New Orleans, LA

uptownmessenger.com

Community effort clears out trash, fills up potholes in Hollygrove-Dixon

More than 60 bags of trash and more than a dozen bulk items were carted away from the Hollygrove-Dixon area on Saturday (Oct. 8), the Mayor’s Neighborhood Engagement Office reported. The cleanup was part of the Neighborhood Cares Initiative, a comprehensive, coordinated initiative combining the efforts of multiple city...
WDSU

Madisonville Bridge open to vehicular traffic

MADISONVILLE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that the Madisonville Bridge (LA 22) was closed on Tuesday to vehicular traffic for emergency repairs. However, the bridge is back open to traffic.
NOLA.com

Letters: Safety-conscious mayor skedaddles to Amsterdam

With New Orleans quickly becoming the murder capital of the United States, I was very surprised to learn of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's conference in Amsterdam. Perhaps she has a tip that many of the murderers are hiding out there. I’m hoping that she returns with many fugitives. I understand...
whereyat.com

Applications Now Open for The Idea Village’s VILLAGEx 2023 Program

The Idea Village, a New Orleans nonprofit made to support regional startups and entrepreneurs, is now accepting applications for their VILLAGEx 2023 program, which will guide startup founders on their path to turn their idea into a full-scale venture. Applications will remain open through Nov. 11, and can be accessed here.
Tina Howell

The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!

The Oak Street Po-Boy Fest is back in New Orleans, and we are now just a few weeks from the fun. This year's fest will be held on Saturday, November 6th, 2022 from 10 am to 6 pm. The 14th Annual Oak Street Po-boy Festival is sponsored by Tony Cacherie's and is presented by the Oak Street merchants, residents and property owners. The Oak Street merchants, owners and residents' mission are to stimulate the Oak Street Corridor between S. Carrollton Ave. and Leake Street by improving its appearance and safety, preserving the historic integrity and local culture, attracting, supporting, and promoting diverse, sustainable businesses and to receive, administer and distribute funds in connection with any activities related to the above purposes.
tulanehullabaloo.com

OPINION | Wave Weekend rocks

At Tulane University, October is a busy month for students, faculty, parents and alumni. In the first week of October, students eagerly welcomed fall break to enjoy time off from school. At the end of the month, the New Orleans community will celebrate Halloween festivities. In the meantime, however, there is no shortage of activities.
bizneworleans.com

PJ’s Coffee Adds Locations on Both Sides of Lake

NEW ORLEANS – PJ’s Coffee is opening two new company-owned shops in the greater New Orleans area with plans for more on the horizon. Once the new stores are up and running, Ballard Brands — run by Paul, Steven, and Scott Ballard — will operate 12 PJ’s stores in the area. Nationwide, there are nearly 150 locations.
fox8live.com

In $150M deal, LCMC acquires Lakeview and two Tulane hospitals

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a hyper-competitive hospital market, Louisiana Children’s Medical Center (LCMC) is expanding its foothold in the North Shore and Greater New Orleans area. LCMC announced Monday (Oct. 10) a $150 million expansion deal in which it will acquire Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Lakeviews...
New Pittsburgh Courier

Black women endure legacy of racism in homeownership and making costly repairs

Yolanda, 61, owns a home in the predominantly Black 7th Ward neighborhood in New Orleans. To fix her leaking roof in 2020, she had to borrow money. “It’s one of them credit card loans,” she said. “Like interest of 30% and all that, you know. I was kind of backed up against the wall, so I just went on and made the loan, a high-interest loan.”
WDSU

St. Bernard firefighters investigate Chalmette fire

CHALMETTE, La. — St. Bernard Parish firefighters are investigating a fire that happened Monday in Chalmette. The fire was reported Monday night around 8 p.m. off Evangeline Drive. Fire crews said they found smoke coming from the front door of a two-story duplex. All residents were out of the...
wbrz.com

Watch: Crews douse raging vehicle fire on Twin Span Bridge

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Multiple fire crews worked to put out a vehicle fire at the foot of the Twin Span Bridge on Highway 11 Tuesday night. The St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 and the New Orleans Fire Department worked the fire together. The fire departments did not make...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

