools, and in California and Texas and even at Phillies and Union MLS games. Rest? Not a lot of it. Maxey burned the wick to point where the 76ers coaching staff considered an intervention.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
247Sports

Willie Cauley-Stein signs with Rockets

Former Kentucky big man Willie Cauley-Stein has signed with the Houston Rockets, the club announced this week. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. After spending the last three seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, Cauley-Stein signed a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia...
HOUSTON, TX
Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Heat 120, Pelicans 103

Heat (4-1 in preseason), Pelicans (3-1) Miami had treated its preseason schedule as an audition for many of the Heat’s deep reserves, barely using any of the club’s big names. That is, until Wednesday. Relying heavily on the likes of stars Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler, Miami reached the century mark in points by the end of the third quarter and handed New Orleans its first defeat in preseason. The hosts racked up 70 points by halftime and used a 30-21 edge in the third quarter to build a cushion.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Stephen Silas Clears NBA Health And Safety Protocols, Re-Joins Rockets

HOUSTON — Coach Stephen Silas was all smiles Wednesday afternoon inside the Toyota Center. With the Houston Rockets making preparations for the fourth and final preseason game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Silas was at the helm of practice for the first time in over a week. "The...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

When is Bulls' opener? Date, time, TV for game vs. Heat

The Chicago Bulls' four-game preseason schedule has concluded, which means the regular season is right around the corner. And it all begins with a road matchup against the reigning Eastern Conference No. 1 seed Miami Heat. Here is the date, time and streaming information for the Bulls regular-season opener:. When...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Four Pelicans questionable to play Wednesday at Miami

The status of four notable New Orleans players is questionable ahead of Wednesday’s preseason game at Miami (6:30 p.m., Pelicans.com streaming, WRNO 99.5 FM), including a pair of reserves who left Sunday’s win with injuries. Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) and Larry Nance Jr. (right foot soreness) are questionable after sustaining those ailments two nights ago in San Antonio. Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness) and CJ McCollum (right ankle soreness) are questionable after being sidelined for the past three and two preseason games, respectively. Listed as out for New Orleans are Jaxson Hayes (left elbow UCL tear) and Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL recovery).
NEW ORLEANS, LA

