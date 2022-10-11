Read full article on original website
Related
WHSV
300 block of East Elizabeth Street in Harrisonburg closed for several hours Tuesday following fire and water main break
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fire crews were called to the 300 block of East Elizabeth Street on Tuesday morning for a house fire. Captain Morgan McComas with the Harrisonburg Fire Department says crews were dispatched at 10:35 a.m. and saw smoke showing from the roof and attic area of the home at 321 E Elizabeth St.
WSLS
Lynchburg Humane Society gives update on dozens of dogs saved in August
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A local animal shelter had some good news to share on Wednesday about nearly three dozen dogs, sick with Canine parvovirus, that were rescued from a single home back in August. According to the shelter, the virus is a serious illness that is deadly if left...
WSET
'Your hands are tied;' Browns Heating & Air waits weeks for R. Fralin approval to fix unit
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After weeks of waiting, a Lynchburg disabled veteran finally has a working HVAC system, thanks to Browns Heating and Air. The company fixed David Simmon's unit Tuesday morning. They said they wanted to do it sooner, but they couldn't do anything without approval from the apartment management.
Where’s the Envigo money? Tracking down payments after rescue of research dogs
In July, a federal judge approved a plan to have Envigo pay $100 per dog -- and more for nursing puppies -- to shelters and rescues that were taking in and adopting out the beagles. So, where did that money end up?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta Free Press
Update: Two Albemarle County runaway teens safely located, according to police
Two runaway teens from the Crozet area have been safely located, according to a report from Albemarle County Police on Monday. Abigail Garfield, 15, had been reported missing on Oct. 3, and Landon Peery, 16, had been reported missing on Oct. 7. The original reports had detailed suspicions that the...
cbs19news
Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Police seek information on early-morning shooting on 10th Street
The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information regarding an early morning shooting incident in the 1000 block of 10th Street. An unidentified individual(s) fired multiple rounds in this area from the street at around 1:37 a.m. Tuesday. Some of the bullets struck adjacent dwellings in the area, which caused property damage. There were not any reports of injuries.
cbs19news
City to begin collecting loose leaves
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville will begin its residential curbside collection of leaves at the end of the month. Each neighborhood will be visited by vacuum trucks three times on a rotating schedule. According to a release, residents can sign up for text alerts to remind them of when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
z951.com
Missing Crozet teens found safe
CROZET (WINA) – Albemarle Police say two runaway teens from Crozet have been found safe. That means they can cancel their alerts to find both 15-year old Abigail Garfield and her 16-year old boyfriend, Landon Perry. Police issued the alert for Abigail October 3 and Landon October 7. No...
cbs19news
Waynesboro Police Department asking for assistance identifying shooting suspect
WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Waynesboro Police Department is asking the public for help with information regarding a shooting incident. On Oct. 11, at around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to shots fired near the 1000 block of 10th Street. Waynesboro Police Department's preliminary investigation found an unidentified individual fired...
pmg-va.com
BCSO makes arrests in two incidents of malicious wounding
On Monday, October 10 at 2:44 pm, the E911 Communication Center received a call that a subject had been shot in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway in the vicinity of H&H food Mart in Big Island. Units arrived on scene and found a male subject that had been shot in the head. The male was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
WHSV
Crash caused delays on I-81 N
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash caused delays on I-81 at MM 248.6 in Harrisonburg. Traffic backups were up to 6 miles at one point. The crash was cleared as of 5:50 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHSV
Waynesboro PD seeks information about shooting
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for help with information regarding an early morning shooting. On October 11, 2022, at around 1:37 am, Waynesboro officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 1000 block of 10th Street. The Waynesboro PD’s preliminary investigation revealed that...
Waynesboro Police asking for help finding shooting suspect
It was determined that an unknown person fired multiple shots from the street, hitting some homes in the area. No injuries were reported from the incident.
WHSV
Wait list for Section 8 housing reopens in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program wait list reopened Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Staunton. The Staunton Housing and Redevelopment Authority said in just the first hour and a half, almost 200 people came and got applications. By around 10:30 a.m., things had slowed down. Section...
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash caused delays on I-81 S
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash on I-81 S near MM 268. Traffic was backup up 6 miles at one point, and drivers should expect delays in the area.
WHSV
Students feeling uneasy about Mary Baldwin University’s response to Saturday’s bomb threat
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - There is a feeling of concern days before Mary Baldwin University’s fall break starts. While MBU has a standard bomb threat protocol, students have different experiences from the incident Saturday morning. Staunton Police responded to a 12:30 a.m. call regarding a threat to the campus...
q101online.com
Page County Authorities Search for Person of Interest
LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff’s Office is currently holds a felon warrant for Marcus Lewis, now identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford, W/M, 5’11”, 170lbs, brown eyes, shaved head. Bradford was last seen on September 3, 2022 in the Luray area in the company of Marcus Lewis.
Pedestrian hit by train in Waynesboro
According to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue at around 6 pm. on Thursday, Oct. 6, for a report of a pedestrian struck by a train.
cbs19news
Albemarle County JV football game canceled due to investigation
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County High School’s JV football team has canceled Wednesday night’s game due to an incident that occurred on Tuesday. Principal Darah Bonham sent a letter to the parents of the players on the team about the cancellation. The Albemarle County Police...
Comments / 0