Peter wise one
2d ago
where oh where is the mayor and what is she doing about all this crime or bring in someone who will
4
fox5dc.com
DC dognappers arrested and charged with animal cruelty
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A couple of D.C. residents are accused of dognapping a canine and its seven puppies. D.C. police said Zenobia Fisher began fostering Godiva and her two-week-old puppies back in August. Fisher allegedly gave the Humane Rescue Alliance a false name and address. Authorities believe...
fox5dc.com
Shooter in ski mask gunned down man in northeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - Police say a man was gunned down in northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning by a person carrying a firearm and wearing a ski mask. The shooting was reported around 6 a.m. in the 800 block of 21st Street. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds....
thehillishome.com
From the MPD Blotter
Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
DC deputy mayor resigns in light of assault allegations
WASHINGTON — D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart has resigned after allegedly choking an individual at a gym in Arlington, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday during a press conference. The mayor said she was "saddened to say" that she accepted the resignation. "I am proud of the work we've done...
fox5dc.com
Tow truck car thieves strike again in DC
WASHINGTON - Tow truck car thieves are still at it in the District with police investigating another alleged case. A man who lives in the Deanwood section of Northeast D.C. says his car was stolen by someone driving a tow truck around 9:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of 48th Street.
fox5dc.com
Suitland house fire sends child to hospital with serious injuries
SUITLAND, Md. - Authorities say a fire at a home in Prince Georges County sent a child to the hospital Wednesday. The fire was reported just after 7 p.m. at a home in the 4500 block of Allies Road in the Suitland area. Investigators say crews found fire and smoke...
WTOP
Charges pending for 2 DC men after Bladensburg police open fire on stolen car, striking suspect
Charges are pending for two men after one tried to hit police officers with a stolen vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, late Sunday night. One of the men was shot, as three police officers opened fire on the stolen vehicle — which police said was being used to “run them over and flee the scene” at a high speed.
Wbaltv.com
DPSCS investigating death of detainee at Baltimore Central Booking
The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services is investigating the death of a detainee Sunday morning at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center. According to officials, officers found the 34-year-old man unresponsive at approximately 6:30 a.m. At that time, correctional staff immediately began lifesaving efforts. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the detainee dead at 6:50 a.m.
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County man wrongfully released from jail traveled with parents, 2-year-old in Georgia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - The Loudoun County man who was mistakenly released from jail last week was arrested during a traffic stop in Georgia with his mom, dad, and a 2-year-old in the car. According to a Pooler Police Department incident report, Stone Colburn and his parents Charles and Heather...
Two Maryland sisters are recovering after surviving a stabbing attack on the Las Vegas strip
BALTIMORE -- A pair of Maryland sisters were among the eight people stabbed Thursday in an attack on the Las Vegas strip.Gabrielle "Gabby" Hewes and Cassandra "Cassy" Hewes were on a trip with their mother Beth last week when they were stabbed in the attack that killed two and injured six.A GoFundMe (https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-victims-of-las-vegas-stabbing) effort has raised more than $16,000 to benefit their family.An aunt and cousin told WJZ by phone the sisters were taking photos with Las Vegas showgirls Thursday when the attack happened. Beth Hewes, a Registered Nurse, applied pressure to her daughters' wounds.Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris DiGiovanni, 30, were killed in the attack.Younger sister Cassy has since been discharged from the hospital with plans to return to Maryland later this week. Gabby is still in the ICU after another surgery Monday, according to family.
'Declare Emergency' | 7 arrested after protests shut down Capital Beltway in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Seven men and women were arrested Monday after protests shut down I-495, most of whom are from out of state. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to the inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 following a number of calls. A climate...
Florida man reportedly gets high on mushrooms, attacks crew during United Airlines flight
MIAMI, Florida — A Florida man is facing criminal charges after he reportedly consumed psilocybin mushrooms before a flight from Miami to Washington, D.C., leading him to yell obscenities, confront other passengers and attack flight attendants. Cherruy Loghan Sevilla was arrested after the plane landed on Oct. 4 and...
WTOP
DC man gets 9 years in prison for stabbing ex-girlfriend more than 50 times
On Friday, a District man was sentenced to nine years in prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend more than 50 times after breaking into her apartment under the influence of PCP, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Back in July 2022,...
Wbaltv.com
Ukrainian soldier injured in war gets new limb in Maryland
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A new program aimed at helping the most seriously injured Ukrainian soldiers is starting to see the fruit of its labor. Operation Renew Prosthetics for Ukrainian Soldiers shared its first success story with help from Washington and the Silver Spring-based Medical Center Orthotics and Prosthetics.
Dulles to join Reagan as the most public transit-accessible Virginia airports
Washington Dulles International Airport is preparing to become one of Virginia’s most public transit-accessible commercial airports with the eventual opening of a Metrorail station for travelers. The Silver Line extension of the Metro system, which includes the station at Dulles, has been in the works for more than 15 years. Construction issues pushed back the […] The post Dulles to join Reagan as the most public transit-accessible Virginia airports appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
fox5dc.com
Family, friends celebrate life of local boxing legend murdered in DC
OXON HILL, Md. - Friends and family will say goodbye to a local boxing legend who was murdered in D.C. as police continue the search for his killers. The life of Arthur "Buddy" Harrison, Jr. will be celebrated at the Kalas Funeral Home in Oxon Hill Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. A funeral is planned for Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Capitol Hill.
fox5dc.com
Wes Moore, Dan Cox spar in Maryland debate
OWINGS MILL, Md. - Both Maryland gubernatorial candidates, Wes Moore and Dan Cox, went head-to-head Wednesday afternoon in the only televised debate scheduled for the 2022 midterm election. Democratic candidate Moore has refused to accept any other invitations – including one from FOX 5 – to debate his Republican challenger...
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $50,000, $20,000 and $10,000 Lottery Tickets Sold Last Week in MoCo
Several winning lottery tickets were sold this past week in Montgomery County that have yet to be claimed. They include a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on October 5 at the W Express (5143 River Road) in Bethesda, a $20,004 winning Mega Millions ticket sold on October 5 at Safeway (403 Redland Blvd) in Rockville, a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold October 5 at Sugarloaf Wine Cellar (12955 Wisteria Drive) in Germantown, and a $10,000 Lucky Numbers ticket sold on October 3 at Ollie’s Beer, Wine & Deli (2011 Veirs Mill Road) in Rockville. All four tickets remain unclaimed as of October 11, according to the Maryland Lottery.
fox5dc.com
Texas Pete hot sauce makers sued because it is made in North Carolina
A California man is suing the makers of Texas Pete hot sauce over false advertising, because it is not made in Texas. In the lawsuit against T.W. Garner Food Co. shopper Philip White says he purchased a bottle of Texas Pete hot sauce in September 2021, believing it was made in Texas.
DC Attorney General calls for overhaul of DC Housing Agency after federal audit
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Serious allegations of collusion and corruption are aimed at a D.C. agency meant to house the most vulnerable D.C. residents. WUSA9 continues to dig into a scathing federal audit by the Department of Housing and Urban Development which revealed systemic failures in the DC Housing Authority.
