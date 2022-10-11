Read full article on original website
Zari N Zayne Year
2d ago
This is not excuse to use .(police Shortage) My brother was killed 22 yrs ago and we haven't heard from them in 22 yrs. My friend son was Murdered by the hands of a police officer that told him he was going to kill him. No justice She still grieving Because she has to watch him on the first 48 living his life while her child is dead. stop making excuses and do your job
Stine
2d ago
Good Lord !! You Hear Nothing But Bad Coming Out Of New Orleans.! So I Stay As Far As Possible As I Can....
Cathy Douse
1d ago
my son was killed 4/25/08 still today they haven't fell the killer but if it was one of the Law enforcement kid I promise you their killer or killers would have been arrested if it's not their kids law enforcement don't worry about it
fox8live.com
Victims of violent crime tell DA Jason Williams where the system has failed them
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - District Attorney Jason Williams says you can not deny New Orleans is the murder capital of the country and his office struggles to take care of victims of violent crime. Wednesday, he heard from a group of crime victims about why they feel the criminal justice...
Victim dies after being paralyzed from 1982 Louisiana shooting, police rule death as homicide
Four decades after a man was shot in New Orleans, a homicide investigation is underway following the victim's death earlier this year.
fox8live.com
Two people shot outside Orleans Parish Jail, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD investigates a double shooting in Mid-City Wednesday evening. It happened right before 7 p.m. outside the Orleans Parish Jail. Police say two women were shot in the 3000 block of Perdido Street. Both women were taken to the hospital for treatment. No additional information...
WDSU
NOPD: Woman shot, injured in St. Roch
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in St. Roch. A woman was shot on Spain Street and Treasure Street around 9:20 p.m. Police say she was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to her body. This...
NOLA.com
Man killed in Behrman area shooting, New Orleans police say
A man was shot dead in the Behrman area Wednesday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The shooting was reported to police at 8:46 p.m. in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard. There, a wounded man was declared dead. Police did not immediately release more information. Cumulative murders...
NOPD on scene of Algiers homicide, Wednesday night
Officers are in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.
NOLA.com
DA Jason Williams wins delay over possible release of long-serving inmate
Thelma Smith hoisted her ailing, 78-year-old frame into a seat in the center of an Orleans Parish courtroom on Wednesday. She hoped it would be the day a judge freed her son after 36 years in prison over a murder that changed an Uptown neighborhood. William Long III and his...
NOLA.com
A veteran cop stood by during a French Quarter rape. He said he wasn't trained to intervene.
The former Algiers deputy constable who stood by during a report of a nearby rape in progress in the French Quarter in July was a 20-year veteran of law enforcement who suggested that rushing to the scene would have gone against his training, newly released records show. The records identify...
fox8live.com
Ferguson says early returns from NOPD’s new officer deployment plan have been encouraging
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two stolen vehicles collided in the Desire neighborhood late Monday night (Oct. 10), crashing into two homes. “It sounded like a bomb,” said a neighbor, who did not want to be identified. A 16-year-old boy, believed to be behind the wheel of a stolen F-150,...
Have you seen him? Suspect robs two outside Bywater business
The alleged suspect is described as a black man, between 30-40-years-old, with short hair, and was last seen wearing a neon green and gray shirt.
Ferguson says New Orleans has reached ‘pivotal moment’ in crime trends
On Tuesday, the New Orleans Police Department will hold a press conference to highlight the recent arrests they have made. Watch the press conference here.
uptownmessenger.com
NOPD seeks suspect in burglary of Freret Street business
The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in an aggravated burglary that occurred on Sept. 2, in the 4900 block of Freret Street. At about 9:15 p.m., the man pictured above entered a business and attempted to grab a cash...
wbrz.com
Victim of Monday night shooting in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested
DONALDSONVILLE - A man was shot and killed while entering a home in Donaldsonville on Monday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m., and when deputies arrived at the scene, they found 21-year-old Trevon Henderson dead from one gunshot wound. Perry Smith Jr.,...
NOPD: Man shot in Lower Ninth Ward
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says the victim suffered a body wound. The victim was taken to the hospital via a private vehicle.
19-year-old shot at New Orleans East home after answering the door
According to the police, the incident happened at a residence in the 7000 block of Crowder Blvd.
gentillymessenger.com
Police blotter: Shooting on Elysian Fields, stabbing on Chef Menteur
Two men were wounded in Gentilly neighborhoods, one in a stabbing on Chef Menteur and another in a shooting on Elysian Fields, the New Orleans Police Department reported. The stabbing occurred early Tuesday (Oct. 11) during an argument in the 4600 block of Chef Menteur Highway. At about 1:45 a.m., one of the men pulled out knife and stabbed his adversary.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Man shot, killed in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released the identity of the man shot and killed at a house at the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets in Donaldsonville Oct. 10. According to APSO, 21-year-old Trevon Henderson was found dead from a single gunshot wound when deputies arrived about 8:45 p.m. Perry...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI on the Water Following a Two-Vessel Collision
Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI on the Water Following a Two-Vessel Collision. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on October 11, 2022, that agents arrested a Violet, Louisiana man for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI) after a two-vessel boating incident in St. Bernard Parish on October 4.
NOLA.com
City Council President Helena Moreno's bodyguard reassigned as stalking, retaliation accusations fly
An Orleans Parish deputy sheriff who worked on City Council President Helena Moreno's security detail has been reassigned to jail duty, a move that Moreno alleged was related to political retaliation. In emails to Sheriff Susan Hutson summarizing their discussions in recent days, Moreno said her longtime bodyguard, Greg Malveaux,...
brproud.com
5 arrested for connection to armed robbery at casino, APSO says
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested five suspects in connection to an armed robbery at Cane Row Casino on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to APSO, the suspects contain three adults and two juveniles. The suspects are:. Jonathan Lopez, 19, of Harvey, La. Roller...
