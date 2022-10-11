ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

cbs19news

Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Police seek information on early-morning shooting on 10th Street

The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information regarding an early morning shooting incident in the 1000 block of 10th Street. An unidentified individual(s) fired multiple rounds in this area from the street at around 1:37 a.m. Tuesday. Some of the bullets struck adjacent dwellings in the area, which caused property damage. There were not any reports of injuries.
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

City to begin collecting loose leaves

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville will begin its residential curbside collection of leaves at the end of the month. Each neighborhood will be visited by vacuum trucks three times on a rotating schedule. According to a release, residents can sign up for text alerts to remind them of when...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
z951.com

Missing Crozet teens found safe

CROZET (WINA) – Albemarle Police say two runaway teens from Crozet have been found safe. That means they can cancel their alerts to find both 15-year old Abigail Garfield and her 16-year old boyfriend, Landon Perry. Police issued the alert for Abigail October 3 and Landon October 7. No...
CROZET, VA
cbs19news

Waynesboro Police Department asking for assistance identifying shooting suspect

WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Waynesboro Police Department is asking the public for help with information regarding a shooting incident. On Oct. 11, at around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to shots fired near the 1000 block of 10th Street. Waynesboro Police Department's preliminary investigation found an unidentified individual fired...
WAYNESBORO, VA
pmg-va.com

BCSO makes arrests in two incidents of malicious wounding

On Monday, October 10 at 2:44 pm, the E911 Communication Center received a call that a subject had been shot in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway in the vicinity of H&H food Mart in Big Island. Units arrived on scene and found a male subject that had been shot in the head. The male was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
BIG ISLAND, VA
WHSV

Crash caused delays on I-81 N

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash caused delays on I-81 at MM 248.6 in Harrisonburg. Traffic backups were up to 6 miles at one point. The crash was cleared as of 5:50 p.m.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro PD seeks information about shooting

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for help with information regarding an early morning shooting. On October 11, 2022, at around 1:37 am, Waynesboro officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 1000 block of 10th Street. The Waynesboro PD’s preliminary investigation revealed that...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Wait list for Section 8 housing reopens in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program wait list reopened Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Staunton. The Staunton Housing and Redevelopment Authority said in just the first hour and a half, almost 200 people came and got applications. By around 10:30 a.m., things had slowed down. Section...
STAUNTON, VA
q101online.com

Page County Authorities Search for Person of Interest

LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff’s Office is currently holds a felon warrant for Marcus Lewis, now identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford, W/M, 5’11”, 170lbs, brown eyes, shaved head. Bradford was last seen on September 3, 2022 in the Luray area in the company of Marcus Lewis.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Albemarle County JV football game canceled due to investigation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County High School’s JV football team has canceled Wednesday night’s game due to an incident that occurred on Tuesday. Principal Darah Bonham sent a letter to the parents of the players on the team about the cancellation. The Albemarle County Police...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

