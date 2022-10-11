ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calling All Streamers: The Razer Ring Light Is Just $50 for Prime Day

By Joseph Cheatham
 2 days ago
Calling all streamers (and aspiring Twitch stars!) — Razer’s tripod and ring light for streamers is on sale for Prime Day, the Sequel. This new shopping event is taking place on October 11 and 12 , and as with the first Prime Day, some of the top deals are on Razer gaming accessories.

Everyone who wishes to level up the quality of their photos and videos can score on this deal. For those commonly taking regular web meetings via Zoom or shooting close-up videos, the Razer Ring Light 12″ Streaming and Selfie Light is up for grabs today at $49.99, down from its original price of $79.99. You can’t beat that bargain, right?

Housing 192 LEDs, the lighting tool produces the illumination of your choice through a halo-like apparatus. At the flick of a switch, you can adjust which light setting complements your skin tone and provides you with the best look, no matter the time of day or room you’re occupying in your home. In addition to a tripod stand, the right light is also accompanied with a ball head mount for streaming on PC with webcams and a phone holder used for mobile streaming.

So, whether you’re working remotely, making FaceTime calls to your family or a social media influencer who enjoys taking occasional selfies, this is a must-have companion for your camera. After all, who doesn’t want to brighten up themselves at any moment in time?

Buy: Razer Ring Light 12 $79.99

There Are Tons More Prime Razors Deals To Shop During Prime Day

In addition to this top-rated gaming ring light, we’ve also found a ton more Razer products on sale for Prime Day. In fact, some of this year’s top Prime Day tech deals are on Razer products. Check out the Razer Kishi Mobile Controller , which is 50% off.

Razor is the ultimate destination for gamers. They have just about every type of gaming gadget you could possibly need We’re talking gaming laptops, keyboards, headsets, gaming desks, and so much more. And they’re offering lots of exciting deals for the upcoming shopping event. The Prime Early Access Sale goes live on October 11 and 12 and Razor is helping you save a ton on some of the best holiday gift ideas for your friends and family.

To shop all of the Razer Prime Day Deals, check out the link below:

Buy: Shop All Razer Prime Day Deals Check Prices

