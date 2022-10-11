Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
How hourly workers find flexibility as economy slows in TexasInstaworkHouston, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Related
Yardbarker
DeAndre Jordan Was Shocked After The Nuggets Announcer Called Him Deandre Ayton During Introductions
DeAndre Jordan signed with the Denver Nuggets this offseason as a veteran presence for a relatively young locker room. Jordan isn’t much of a factor on the court anymore, as we clearly saw last season with both the Lakers and the Sixers, but he is a great guy to have in the locker room, which makes him an attractive option for teams around the league.
Houston Rockets Waive Veteran Forward Maurice Harkless
The Houston Rockets will be waiving veteran forward Maurice Harkless, who they acquired recently in an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Yardbarker
Lakers Preseason Highlights: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Efficient In Loss To Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to build on their first preseason win as they lost for the second time against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Head coach Darvin Ham opted to go with a smaller lineup, starting Anthony Davis at center along with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV.
Willie Cauley-Stein signs with Rockets
Former Kentucky big man Willie Cauley-Stein has signed with the Houston Rockets, the club announced this week. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. After spending the last three seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, Cauley-Stein signed a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe: Kevin Durant's Nets more combustible than LeBron James' Lakers
The 2022-23 NBA season is almost upon us, but Hot Take SZN is here, and at the end of another eventful offseason we will see how close to the sun we can fly and still stand the swelter of these viewpoints. LeBron James and Kevin Durant, arguably the greatest players...
Stephen Silas returns to Rockets after bout with COVID-19
Houston's head coach is back with the team after missing more than a week.
Yardbarker
Rockets Giving Former First-Round Pick Another Chance
Cauley-Stein was officially signed by the Houston Rockets the other day with a non-guaranteed training camp deal. Fans of the player shouldn’t necessarily expect to see him on the court much. In fact, he might be headed straight to the G League. Willie With The Rockets. When you look...
Yardbarker
Rockets Make Roster Changes One Week Before 2022-23 Campaign
HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets announced Tuesday night roster changes ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. The Rockets have claimed Darius Days off waivers from the Miami Heat, as well as the free agency signing of Trhae Mitchell. Mitchell played a significant role in helping the Rio Grande Valley Vipers...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Stephen Silas Clears NBA Health And Safety Protocols, Re-Joins Rockets
HOUSTON — Coach Stephen Silas was all smiles Wednesday afternoon inside the Toyota Center. With the Houston Rockets making preparations for the fourth and final preseason game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Silas was at the helm of practice for the first time in over a week. "The...
Nuggets PA introduces DeAndre Jordan as Suns big Deandre Ayton in starting lineups
Not again Last season, the Nuggets had Clippers guard Amir Coffey's face on the scoreboard jumbotron at Ball Arena when introducing Devin Booker in the Suns starting lineup. "That was disrespectful,"...
Yankees, Guardians ALDS Game 2 rained out, will play Friday
NEW YORK — (AP) — The second game of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of rain the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. Friday. Major League Baseball called the game Thursday more than seven hours before the...
William Jackson III reportedly wants trade, Washington Commanders will oblige: 3 possible landing spots
Washington Commanders’ cornerback William Jackson III has reportedly asked to be traded, and the team is expected to oblige that
Comments / 0