Houston, TX

Yardbarker

DeAndre Jordan Was Shocked After The Nuggets Announcer Called Him Deandre Ayton During Introductions

DeAndre Jordan signed with the Denver Nuggets this offseason as a veteran presence for a relatively young locker room. Jordan isn’t much of a factor on the court anymore, as we clearly saw last season with both the Lakers and the Sixers, but he is a great guy to have in the locker room, which makes him an attractive option for teams around the league.
247Sports

Willie Cauley-Stein signs with Rockets

Former Kentucky big man Willie Cauley-Stein has signed with the Houston Rockets, the club announced this week. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. After spending the last three seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, Cauley-Stein signed a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia...
Yardbarker

Rockets Giving Former First-Round Pick Another Chance

Cauley-Stein was officially signed by the Houston Rockets the other day with a non-guaranteed training camp deal. Fans of the player shouldn’t necessarily expect to see him on the court much. In fact, he might be headed straight to the G League. Willie With The Rockets. When you look...
Yardbarker

Rockets Make Roster Changes One Week Before 2022-23 Campaign

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets announced Tuesday night roster changes ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. The Rockets have claimed Darius Days off waivers from the Miami Heat, as well as the free agency signing of Trhae Mitchell. Mitchell played a significant role in helping the Rio Grande Valley Vipers...
Yardbarker

Stephen Silas Clears NBA Health And Safety Protocols, Re-Joins Rockets

HOUSTON — Coach Stephen Silas was all smiles Wednesday afternoon inside the Toyota Center. With the Houston Rockets making preparations for the fourth and final preseason game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Silas was at the helm of practice for the first time in over a week. "The...
HOUSTON, TX

