New Orleans, LA

Comments / 16

Zari N Zayne Year
2d ago

This is not excuse to use .(police Shortage) My brother was killed 22 yrs ago and we haven't heard from them in 22 yrs. My friend son was Murdered by the hands of a police officer that told him he was going to kill him. No justice She still grieving Because she has to watch him on the first 48 living his life while her child is dead. stop making excuses and do your job

4
Stine
2d ago

Good Lord !! You Hear Nothing But Bad Coming Out Of New Orleans.! So I Stay As Far As Possible As I Can....

5
Cathy Douse
1d ago

my son was killed 4/25/08 still today they haven't fell the killer but if it was one of the Law enforcement kid I promise you their killer or killers would have been arrested if it's not their kids law enforcement don't worry about it

2
fox8live.com

Two people shot outside Orleans Parish Jail, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD investigates a double shooting in Mid-City Wednesday evening. It happened right before 7 p.m. outside the Orleans Parish Jail. Police say two women were shot in the 3000 block of Perdido Street. Both women were taken to the hospital for treatment. No additional information...
WDSU

NOPD: Woman shot, injured in St. Roch

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in St. Roch. A woman was shot on Spain Street and Treasure Street around 9:20 p.m. Police say she was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to her body. This...
NOLA.com

Man killed in Behrman area shooting, New Orleans police say

A man was shot dead in the Behrman area Wednesday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The shooting was reported to police at 8:46 p.m. in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard. There, a wounded man was declared dead. Police did not immediately release more information. Cumulative murders...
uptownmessenger.com

NOPD seeks suspect in burglary of Freret Street business

The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in an aggravated burglary that occurred on Sept. 2, in the 4900 block of Freret Street. At about 9:15 p.m., the man pictured above entered a business and attempted to grab a cash...
gentillymessenger.com

Police blotter: Shooting on Elysian Fields, stabbing on Chef Menteur

Two men were wounded in Gentilly neighborhoods, one in a stabbing on Chef Menteur and another in a shooting on Elysian Fields, the New Orleans Police Department reported. The stabbing occurred early Tuesday (Oct. 11) during an argument in the 4600 block of Chef Menteur Highway. At about 1:45 a.m., one of the men pulled out knife and stabbed his adversary.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Man shot, killed in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released the identity of the man shot and killed at a house at the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets in Donaldsonville Oct. 10. According to APSO, 21-year-old Trevon Henderson was found dead from a single gunshot wound when deputies arrived about 8:45 p.m. Perry...
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI on the Water Following a Two-Vessel Collision

Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI on the Water Following a Two-Vessel Collision. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on October 11, 2022, that agents arrested a Violet, Louisiana man for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI) after a two-vessel boating incident in St. Bernard Parish on October 4.
brproud.com

5 arrested for connection to armed robbery at casino, APSO says

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested five suspects in connection to an armed robbery at Cane Row Casino on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to APSO, the suspects contain three adults and two juveniles. The suspects are:. Jonathan Lopez, 19, of Harvey, La. Roller...
