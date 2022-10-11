ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 4

Peter wise one
2d ago

where oh where is the mayor and what is she doing about all this crime or bring in someone who will

Reply
4
fox5dc.com

DC dognappers arrested and charged with animal cruelty

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A couple of D.C. residents are accused of dognapping a canine and its seven puppies. D.C. police said Zenobia Fisher began fostering Godiva and her two-week-old puppies back in August. Fisher allegedly gave the Humane Rescue Alliance a false name and address. Authorities believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5dc.com

Shooter in ski mask gunned down man in northeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - Police say a man was gunned down in northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning by a person carrying a firearm and wearing a ski mask. The shooting was reported around 6 a.m. in the 800 block of 21st Street. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds....
WASHINGTON, DC
thehillishome.com

From the MPD Blotter

Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC deputy mayor resigns in light of assault allegations

WASHINGTON — D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart has resigned after allegedly choking an individual at a gym in Arlington, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday during a press conference. The mayor said she was "saddened to say" that she accepted the resignation. "I am proud of the work we've done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5dc.com

Tow truck car thieves strike again in DC

WASHINGTON - Tow truck car thieves are still at it in the District with police investigating another alleged case. A man who lives in the Deanwood section of Northeast D.C. says his car was stolen by someone driving a tow truck around 9:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of 48th Street.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

DPSCS investigating death of detainee at Baltimore Central Booking

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services is investigating the death of a detainee Sunday morning at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center. According to officials, officers found the 34-year-old man unresponsive at approximately 6:30 a.m. At that time, correctional staff immediately began lifesaving efforts. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the detainee dead at 6:50 a.m.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Maryland sisters are recovering after surviving a stabbing attack on the Las Vegas strip

BALTIMORE -- A pair of Maryland sisters were among the eight people stabbed Thursday in an attack on the Las Vegas strip.Gabrielle "Gabby" Hewes and Cassandra "Cassy" Hewes were on a trip with their mother Beth last week when they were stabbed in the attack that killed two and injured six.A GoFundMe (https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-victims-of-las-vegas-stabbing) effort has raised more than $16,000 to benefit their family.An aunt and cousin told WJZ by phone the sisters were taking photos with Las Vegas showgirls Thursday when the attack happened. Beth Hewes, a Registered Nurse, applied pressure to her daughters' wounds.Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris DiGiovanni, 30, were killed in the attack.Younger sister Cassy has since been discharged from the hospital with plans to return to Maryland later this week. Gabby is still in the ICU after another surgery Monday, according to family.  
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wbaltv.com

Ukrainian soldier injured in war gets new limb in Maryland

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A new program aimed at helping the most seriously injured Ukrainian soldiers is starting to see the fruit of its labor. Operation Renew Prosthetics for Ukrainian Soldiers shared its first success story with help from Washington and the Silver Spring-based Medical Center Orthotics and Prosthetics.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Virginia Mercury

Dulles to join Reagan as the most public transit-accessible Virginia airports

Washington Dulles International Airport is preparing to become one of Virginia’s most public transit-accessible commercial airports with the eventual opening of a Metrorail station for travelers.  The Silver Line extension of the Metro system, which includes the station at Dulles, has been in the works for more than 15 years. Construction issues pushed back the […] The post Dulles to join Reagan as the most public transit-accessible Virginia airports appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Family, friends celebrate life of local boxing legend murdered in DC

OXON HILL, Md. - Friends and family will say goodbye to a local boxing legend who was murdered in D.C. as police continue the search for his killers. The life of Arthur "Buddy" Harrison, Jr. will be celebrated at the Kalas Funeral Home in Oxon Hill Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. A funeral is planned for Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Capitol Hill.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5dc.com

Wes Moore, Dan Cox spar in Maryland debate

OWINGS MILL, Md. - Both Maryland gubernatorial candidates, Wes Moore and Dan Cox, went head-to-head Wednesday afternoon in the only televised debate scheduled for the 2022 midterm election. Democratic candidate Moore has refused to accept any other invitations – including one from FOX 5 – to debate his Republican challenger...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Unclaimed $50,000, $20,000 and $10,000 Lottery Tickets Sold Last Week in MoCo

Several winning lottery tickets were sold this past week in Montgomery County that have yet to be claimed. They include a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on October 5 at the W Express (5143 River Road) in Bethesda, a $20,004 winning Mega Millions ticket sold on October 5 at Safeway (403 Redland Blvd) in Rockville, a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold October 5 at Sugarloaf Wine Cellar (12955 Wisteria Drive) in Germantown, and a $10,000 Lucky Numbers ticket sold on October 3 at Ollie’s Beer, Wine & Deli (2011 Veirs Mill Road) in Rockville. All four tickets remain unclaimed as of October 11, according to the Maryland Lottery.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

